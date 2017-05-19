You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News
  3. Yogi Adityanath should step down as CM till he can control lawlessness in UP: Raj Babbar

Yogi Adityanath should step down as CM till he can control lawlessness in UP: Raj Babbar

PoliticsPTIMay, 19 2017 07:14:15 IST

The Congress on Thursday asked Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to step down and not to assume the top post till he is ready to bring the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state under control.

File image of Raj Babbar, who recently spoke about Yogi Adityanath. News18

File image of Raj Babbar. News18

"The state government wants to shirk responsibility by taking action against a few policemen... 103 incidents of loot and 76 killings have taken place since the Adityanath government took over the reins of the state," Uttar Pradesh Congress committee chief Raj Babbar claimed.

He also questioned why the state government has not announced financial assistance for the families of two jewellers killed in the state on Monday.

Babbar said UP minister Shrikant Sharma and DGP Sulkhan Singh neither visited the place where the killing took place nor did they meet the protesting traders.

Four killings took place the day they arrived here, he claimed.

If Adityanath wants to take time to bring the situation under control, he should assume the post of the chief minister when he is ready, he said.


Published Date: May 19, 2017 06:52 am | Updated Date: May 19, 2017 07:14 am

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 19MI Vs KKR
2May 21RPS Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores