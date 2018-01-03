The Rajya Sabha was forced to adjourn till noon after the Congress party released an adjournment notice motion over violent protests and clashes involving Dalits in Maharashtra. Public transport was impacted in several parts of the state on Wednesday.
The Rajya Sabha was supposed to debate the triple talaq bill on Wednesday, a week after it was passed by the Lok Sabha.
The fate of the bill that seeks to criminalise instant divorce by Muslim husbands remained shrouded in suspense on Tuesday as the government virtually rejected an overwhelming demand from the Opposition for referring it to a Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha for detailed consideration and rectify "lacunae" in the controversial legislation.
A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Rajya Sabha ended without a consensus on the issue as the government was keen that the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 be adopted as passed last week by the Lok Sabha.
At the meeting, Leader of the House Arun Jaitley, also the Union Finance Minister, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HN Ananth Kumar were believed to have told the Opposition that they should not insist on amendments to the bill or to recommend its reference to a parliamentary committee.
However, the entire Opposition, including those friendly to the ruling BJP like TDP and AIADMK, demanded that the bill be referred to a select committee so that "lacunae" in the legislation could be rectified.
In the BAC meeting, the Congress and other Opposition parties put up the proposal to send the bill to a select committee, sources privy to the discussion told IANS.
The government insisted on bringing the bill to the House and take its sense before deciding about its final fate.
The sources said the ministers were learnt to have told the Opposition members that the bill cannot be sent to a select committee on the basis of views expressed in the BAC and if they want to do so, they can defeat it on the floor of the House.
The sources said there was a view in the treasury benches that most Opposition parties in case of a division will not vote against the legislation "for gender justice".
The BAC has allotted time of four hours for a discussion on the bill on Wednesday.
However, the picture may become clear at the meeting that Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu is going to have with floor leaders on Wednesday morning.
Earlier, Ananth Kumar said the government was in talks with the Congress and other parties for ensuring smooth passage of the bill in the Upper House.
"We are in talks with the Congress and others for the triple talaq bill, and hope for a smooth passage in the Rajya Sabha. It can be taken up tomorrow (Wednesday). May be tomorrow," he told reporters outside Parliament.
He also said the Congress did not press for amendment in the Lok Sabha and should similarly ensure smooth passage of the bill in the Rajya Sabha.
The Opposition parties are said to be planning for either amendments against criminalising triple talaq or referring the bill to a select committee for detailed consideration.
CPI leader D Raja said the Left wants the bill to be referred to a select committee and accused the government of "bypassing" parliamentary panels on crucial bills.
"As far as Left parties are concerned, we want this bill to be referred to a select committee. But the BJP-led NDA government is bypassing the committee system," he said.
"They are saying 'don't send bills to the standing committee for closer scrutiny'. When it comes to the Rajya Sabha, we will demand that it should be sent to a select committee," he said.
Published Date: Jan 03, 2018 11:10 am | Updated Date: Jan 03, 2018 11:23 am
Highlights
Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon after a massive ruckus was caused over Dalit protests in Maharashtra.
BJP leaders discuss key issues and bills at parliamentary meeting
The BJP held its parliamentary board meeting on Wednesday, whereby they discussed the triple talaq bill and the Constitution's 123rd amendment bill which will give constitutional status to the OBC commission.
Modi, Advani, Amit Shah attend parliamentary meeting
Congress demands apology from BJP MP for remarks on armed forces
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day
Rajya Sabha passses the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Amend) Bill, 2017
Finance minister Arun Jaitley announces contours of electoral bonds for political funding
In a bid to clean election financing, the government on Tuesday outlined contours of the new electoral bonds that donors can buy from SBI and said receiving political parties can encash only through a designated bank account.
The electoral bonds, which are being pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties, will be available at specified branches of State Bank of India (SBI) for 10 days each in months of January, April, July and October.
The bonds, which would be valid for 15 days, will not carry the donor's name even though the purchaser would have to fulfil KYC norms at the bank, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in the Lok Sabha while announcing the contours of the scheme.
Select Committee submits report on the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day
Rajya Sabha passes Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2017
No plans to create second capital in South: Govt tells LS
The government has no plans to create a second capital in South India, the Lok Sabha was informed today. Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, while replying to a written question on whether the government has any proposal to create a second capital in South India (Hyderabad), said, "No".
Can't prevent misuse of Bitcoin by terrorists: Government tells RS
There is no mechanism to prevent the misuse of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin by terror groups and other anti-national elements, the government said on Tuesday, adding it was awaiting the report of an expert group on the subject.
"One of the features of cryptocurrency is that there is lack of dependence on the state. It functions with a degree of anonymity. It operates within a virtual community which is created and enjoys the trust of that virtual community," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told the Rajya Sabha.
"The government is examining the matter. A Committee under the chairmanship of the Economic Affairs Department Secretary is deliberating over all issues related to cryptocurrencies to propose specific actions to be taken... Instead of taking any knee-jerk action, let's wait for the report of this committee."
He said there were 785 different types of cryptocurrencies operating worldwide.
CRPF camp attack raised in Lok Sabha
The attack on a training centre of the Central Reserve Police Force in Jammu and Kashmir was raised in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, with opposition leaders accusing the government of inaction.
The House also witnessed slogans against Pakistan being raised, as soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan entered the House, with some shouting 'Pakistan Murdabad'.
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia raised the issue during the Zero Hour and also mentioned Bharatiya Janata Party member Nepal Singh's comments, who reportedly said "those in the Army are bound to die".
"Pakistan-sponsored terrorists attacked a CRPF camp, in which five of our jawans were martyred. The concern is that while on one hand, Army jawans sacrifice their lives, on the other hand, government does not appear serious about it. In the last three years, there have been so many incidents..." Scindia said.
"The Prime Minister has also been quiet on the issue. On the other hand, National Security Advisor (Ajit Doval) is meeting his Pakistani counterpart..." he said.
Meanwhile, IMA calls off pan India strike after Centre sends NMC bill to Standing Committee
The Indian Medical Association had called for suspending routine services today to protest against a bill that seeks to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body.
The National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, as it stands today, proposes to allow practitioners of alternative medicines, such as homeopathy and ayurveda, practice allopathy after completing a “bridge course”. However, the Centre has agreed to refer it to Parliamentary Standing Committee for closer scrutiny after the uproar over the bill.
Lok Sabha debates The Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill 2017
NMC bill referred to Parliamentary Standing Committee, says Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar
Congress, Samajwadi Party support the amendment in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
What is the insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2017?
The bill is an attempt to regulate the liquidation and insolvency of companies that file for bankruptcy. According to PRS legislature the bill prohibits certain persons from submitting a resolution plan in case of defaults. These include: (i) wilful defaulters, (ii) promoters or management of the company if it has an outstanding non-performing debt for over a year, and (iii) disqualified directors, among others. Further, it bars the sale of property of a defaulter to such persons during liquidation.
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2017 being discussed in Rajya Sabha
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says that the triple talaq bill will be passed in Rajya Sabha with constructive debate and discussion
Venkaiah Naidu to chair a meeting to discuss triple talaq bill
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will chair a meeting in half-an-hour to discuss the triple talaq bill, reports News18. MPs from both Congress and BJP will attend the meeting.
