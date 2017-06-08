Women of Kashmir have borne the brunt of turmoil in the Valley, says Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Thursday that women of the state have borne the brunt of the turmoil in Kashmir but empowering them would help shape a bright future for the state.

"The brave, resilient women of Kashmir have borne the brunt of turmoil, uncertainty and instability in the state and strived against all odds to be an integral part of the state's movement towards prosperity and peace," he said.Omar was addressing a women's convention organised by his National Conference's women's wing at the party's head office.

The working president of the National Conference said the women have shown exemplary fortitude and resilience in striving for the rights of the people of the state.

They have borne the brunt of the turmoil in the state and despite unimaginable circumstances, they have never hesitated to stand up and be counted, he said.

"In empowering our women and ensuring they are heard, respected and given due representation, we will be shaping a bright future for our state," Omar said.

Omar said his party's women activists had always played a pivotal role in strengthening the party at the grass-root level.

"Under the dynamic and dedicated leadership of (women's wing provincial president) Shamima Firdous, the women's wing has always contributed immensely to the party and continues to be a pillar of our strength,"

"I assure all of you that I will always support your efforts for the party and the state and empower you to take forward the mission of rescuing the state from the clutches of political opportunism and misgovernance," he said.