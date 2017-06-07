Yoga guru Baba Ramdev praises total prohibition by Bihar government

Motihari: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday praised the decision of total prohibition by the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar.

"It is a good step," Ramdev told reporters in East Champaran district where he will attend a three-day yoga camp from Thursday.

Ramdev emphasised that popularisation of yoga will help people shun the habit of alcohol consumption.

The yoga guru, whose Patanjali Yogapeeth has emerged as a major business establishment, said his aim is to "force companies selling foreign items in the country do 'sirsashan'

(yoga posture of standing on head)."

He also came down heavily on China flooding Indian markets with cheap products.

On the deaths of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, he empathised with the families of the deceased and stood by the agitating farmers.

Ramdev also said that it is wrong to see yoga from the religious point of view as, "Yoga is not a religion, but an ancient art to remain healthy."