NCP leader Majeed Memon says the party has already made it clear that it is entirely against criminalisation of triple talaq
Congress to consult other parties before deciding stance on triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha
The Congress would consult Opposition parties before finalising its stand on the contentious bill which proposed to ban instant triple talaq and make the practice a cognisable offence, party sources said on Monday.
According to the sources, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad has convened a meeting of the leaders of his party (Congress) as well as other parties in his Parliament chamber tomorrow, before the bill is taken up.
NCP wants the Triple Talaq bill to be sent to select committee, DMK wants criminalisation clause removed
BJP issues a whip to all its parliamentarians asking them to remain present in the Parliament between 2-4 January
Muslim women celebrating triple talaq bill do no know law: Owaisi
"Section 3 says triple talaq does not end marriage. The burden of proof will now be on the innocent women. What kind of justice is this that a non-Muslim gets 1 year but Muslim will get 3 years," Asaduddin Owaisi told India Today.
He claimed that the Muslim women celebrating the bill "did not know the law" and hoped that the Select Committee reject it in Rajya Sabha since the bill needs to be debated.
Will take steps through democratic means to 'amend, improve or scrap' triple talaq bill: AIMPLB
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) expressed serious reservations over the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill which was passed by the Lok Sabha and said it will take steps through democratic means to "amend, improve or scrap" it.
The Shia Waqf Board, meanwhile, called for making the punishment to those indulging in 'triple talaq' more stringent. "We will take whatever steps required through democratic means to amend, improve or scrap it. There is no move to go to court as of now...The bill was brought in a haste," AIMPLB spokesperson Maulana Khalil-ur-Rehman Sajjad Nomani said. He said the board should have been taken into confidence on the issue.
Ravi Shankar Prasad pins hope on Congress' support in Rajya Sabha
Speaking to India Today, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that he understood the concerns of victims of triple talaq. "I have to maintain a balance between the law and your(victims') concerns. I hope that Congress support the bill in Rajya Sabha the same way it has in Lok Sabha," he said.
Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses concerns on triple talaq bill
Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: "We did not mislead the House. Supreme Court said that triple talaq is wrong. The law has not been made in haste. We are viewing this with the prism of humanity, not politics."
Lashing out at the concerns over the criminal aspect of the offense, Prasad said," We have left the decision of jail term on the magistrate."
Asaduddin Owaisi slams Ravi Shankar Prasad over failure to 'discriminate between civil law and criminal law'
"The Union law minister has failed to discriminate between civil law and criminal law. Not a single Muslim country has a penal provision. Triple talaq is a verbal and emotional abuse," Asaduddin Owaisi said.
Owaisi alleged that the Centre was giving an advantage to the offenders and was not helping the situation. "Your dream of having more Muslims in jail will be achieved. Please send the bill to the Standing Committee. You are forcing a Muslim woman to file an FIR against her husband. You are giving a handle to the Muslim man, who will have 90 days. If you are true to your intentions, create a corpus of 1000 cr," he said.
RSP raises concern on Centre's 'over-enthusiasm '
RSP leader NK Premchandran said: "The main apprehension is the over enthusiasm of the NDA government led by the BJP. There is a cloud of suspicion. Triple talaq is already declared by Supreme Court as null and void. It has become the law of the land. Then the question is what is the need of further legislation?"
IUML says triple talaq cases in India 'negligible'
ET Muhammed Basheer said that of the population of Muslims in the country, triple talaq cases were negligible. "You are unnecessarily taking gun to kill the mosquito. You have jeopardised the sanctity of the House," he said.
SP opposes three-year jail term proposed in triple talaq bill
SP leader Dharmendra Yadav said that the Centre should involve the state government while making the triple talaq bill into a law. He further criticised the three-year jail term suggested for offenders in the bill.
Are we here to break marriages, asks NCP
NCP leader Supriya Sule claimed that the bill on triple talaq did not help married Muslim couples reconcile. She said: "Marriages can be reworked. when you put a father in court. He could be a bad husband, but he could also be a wonderful father. Are we here to break marriages or to reconcile? This nation needs legislation from the heart. The personal touch with so much digitisation has just gone."
YSRC opposes criminal aspect to triple talaq bill
YSRC leader Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli said: "By putting extra (efforts to criminalise Muslim men), we are dealing the case in diverse manner for Hindus and Muslims. The punishment of 3 years should be taken back. I wish that government should have taken advice of state government.. I think this is the high time. The government is shedding extra tears for Muslim women"
CPM opposes attaching 'criminal remedy' to triple talaq bill
CPM leader A Sampath said in Lok Sabha:" My party has made its stand very clear. This bill is a transgression of the civil side and the criminal side. Marriage, succession, inheritance, adoption, dissolution of marriage is on the civil side. What type of criminal remedy can be attached to it? Supreme Court called the practice illegal. Here we have issues of equality also come into the fore."
Sampath further criticised the Standing Committee for not involving women's organisations before the bill was tabled. "None of the women's organisation were consulted. We think we know what women want. We dictate and they have to receive. We make rules and they have to accept," he said.
Tathagata Satpathy warns of 'happenings' if Lok Sabha passes 'criminality angle' in triple talaq bill
In Lok Sabha, BJD leader Tathagata Satpathy criticised the government for delaying taking up the issue of triple talaq. "The government is so focussed on discussing whether bamboo is a grass or a tree to did not feel it necessary to bring forth an ordinance in this particular case. The game is somewhere else," he said.
He added: "Bringing in criminality angle. When we are talking about introducing criminality into divorce, this is a civil matter. I am talking of the poorest of the poor. They see law in different angles. When there is compulsion by law that either you live together or go to prison, there could be happenings that are beyond the control of the government functionaries."
BJD opposes 'criminal' aspect of the triple talaq bill
In Lok Sabha, Biju Janata Dal leader Tathagata Satpathy said: " This is about more than a decade that I have been noticing, we have only been passing economy-related bill. This (bill on triple talaq) is one of the socially relevant bill that the govt has found time for. The Opposition is very focussed. We are opposing the way it is being introduced.
"Our opposition is about the way you intend to apply this bill. This bill is definitely not an initiative of this government. We always pass bills but we always seem to forget the implementation aspect and that is where things are going wrong in this country. Despite the AIMPLB saying that no such acts will happen, 100 plus annulments happened after the Supreme Court judgment."
BJP slams Congress for 'appeasement politics'
"Why didn't UPA end medieval laws," BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi asked in Lok Sabha as the Lower House discussed the bill on triple talaq.
"The bill is not a ramvan to end all miseries. The practice of triple talaq needs to be discouraged. Supreme Court has said it is an arbitrary practice. Many people think women are commodities and that needs to be stopped," she further said.
Lekhi said that the laws of the Hindus and the Christians have been modified such that customary practices do not interfere with the rights of women. “Women are the biggest minority in this country,” Lekhi said.
Meenakshi Lekhi seeks law against maulanas who encourage triple talaq
"Like other countries, India should ban triple talaq," said BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi.
Lekhi went on to call the practice of instantaneous divorce as "a joke on marriage". "This is practice over Whatsapp, email, text message. When you get married, you take the society along with you," she said
Congress bats for women empowerment
INC leader Sushmita Dev said in Lok Sabha: "Everybody wants social reforms. It is not just an idea, it is a right. I want to ask Ravi Shankar Prasad, will we see the women's reservation bill coming to the Parliament. It is not just the representation of women, if you would have allowed more women in the Parliament, a legislation like this, full of lacunae, wouldn't have seen the light of the day in this House."
