Yogi Adityanath govt's agenda is to create rift, spread hatred in name of development, says Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the government in Uttar Pradesh of spreading hatred in the name of development, saying there was no one better than the BJP in creating a "vertical divide".

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also alleged that the projects of the earlier Samajwadi Party government were being inaugurated by the Yogi Adityanath government.

"BJP people are very wise in instigating problems, spreading hatred, and there is no one better than them in creating a vertical divide, be it in a family or political party. You can see Gujarat, Bengal or Uttar Pradesh," Yadav said at a newspaper event in Lucknow.

"Who is better than them in creating a divide in the name of Hindu-Muslim or castes. People charge us for being casteist but don't call them casteists," he said.

Yadav also claimed that he had never asked for votes on the basis of caste and religion.

The former chief minister also asked, "Was the government made for spreading hatred in the name of development.

Taking a dig at the BJP government, the former chief minister said that during his tenure, he had never inaugurated projects which had been inaugurated previously.

"The works done by the Samajwadi Party government are being inaugurated by this government.

The Samajwadi Party president, who had struck an electoral alliance with the Congress before the UP Assembly polls, also stated that his "friendship with Rahul Gandhi will continue".

"I am not the one who changes friends and this fact should be clear. On the political front, we were friends and will remain as such the alliance as it is today, will continue," he stressed.