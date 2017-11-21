Yogi Adityanath joins Ban Padmavati Brigade? Uttar Pradesh CM says Bhansali has a habit of hurting people's sentiments

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken about the Padmavati controversy which is getting more twisted with each passing day. Adityanath, in a statement given to Times Now, says that although no one should take the law in their hands, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also at fault because of the situation he has created with his film.

He goes on to say that the filmmaker, who is known for making films on historical figures, has become accustomed to hurting the sentiments of the people.

Yogi Adityanath gives an explosive interview to TIMES NOW, says Bhansali was responsible for the backlash on 'Padmavati'

The filmmaker has made films like Bajirao Mastani, which was based on the Peshwa warrior and his Padmavati is based on the Rajput Queen, Rani Padmini. Adityanath says if the authorities decide to launch a probe into the controversy, both the protestors and filmmaker will be a questioned.

In the end, the politician says that all sections of the society must respect each other's sentiments and not let the situation get out of hand.

Earlier, the Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh had announced that he will not let Padmavati release in the state until all controversial scenes are removed.