Sushmita Dev speaks on triple talaq bill
INC leader Sushmita Dev said, "When the Supreme Court's judgment came Congress had a press meet. We welcomed the Supreme Court judgment. When the Supreme Court requested the Parliament to legislate on it, in a technical term, I'd say it was a minority judgment. The bill seeks to amend a critical law. We have seen historically that talaq is a unilateral act. Since 1939, women have been approaching court. However, the reality is, that this is a practice that is prevalent till today."
In Lok Sabha, Ravi Shankar Prasad says bill on triple talaq protects rights of women
"The issue is not of faith, or puja but it is simply of gender justice, equality," said law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Prasad, who is also the IT minister, further added: "I had gone to Patna. I witnessed burqa-clad women were learning IT. On one side, we are hailing digital India and on the other side there is 'talaq, talaq, talaq'". Lok Sabha is India's biggest panchayat. I appeal, firstly, that this bill not be seen as a succession bill. Secondly, don't tie it under caste aspect,and, thirdly, don't tie it with religion. Fourthly, don't view it under vote bank."
Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on triple talaq bill
"We hoped that the condition would improve after the Supreme Court's decision," said law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
"Countries like Eqypt, Pakistan, Bangladesh have regulated triple talaq. The Islamic countries have regulated triple talaq. They have said you can't say talaq in one sitting. The big question that I want to raise is that Islamic. India is a secular country. If here the women are facing abuse, we need to take a decision," said Prasad.
Meanwhile in Rajya Sabha...
Bill on National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special provisions) Second Amendment Bill 2017 has been tabled in Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha had passed the bill on Wednesday.
UP Minister Mohsin Raza slams AIMPLB members
'Historic day', says AIMWPLB member
Sushma Swaraj delivers powerful statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav, but government's naivety exposed
Given the circumstances detailed above, it seems naive at best — and delusional at worst — not to have expected the very worst from Pakistani hospitality in this situation, because it's clear that Islamabad expected the worst from New Delhi. Ultimately, Pakistan treated the family of someone it accuses of spying on it (and being involved in the deaths of many of its citizens) in a very predictable manner.
If every bill is money bill, then what is the use of Rajya Sabha? asks Naresh Agrawal
With the GST bill being declared a money bill, SP's Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Agrawal cries foul, saying that if every bill passed in the Lok Sabha is declared a money bill, then what will be the utility of the Upper House. To this, PJ Kurien, the deputy chairman of the House , taunted that the Samajwadi MP can amend the Constitution if he wants to.
Rajya Sabha re-convenes
However, the Chair urges Congress MP BK Hariprasad to express regret for defying Chairman of the House.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm
Bifurcation issues between two Telugu states remain
It takes time to set up separate high courts after bifurcation of states. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana need to sort out the issue with mutual consent, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Responding to the questions related to the bifurication issues, Home Minister Rajnath Singh added that governments of both states need to work together to resolve the issue.
Triple talaq is immoral, says Subramanian Swamy
Manish Tewari says Congress supports the bill
"Congress supports the Supreme Court's judgment. Triple talaq should definitely go but as far as the bill is concerned, it will be scrutinised by the Parliamentary committee. If there are difficulties in the provisions that will be dealt with. Congress is definitely supporting triple talaq bill but the provisions will be scrutinised," says Manish Tiwari to CNN-News18.
Neighbourhood policy needs to be re-oriented, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary
Speaking during the Zero Hour, West Bengal Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said, "Maldives media has been showing Narendra Modi as anti-Muslim. Now, China through its OBOR plan is entering the periphery of our neighbouring countries. I believe that our neighbourhood policy needs to be reoriented."
Zero Hour in Lok Sabha
While the discussion and voting over the triple talaq bill will take place after 2 pm, the Lok Sabha is currently conducting Zero Hour.
Watch: Sushma Swaraj's statement in the Rajya Sabha
Pakistan Foreign Office to hold press conference at 5.30 pm IST
Pakistan Foreign Office is set to hold a press conference at 5:30 pm IST. The dept will be responding to India’s claims that #KulbhushanJadhav’s family was mistreated. Pak FO will also clarify its stand on taking away Jadhav’s wife’s shoes and not returning them.
Triple talaq to be passed today itself
The triple talaq bill will be put to vote and passed in the Lok Sabha today itself, announced Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.
Beyond the focus on triple talaq bill
Arun Jaitley introduces The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017.
Ravi Shankar Prasad highlights a case of instant triple talaq
On Thursday morning, in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, a woman was divorced through instant triple talaq for waking her husband up late in the morning. The husband left his home after divorcing her and is untraceable as of yet.
BJD opposes triple talaq bill
Congress opposes triple talaq bill
Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge says that the party does not support the triple talaq bill as ruckus breaks out in the Lower House over the bill.
Triple talaq bill is for the honour of women, says RS Prasad
"This is a hisotric day for India. This law is not linked to any religion, it is about the honour of women. The SC outlawed talaq e biddat But still goes on. Injustice is still going on. However, I ask whether the Parliament will still be silent? The parliament has to decide whether the Muslim women have any rights. Triple talaq still goes on. We are bringing a law finally. People say that it is against basic structure of the Constitution but isn't the honour of women important?" asked Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
BJD opposes triple talaq bill
Toeing the Opposition's line, the Biju Janata Dal said that the bill has fundamental flaws in it.
AIMIM chief Asadudin Owaisi speaks
Opposing the bill over the criminalisation of the Islamic practice, Owaisi said that the law will be injustice to Muslim woman and lead to the abandonment of Muslim woman.
Triple talaq bill introduced in the Lok Sabha
Not returning the shoes was an act of cruelty, says Swaraj
Deputy High Commissioner wasn't allowed to come with family, says Sushma Swaraj
Pakistan used the event as a propaganda tool
"In April 2017, I had said that the death sentence was given in illegal manner. We were in constant touch with the family. We were helping them connect with Jadhav. The Pakistan government allowed a meeting in December. It is unfortunate that the meeting could have been a path-breaking event but Pakistan used it as a propaganda tool,"
Sushma Swaraj speaks in Lok Sabha
Rajya Sabha adjourned again..
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned within five minutes after being reconvened. The Upper House has been adjourned till 2 pm.
Ruckus in Rajya Sabha
The Congress party is continuing to create a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha over Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde's comments against the Constitution. The Congress MPs are demanding a point of order in Question Hour. However, Chariman Venkaiah Naidu refused to allow it.
Meanwhile in Lok Sabha..
Lok Sabha held its Question Hour, which went on smoothly.
Kulbhushan Jadhab confessed to mother, wife, claims Pakistani media
After harassing his mother and wife, Pakistan media now claims that Kulbhushan Jadhav "confessed" to being an "Indian spy" during the trio's recent meeting. Pakistan's Geo News claims that the mother immediately chided Jadhav and asked him to speak the truth. The mother and wife, after the meeting, have repeatedly reiterated that the former Navy officer was being forced to toe Pakistan's narrative.
Rajya Sabha adjourned
The Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after Congress raises objections over Hegde's comments on the Constitution.
Commotion in Rajya Sabha over Hegde
BJP raises objection over Rahul Gandhi's tweet against Arun Jaitley
Rahul had twisted Jaitley's name as "Jaitlie" in his tweet.
Ramdas Athavale speaks
Union Minister Ramdas Athavale gives a poetic statement to back Sushma Swaraj's statement, "Kulbhushan ki khatre mey hai jaan, Hua hai unke maata pita ka apmaan". He also thanked the Congress for supporting the government.
Jadhav's mother was not allow to speak in Marathi
"Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother was not allowed to speak in Marathi. Two Pakistani officials present in the meeting kept stopping her repeatedly but when she continued, the intercom was switched off," Sushma Swaraj said in Rajya Sabha.
'It was nothing like humanitarian gesture'
"It was nothing like a humanitarian gesture. Human rights of the family members were violated again & again & an environment of fear was created for them," External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said in Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha speaks in one voice on Kulbhushan Jadhav case
In a rare sense of unity, all parties in the Rajya Sabha have denounced the manner in which Jadhav's family was treated in Pakistan.
Jadhav spoke in duress, says Sushma Swaraj
"I spoke to the family of Kulbhushan Jadhav over the phone. She said that he was speaking under duress. He was telling whatever he was being tutored. He did not look healthy too. I hope people all Members of Parliament as well as the common man will denounce the behaviour of Paksitan," Sushma Swaraj said while concluding her statement.
Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks
"We fear that if we speak a lot here, then there will be a danger to the life of Jadhav. but we know that the Pakistani Army does not believes in democracy. It does not know how to behave with prisoners who have been implicated in false case. What they did with Jadhav's wife and mother is condemnable. We may have political differences but on this issue we stand with the government," the LoP in Rajya Sabha said.
Pakistan's behaviour beyond absurd, says Sushma
Sushma Swaraj speaks
Anant Kumar Hegde apologises
The Rajya Sabha is moving smoothly right now
The Upper House is awaiting a statement by Sushma Swaraj over Kulbhushan Jadhav row.
Anant Kumar Hegde once again clarifies his statement in Lok Sabha
"I can never go against the Constitution as a citizen. It is Supreme for me," says Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde. However, Mallikarjuna Kharge interrupts and says that Hegde has insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar.
Both Houses reconvene
Anant Kumar Hegde clarifies
Congress protests against Hegde's statement
Anant Kumar Hegde clarifies his stand
Three days after his controversial statement over the word 'secularism' in the Constitution, Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde has said the Constitution of India is supreme for him.
Congress protests against Anant Kumar Hegde in Parliament premises
Modi appeals for unanimous passage for triple talaq bill
Congress likely to support anti-triple talaq bill
Congress sources tell CNN-News18 is that the party will be supporting the anti-triple talaq bill. However, the party is apprehensive of the criminality clause in the law, adding that the three-year jail for the divorce is arbitrary and Draconian.
This day will be more significant in Muslim women's life than Eid or Bakrid, says victim
Pakistan to share report on slippers with India
Sources told CNN-News18 that Pakistan will share the report on Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife Chetnakul's slipper with India. Pakistan had taken the slipper away suspecting a metallic object to be in it.
Bills to be tabled in Lok Sabha apart from triple talaq
In Lok Sabha, Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri will table The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2017.
Later, Prasad will table The High Court And The Supreme Court Judges (Salaries And Conditions Of Service) Amendment Bill, 2017.
The bill will increase the salaries of the Chief Justice of India, other judges of the Supreme Court, chief justices of the high courts as well as other judges of high courts by over 2 times.
Rahul slams BJP for creating a 'web of deceit'
Triple talaq bill to be tabled today
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill is listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on 28 December, according to the list of business in the Lower House.
The bill, prepared by an inter-ministerial group headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, makes instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat in any form – spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp – "illegal and void" and provides for a jail term of three years for the husband.
We will get some relief because of new law, says a victim
The Constitution is under threat, says Rahul Gandhi
BJP parliamentary party meeting underway
Congress' 133rd foundation day
The Indian National Congress is celebrating its 133rd foundation day today. It is for the first time that Rahul Gandhi will be steering an event as the president of the party.
BJP issues whip to all MPs
According to CNN-News18, the BJP has issued a whip to all its MPs to attend today's proceedings in Parliament. The Lok Sabha will be discussing the triple talaq bill today.
Pakistan reporters' ask insensitive questions: Aapke kya jazbaat hain apne kaatil bete se milne ke baad?
Jadhav's mother and wife were also harassed and subjected to outrageous questions by Pakistani journalists after they were forced to wait for their car. The family faced questions hurled at them like - "Aapke patidev ne hazaron begunah Pakistaniyo ke khoon se Holi kheli ispar kya kahengi? (your husband killed thousands of innocent Pakistanis, what do you have to say about that?)'" and "Aapke kya jazbaat hain apne kaatil bete se milne ke baad? (How do you feel after meeting your killer son?)".
BJP Parliamentary party meeting to begin shortly
Opposition attacks NDA government over Jadhav row
Various political parties, including the Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress and AIADMK, strongly protested how Pakistan treated the wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former navy officer sentenced to death in Pakistan. The episode drew outrage on social media as well.
"We are even more depressed now than we were before the visit," a relative of Kulbhushan Jadhav told news agency PTI. The family refrained from commenting further as it is an international issue. "If we speak something about it, that may hamper the process," he said.
Congress to protest outside Parliament over Anantkumar Hegde comment
RECAP: The Nation's editorial focussed on 'cacophony of opinions'
The Nation commented on the "cacophony of opinions" circling the issue. The piece in The Nation took a more balanced view of the issue at hand and wrote, "Ultimately however, these are all irreconcilable opinions and each can be considered “correct” if viewed from their subjective angle."
The editorial lauds the Pakistan government's attempts to do what was "necessary in the international scheme of things" and "ignoring the deafening cacophony to do what was necessary."
RECAP: Pakistani newspapers too covered Kulbhushan-family reunion
The diplomatic strain over Jadhav's meeting with his family grabbed headlines not just in India, but also in Pakistan. Almost all major Pakistani newspapers gave prominence to the issue and carried reports of the Foreign Office issuing statement after India claimed that Jadhav's responses were "clearly tutoured" that the alleged spy was "under duress" during the meeting.
RECAP: India slams Pakistan for hurting religious and cultural sentiments
The external affairs ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that Pakistan went so far as to have the mangal sutra, bangles, and bindi of Jadhav's mother and wife removed before they could meet him.
India also accused Pakistan of disregarding cultural and religious sensibilities of family members under the pretext of security.
"This included removal of mangal sutra, bangles, and bindi, as well as a change in attire that was not warranted by security," it said.
RECAP: Pakistan rejects India claims as 'baseless'
In the statement, Pakistan had rejected as "baseless" India's contentions that Jadhav's wife and mother were harassed and claimed that his wife's shoes were confiscated on security grounds as there was "something" in it.
"There was something in the shoe. It is being investigated. We gave her a pair of replacement shoes. All her jewellery et cetera were returned after the meeting," Faisal said.
RECAP: Pakistan claims Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife's shoes had 'metallic substance
Pakistani authorities have sent the shoes worn by Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife for forensic examination to determine the nature of the suspected presence of a foreign object, a media report said on Wednesday.
The authorities were ascertaining whether the "metallic object" in the shoes was a camera or a recording chip, Pakistan Today quoted Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Mohammad Faisal as saying.
PTI
Updates for 28 December begin
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day
Rajya Sabha passes The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy Bill, 2017
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assures RS of autonomous functioning of new Indian Institute of Petroleum
"Many members have expressed concerns over the autonomy of the institute. I would like to assure them in this House today that it is our government's intention to make the institute fully autonomous. However, we cannot expect it to turn into a JNU, or DU from day 1. In the initial phases, there will be some hand holding but later on it will be completely autonomous.," Pradhan said.
Rajya Sabha extends time until The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy Bill, 2017 is passed
LS passed law to protect unauthorised colonies, slums in Delhi
The Lok Sabha today passed a bill to protect slums and unauthorised colonies in the national capital region from punitive action till a framework for orderly arrangements are in place. The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill gives immunity to slums and some unauthorised constructions till 31 December, 2020. The immunity under the existing Bill ends on 31 December.
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day
Lok Sabha passes The Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill, 2017
'Govt yet to receive proposal to fill up judges' vacancies in SC'
There are six vacancies of judges in the Supreme Court, while nine high courts are working without regular chief justices, but the government has not received any proposal from the apex court collegium to fill up the slots, the Rajya Sabha has been informed. Union Minister of State for Law P P Chaudhary, in a written reply, has informed the Upper House of Parliament that the "government has not received any proposal for filling up of the six vacancies of judges in the Supreme Court and for appointment of chief justices in the nine high courts, which are functioning with acting chief justices".
The approved strength of the Supreme Court is 31, including the Chief Justice of India (CJI).
TRS MPs demand setting up of Telangana High Court
Members of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) disrupted proceedings in the Lok Sabha demanding immediate setting up of a High Court for Telangana. Raising the issue, TRS parliamentarian AP Jithender Reddy said the Centre is yet to set up a High Court for Telangana even three years after the formation of the state.
The TRS MPs also trooped into the Well of the House, showing placards and raising slogans demanding setting up of a High Court for Telangana.
Lok Sabha debates Good and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill, 2017 amid din
No concession for patients suffering from arthritis: Railways
The railways today said it had no quota for patients suffering from arthritis and no plans of offering any concession in passenger fare for them as it was already losing revenue over the discounts granted in over 50 categories.
Rajya Sabha debates The Indian Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2017
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar disassociates govt from Hegde's remark, says BJP committed to Constitution
"I just want to say that Modi ji and our Govt are committed to the constitution of India and ideals of Baba Saheb Ambedkar: Ananth Kumar," Parliamentary Affairs Minister in Lok Sabha on Opposition uproar over Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde's remark.
Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Mallikarjun Kharge's use of unparliamentary word
Reacting to Anantkumar Hegde's comments on secularists and the Constitution, senior Congress MP Malliakrjun Kharge attributed these words to Hegde: Those who label themselves secularists, they neither have mothers nor fathers, their blood line is not know. Kharge then asked that whether the minister was calling secularists Ba*****.
The Speaker took strong objection to the use of words and expunged the comments from record. She also added that nobody knows for certain what the minister had said, and since he was not present in House, the House's time should not be wasted on the issue.
Congress govts in past left issues in limbo: BJP MPs
Discussion about unauthorised colonies in Delhi is underway in Lok Sabha. BJP’s Ramesh Vidhudi has alleged that the Congress party has left the issue hanging for years.
From the Opposition, CPM MP Mohd. Saleem stood up to respond but refused to speak during the din. He again brought up the comments made by Hegde, but the Speaker refused to take those remarks on record.
Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS Housing and Urban Development Ministry speaks on NCT of Delhi amendment bill
Don't make it a practice to pass bills in din, pull up Union minister Anantkumar Hegde, Saugata Roy tells Speaker
AITMC MP Saugata Roy requested the Speaker to not pass bills while the House is not in order. He also said that the Speaker must pull up Union minister Anantkumar Hegde for insulting the makers of Constitution. He also added that he would not voice his opinions in the House as a mark of protest. Lok Sabha Chairman, however, dismissed the request and added that the House cannot be adjourned every day.
Lok Sabha continues discussion on National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2017 amid Opposition uproar
Naresh Agrawal writes to Rajya Sabha chairman over ill-treatment of Indian prisoners in Pakistan
Amid controversy over Naresh Agrawal's comment, the SP MP has written to Rajya Sabha chairman over the alleged ill-tretment of Indian prisoners in Pakistan. He also alleged that the government was not doing anything about it.
Sumitra Mahajan asks Opposition benches to not show placards
Soon after the Lok Sabha resumed, Congress MP's started waving placards at the Treasury benches. They were protesting against Anant Kumar Hegde's comments on Constitution.
Lok Sabha has been adjourned until 2.45 pm
I,on behalf of Congress, say that we disassociate from any comments that may have hurt prime minister's dignity, says GN Azad of the Congress
Any view that Narendra Modi meant to insult Manmohan Singh or other leaders during election speeches is erroneous and uncalled for, Arun Jaitley says
Trinamool gives adjournment notice over Kulbhushan
Trinamool joins Opposition Congress party in demanding a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs over the Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his wife and mother in Pakistan.
Opposition demands Sushma Swaraj's statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav issue
Opposition parties to raise Kulbhushan Jadhav issue in Parliament
The Opposition, led by the Congress, plans to corner the central government in Parliament over the issue of Kulbhushan Jadhav, a report on India Today said. Congress leader Pramod Tewari was quoted as saying the party wants the government to clear its policy on how it plans to bring Kulbhushan Jadhav back from Pakistan.
"Once the deadlock in the Parliament is resolved, we will raise the issue of Jadhav in Parliament. What has happened to Jadhav's family in Pakistan is inhuman. We will demand a discussion on this issue in the House and will ask the Centre and the international community to ask an explanation from Pakistan on this matter."
Odisha MP Bhartruhari Mahtab speaks for the farmers
Mahtab talks about how unseasonal rain and cyclones cause great harm to crops and farmers as well. He says the infrastructure needs to rebuilt after these calamities.
Kerala MP Richard Hay talks about the coastal areas affected by the cyclone
Richard Hay says he had visited the coastal area of Kerala and Kanyakumari himself. "The fisherfolk want homes, food, education and security. I am not getting this from the media. I have visited the people and have listened to them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman had consoled those people," he said.
Professor Richard Hay, the nominated member from Kerala, talks about the ground situation in Kerala in the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi
KC Venugopal argued for the fisherfolk
Union minister Prakash Javdekar criticises Congress for disrupting Rajya Sabha proceedings
Congress MP from Kerala KC Venugopal leads the debate on Cyclone Ockhi
He admits that enough warning was given but there is a need for specific alarm systems. "Modern technology is needed to help the people. Unfortunately there has been a lapse by the authorities in informing the people about the cyclone. I am not blaming anyone as this should not be a political issue," he said.
Discussion on Cyclone Ockhi under Rule 193 to commence
Question asked on infrastructure development
BJP MP from Rajasthan, Dushyant Singh, asks a question about the conservation of tigers
Triple Talaq criminalisation bill absent in Lok Sabha's revised list of business
In the revised list issued by the Lok Sabha, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2017 was removed. In the original list, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was scheduled to introduce a bill to "protect the rights of married Muslim women and to prohibit divorce by pronouncing talaq by their husbands and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto".
Health issues continue to dominate proceeding in Lok Sabha
The issue of nurses' allowances has been raised. The concerned minister insists that most of the nurses' demands have been met and discussions are ongoing for the others.
It seems doubtful that Triple Talaq criminalisation bill will be discussed today
Adjournment means no legislative business will take place in the Rajya Sabha over the next four days as well
Rajya Sabha adjourned till Wednesday
Opposition asks for adjournment
In the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition insists that it is better to adjourn the matter with it raising uproar. It asks the Rajya Sabha to be adjourned till 2 pm till when the issue is resolved.
Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad asks for Rajya Sabha to be adjourned till the parties decide on the remarks issue outside Parliament
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien says Rajya Sabha TV should not be cut off when protests are taking place as that is one of the ways for the Opposition to express itself
Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Bhaurao Raut raises the issue of health
Raut raises the issue of the deaths in the Gorakhpur hospital. He asks for the Centre to keep a check on the funds which are given to the state governments for health issues. Anupriya Patel, MoS, Health and Family Welfare answers saying that the Centre does indeed monitor the funds and the MP could monitor those funds for their own constituency as well.
Uproar over apology by Narendra Modi
Business in the Rajya Sabha is proceeding fairly quietly while there is constant sloganeering in the Lok Sabha by the Opposition.
Proceedings start in both Houses
In the Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu read the obituary of legislator Jalaluddin Ansari and a minute's silence was observed. Question hour starts in Lok Sabha.
Congress gives adjournment motion
Cyclone Ockhi to be discussed today
Discussion on natural calamities in the country with special reference to cyclone Ockhi in South India
On Thursday, a bill to double judges' salaries was introduced
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the bill which will double the salaries of judges of the Supreme Court and 24 high courts, reported The Indian Express. The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill 2017 provides for increased salaries as recommended by the Seventh Pay Commission.
Triple Talaq criminalisation bill likely to be introduced today
BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has given adjourned motion notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on remarks of Congress leaders against PM Modi
Sachin Tendulkar was not allowed to make his maiden speech in Rajya Sabha
Vociferous sloganeering on Thursday disrupted Sachin Tendulkar's maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha since his nomination. Members of the Opposition shouted "BJP sharam karo" as sloganeering continued in the Upper House of Parliament on the fourth day. Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11 am on Friday following stormy scenes on the floor of the House.
Updates for 22 December start here
Lok Sabha adjourned till Thursday morning
Lok Sabha passes the Indian Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2017 before adjourning it till Thursday
Union environment minister Harshvardhan says soon people will be encouraged to take up bamboo cultivation
Legislation to amend the Indian Forest Act to exempt felling and transportation of bamboo
The legislation to amend the Indian Forest Act to exempt felling and transportation of bamboo grown in non-forest areas from the state permit, was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Indian Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2017 — which would omit bamboos growing in non-forest areas from the definition of trees — was introduced by Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan even as BJD leader B Mahtab raised concerns and opposed the legislation.- PTI
In India, one tonne bamboo costs Rs 10, 000 in some parts and Rs 10-15,000 in other parts
SDF leader Prem Das Rai raises the 'complications' in regularising bamboo
"People of north Sikkim were completely cut-off because of Mantam lake which was created because of landslide. They then made a bamboo bridge and are now able to cross the lake on foot," Prem Das Rai said in Lok Sabha.
Rai demanded that the bamboo be unleashed from "all kinds of regulations". In 2014, He added that he had brought a similar bill on bamboo with a private members' bill in 2014.
"I had done research. We had sent researchers in Tripura, Nagaland., Sikkim. Problems found were mainly regulatory. One of the reasons of high cost is on the count of the fact that bamboo, the amount of rent-seeking behaviour is just too much. Therefore, as a first step, we need to take a holistic approach. The first step is to redefine bamboo (by removing it from tree category)," Rai said.
The farmer does not need our sympathy, they need less interference, says Tathagata Satpathy of BJD
Over 2 lakh Chinese tourists visited India in 2017: Alphons
More than two lakh Chinese tourists visited India in 2017, according to data provided by the tourism ministry in Parliament on Wednesday. The figures provided by Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons in the Rajya Sabha assume significance in the backdrop of India's recent standoff with China over the Doka La issue.- PTI
BJD's Tathagata Satpathy objects to bill, says farmers will be affected by removal of bamboo from bill
G Hari of AIADMK enlists benefits of bamboo, says hopes this would be taken into consideration while passing bill
Bijoya Chakraborty of Guwahati BJP said this bill will immensely help tribal people
Discussion begins in Lok Sabha on The Indian Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2017
Lok Sabha passes The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017
Provisions of this bill violate rights of people, whose land is being acquired: MK Premchandran, RSP
No question of 'middle path' till PM Modi apologises, says Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury
With Parliament witnessing repeated adjournments over Narendra Modi's remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Wednesday said that there was "no question of a middle path" on the matter till the prime minister apologised for his comments.
"There is no question of middle path...The country's prime minister has alleged that the former prime minister has taken steps against the country and that too with the enemy nation. Don't you think it is an issue that calls for an apology?" Chowdhury told reporters.- PTI
Lok Sabha informed of over 1,000 cases of people securing jobs using forged caste certificates
Over 1,000 cases of people securing jobs using forged caste certificates have been reported by various central government departments, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. The Department of Personnel and Training had in June sought data from all central government organisations regarding appointments made on the basis of fake caste certificates.- PTI
AP Jithender Reddy of Telangana TRS brings focus to unused defence lands
Lok Sabha discusses the Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017
Mohammed Salim of CPM requests transparency in property amendment bill.
Lok Sabha functioning despite constant sloganeering by Congress MPs
The Lower House is currently being presided by Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai. The House is discussing the Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property Bill (Amendment), 2017. The bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri.
Meanwhile... sloganeering can be heard in the Lok Sabha too
Rajya Sabha adjourned until 11 am on Thursday
Both Houses are reconvened
However, the Congress MPs have again created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha over Narendra Modi's comment against Manmohan Singh. Some of the MPs descended to the well of the House. The slogans of "Narendra Modi maafi maango" are being echoed in the House.
Lok Sabha too adjourned till 2 pm
Uproar continues in Rajya Sabha
Meanwhile... Lok Sabha has reconvened
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Ruckus continues in Rajya Sabha
Congress MPs continue to create a ruckus in Rajya Sabha. All Congress MPs raise slogans against Modi.
Rajya Sabha proceedings begin
Kerala JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP MP Veerendra Kumar resigns
Disgruntled Janata Dal-United leader MP Veerendra Kumar on Wednesday resigned from the Rajya Sabha, days after rebel JD-U leaders Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar were disqualified from the Upper House.
The 80-year-old, also a Karala media baron, submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday morning, Arun Kumar Shrivastava, also a rebel JD-U leader, told IANS.
Shrivastava said Veerendra Kumar, who was elected to the Upper House from Kerala last year with support from the Congress-led UDF, resigned "so that no one questions his integrity that he is aligning with (Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U President) Nitish Kumar".
Narendra Modi government looks to woo India's youth
BJP booth-level workers should work towards ensuring victory
SP's Naresh Agarwal defends Rahul Gandhi after he watches movie on result day
Rajya Sabha too stands adjourned till noon
Venkaiah Naidu's plea to Congress MPs to go back to their seats fall on deaf ears.
Ruckus in Rajya Sabha
Opposition leaders come to well of the Rajya Sabha to protest against Modi's comment on Manmohan.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Opposition sloganeering against Narendra Modi continues
Rajya Sabha begins proceedings
Day 3 of the Winter Session had some lively debate on GST
The Centre favours including petroleum products in the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) but it would want a consensus with the states before taking such a step, Finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday.
Rajya Sabha passes amendment to the Companies Act, 2013
The Rajya Sabha passed the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2017 by a voice vote. It was adopted by the Lok Sabha in July this year during the Monsoon Session.
The bill amended the companies law to strengthen corporate governance standards, initiate strict action against defaulting companies and help improve ease of doing business in the country.
Rajya Sabha passes bill to give more autonomy to IIMs
The Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017 — which was passed in the Lok Sabha in July this year — grants statutory powers to the IIMs in their running including the appointment of directors and faculty members.
The bill gives them powers to award degrees instead of postgraduate diplomas.
Lok Sabha passes bill to repeal 245 old laws
The Lok Sabha also passed two Bills to repeal 245 obsolete and archaic laws, including the 158-year-old Calcutta Pilots Act of 1859 and the 1911 Prevention of Seditious Meeting Act.
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the old and many irrelevant pre-Independence laws were the "unfortunate part of the colonial legacy" and repealing them was a progressive move that reflects the "pro-reform" approach of the government.
WATCH: PM Modi being welcomed at the meeting
BJD MPs demand resolution to Mahanadi dispute
MoS Agriculture Krishna Raj rushed to RML hospital
Dharmendra Pradhan to table IIPE bill in Rajya Sabha
The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy Bill, 2017 will be tabled by Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the Rajya Sabha.The bill will make it an institution of national importance.
Government to table Indian Forests Bill in Lok Sabha
Government likely to meet Opposition leaders today
Times Now reports that the government may meet Opposition leaders in a bid to find an amiable solution to the deadlock that rose after Narendra Modi insinuated that Manmohan Singh and his colleagues met Pakistani delegation during elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for BJP parliamentary meet, will address MPs
Updates for 20 December begin
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow
Rajya Sabha passes The Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017
Jairam Ramesh questions how board of directors will be appointed at IIMs after new bill
Congress leader said that the government should describe how they plan the transition between the current boards at IIMs and the Board of Governors as proposed in the new bill. He also asked what would be the criteria for appointment of these governors.
Lok Sabha concludes proceedings for the day, to reconvene tomorrow at 11 am
Lok Sabha passes Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill
Lok Sabha considering Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill
No proposal to make Aadhaar linkage mandatory for property, says govt
There was no proposal to make Aadhaar linkage mandatory for property transactions, Parliament was informed today.
Work on 10 waterways will be completed by 2018: Gadkari tells LS
Gadkari told the Lok Sabha that a river traffic control system was already functioning between Haldia and Patna. He added that work on 10 waterways will be completed by 2018.
Nitin Gadkari responds to questions raised on Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill
Naresh Agrawal says he supports IIM bill but questions lack of similar reforms in IITs, AICTE
Agrawal said he would support the bill only for the fact that at least there was some will to bring about the change. He, however, lamented the lack of similar reforms in other educational institutes such as IITs or other higher education institutes.
He also brought up the problems faced by students passing from regional language schools.
Samajwadi Party's Naresh Aggarwal rises to speak
Lok Sabha members seek talks with China on Brahmaputra pollution; Ananth Kumar vows to raise issue at 'highest level'
After Lok Sabha members on Tuesday expressed concern over the Brahmaputra river being polluted by China, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar assured the House that he will take up the issue at the "highest level" in the government.
The matter was raised by Bhartruhari Mahtab of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) during Zero Hour.
In Lok Sabha, Dushyant Chautala raises point of depleting water resources as House debates increasing budget for development of waterways
IIM Bill proposes greater autonomy to IIM
IIM amendment bill proposes larger autonomy for management institutes and provisions to allow them to grant postgraduate degree rather than a diploma
Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar presents IIM amendment bill
Uproar in Rajya Sabha, as Prakash Javadekar rises to present IIM amendment bill
Samajwadi Party's Naresh Aggarwal objected to the passage and debate on two bills in the same day, adding that it eats away the time of short duration discussions. After a brief exchange, Yadav only resumed his seat after being assured from the Treasury Benches that at least one short duration discussion will be held in the House.
Rajya Sabha Companies (Amendment) Bill
Rabindra Kumar Jena of BJP asks Gadkari to route several waterway networks through Odisha
Jena said that the state of Odisha has since-long been discriminated agaist by the central government. He requested Gadkari to formulate schemes to include the state in the development of transport networks.
"Odisha coast canal should be included in the national waterways to give the state the benefit of the revolutionary transport network," Jena said.
In Rajya Sabha, MoS PP Chaudhary rises to answer queries on Companies Affairs amendment acts
Saugat Roy of TMC rises to speak on Central Road Fund Amendment bill, says party supports bill
"He is channeling money from one pocket to another pocket of his own ministry and we do not oppose it," Roy said. He said that since the money was being rerouted he will support the bill.
On a lighter note, however, Roy wondered why, Rudy, the speaker before him was removed from the cabinet, even though he is a splendid speaker.
He says that Gadkari used to be a vikas purush, but has now become a sapno ka saudagar (trader of dreams)." He said that whenever someone raises the point of funds, he says he will manage from foreign funds or here or there.
Roy also demanded a white paper on the actual ground work done in his ministry.
Rajeev Prasad Rudy praises Gadkari's work style, lauds plans for improving inland waterways
Meanwhile... Congress attacks Narendra Modi outside Parliament over PMs comments on Manmohan Singh
In Lok Sabha, Nitin Gadkar moves for amendment of Central Road Fund act
In Rajya Sabha, Tapan Sen of CPM says Company Affairs amendment bill inadequate
The CPM leader pointed out that the expenditure of CSR funds is not yet bounding on companies. He said that the Corporate Affairs Ministry merely accepts a mere explanation as to why money on CSR has not been spent.
He also said that the bill allows same relaxations to SMEs as it does to big companies which "amounts to holding the country at ransom."
Repealing of archaic bill(s) passed in Lower House
Section 377 needs democratic consensus to repeal
The minister conceded that there is merits in decriminalizing Section 377 but there is opposition to it as well. There needs to be democratic consensus to repeal it. We need to debate, discuss and decide.
Meanwhile in LS, Law Minister RS Prasad responds to objections and questions raised on repealment of archaic bills
One size can't fit all, says Vivek Gupta in Rajya Sabha
Gupta also said that the government is trying to fit everyoe under a sigle law, while evidence from past points to the contrary. He said that small and medium enterprises continues to suffer and the Companies amendment bill has nothing to address that issue.
Vivek Gupta, AITC, says bill remains inconclusive
The bill will lead to conflict between two arms of the government. The removal of certain reasonable restriction will make money laundering easier," Gupta said. He said that the provision to give deposit security has been done away with, which is a serious problem.
"This bill fails to address the differences between various acts like the RBI act, and SEBI act. There are various discrepancies which must be addressed," Gupta said.
Samajwadi Party's Sanjay Seth suggests changes in Companies Amendment Bill
"Changes required to ensure that reserved seat for woman director is not occupied by family members of promoters," Seth said. He also raised the point of concentrated expenditure of CSR funds. "A lot of big companies are in Maharashtra, Gujarat. Hence CSR money is spent in those regions. CSR must be done in other regions of this country," he said.
BJP's Narendra Keshav Sawaikar rises to support repealment of archaic law
Shiv Sena MP asks government to repeal Section 370
Shiv Sena in the Lower House, demanded that along with the 235 archaic laws, the government must also repeal Section 377, which grants Jammu and Kashmir special status.
235 old laws to be repealed by this law!
Chidambaram says corporate governance leaves much to be desired
"Corporate Governance leaves much to be desired in India. May be it is a legacy issue in the country. The law is old. It took 15 years for us to bring the new law. In between, there were various excesses in corporate world. There have been no proper regulation of companies. So, there is much to be desired. Like, many companies do not pay taxes but are part of the Registrar," Chidambaram says while concluding his speech.
235 old laws to be repealed by this law!
There is an undeclared Emergency now, says TMC MP
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee says, " While there is no doubt that the Emergency in 1975-77 affected many people, there is a kind of Emergency without even constitutionally declaring it nowadays. It is important to make a distinction between the official emergency in 1975 and the post-2014 situation," Banerjee adds.
What will the Repealing and Amendment Bill, 2017 do?
This Bill seeks to repeal 131 Acts. Among the Acts that will be repealed, 30 are pre-Independence laws. This Bill also includes nine Ordinances promulgated before Independence.
P Chidambaram speaks on amendment to Companies Act
Chidambaram said that the Bill has noble objectives. However, he added that the relaxations given to small and medium companies under this law will apply to all companies because we have only one Companies Act. Chidambaram said that there is a need to consider having a separate comprehensive legislation for small and medium companies.
Bill being introduced in both Houses
The government has tabled the Companies Act (Amendment), 2017 in the Rajya Sabha. On the other hand, the government has introduced the Repealing and Amendment Bill, 2017 in the Lok Sabha.
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha reconvene
Rajya Sabha too is adjourned till 2 pm
Government condemns Congress in LS
"Not happy with what they did. That they came into the well is shameful. You can interrupt us but do not disrupt the proceedings. They insulted the Chair. Even Mallikarjuna Kharge disrupted the House. We condemn it." Ananth Kumar said.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Issue of Brahmaputra's contamination resonates in Lok Sabha
The issue has been raised by several Assam MPs in Lok Sabha. Looking at the seriousness of the issue, Union Minister Ananth Kumar has assured the House that the Centre will look into the issue.
Meanwhile in Lok Sabha
Petroleum products not out of GST ambit
"A constitutional bill has been passed. It stated that petroleum products is not out of the law. It is a part of GST but the decision to levy GST is concerned, it will be taken only after council takes decision. For that we need a 3/4th majority," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.
P Chidambaram talks on GST on petroleum products
"When will the GST council decide to bring it under the ambit of GST? what is the position of the Centre?" the former finance minister asks. Chidambaram says that the Centre has a veto power over the decision taken by the council.
He said that despite the crude oil prices falling, the price of diesel and petrol has remained the same. "Now that BJP is in power and at Centre, when will it bring the petroleum under GST?" he adds.
JP Nadda speaks on AIIMS' quality
Over a question whether the government is taking any steps to address the lack of medical infrastructure, Nadda says that AIIMS standards cannot be diluted. But he adds that there is a lack of faculty which is being addressed.
Jaitley to intervene in Manmohan-Modi spar
In Rajya Sabha, Arun Jaitley says, "Leaders of opposition shall be invited to discuss this issue." After his assurance, the House has been functioning smoothly.
In Lok Sabha, Lalu Yadav's NSG cover issue is raised
JP Narayan Yadav of the RJD tells the House, "I request Lalu Prasad Yadav's NSG protection to be reinstated. He might be killed today. A lot of people adore him and he needs to be protected."
Lok Sabha update
The lower house is discussing matters of urgent public importance.
Meanwhile in Lok Sabha
Some understanding required, says Venkaiah Naidu
Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asks Congress to not raise the issue and disrupt the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha. He said that the issue needs to be sorted out with a discussion with the Leader of the House (Jaitley).
Sloganeering continues in Lok Sabha
While the Lok Sabha reconvenes, the noise over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement continues to disturb the working of the House.
Congress now creates ruckus
In RS, Azad says if any leader is found to be guilty then punish them. "PM Modi maafi maango" is heard in the House.
LOP Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks in RS
Azad raises the issue of alleged EVM tampering in Gujarat. He also raises the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi making insinuation against Manmohan Singh, Hamid Ansari and Mani Shankar Aiyar.
Zero Hour ends in Rajya Sabha. Now Question Hour
Renaming of Dyal Singh College in Delhi is raised
"Government believes in "sabka saath sabka vikaas". The committee is trying to create communal divide in the country. i request the government to replace the managing committee of Dyal Singh College in Delhi," SAD MP Naresh Gujaral says while requesting the government to not rename the institute "Vande Mataram College."
Congress opposes special courts for lawmakers
Anand Sharma of the Congress says, "If the perception is created that special courts are needed only for MPs, other people should not have to bear the brunt of it." He adds, "It has an inherent potential to be abused in entirety by the government of the day."
Declare Cyclone Okhi a national calamity: D Raja
"The farming community in the coastal belt stands thoroughly devastated. I ask the government, 'Why can't you declare this as a national disaster? What is preventing this?'" CPI leader D Raja asks the government.
Sloganeering continues from Congress MPs
Slogan shouting continued in the Lok Sabha as the Chair asked them not to disturb the Question Hour. "If you don't want the House to function, give that in writing," Mahajan said before adjourning the LS for half an hour.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12. PM
Make law to protect data privacy, says TMC
Speaking in RS, TMC MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy urges government to protect the personal data linked to the Aadhar. He adds that privacy is a fundamental law and hence the government needs to make a law to protect the data from third party external organizations.
Stubble burning issue finds a voice in Rajya Sabha
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Pratap Singh Bajwa asked the government to intervene in the stubble burning by the farmers of Punjab and Haryana. He also raised the issue of Sri Lankan cricketers wearing masks does not bode well for India's international reputation.
Stubble burning issue finds a voice in Rajya Sabha
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Pratap Singh Bajwa asked the government to intervene in the stubble burning by the farmers of Punjab and Haryana. He also raised the issue of Sri Lankan cricketers wearing masks does not bode well for India's international reputation.
SP taunts NDA in Rajya Sabha
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, SP MP Naresh Agarwal asks Arun Jaitley if the NDA government will create special trial courts to try those who defaulted on Rs 8 lakh crore. His statement came after the government sought to push a new law to expedite the trial of MLAs and MPs.
Arun Jailtey slams Opposition
Leader of House Arun Jaitley says, "Everybody must get speedy trials. Do we have vested interests in delaying trials of politicians?"
Opposition opposes law for creating special courts to try criminal lawmakers
Rajya Sabha update
While Derek O' Brien raises the issue of FRDI bill, Congress MP Anand Sharma talks about undertrials in India, urging the Modi government to do something to curb the issue.
Ananth Kumar requests for calm
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar asks Congress MPs to not bring electoral issues into the House.
Now, Congress MPs come to the well of the Lok Sabha
Congress MPs shout 'Narendra Modi maafi maango' in Lok Sabha
Opposition creating ruckus in Lok Sabha
The Congress has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comment on Manmohan Singh.
FRDI Bill in the line of fire
The TMC has issued a notice for discussion on FRDI bill in Lok Sabha.
Both Houses reconvene
TMC MPs protest against FRDI bill
Calling the FRDI bill anti-people, the Trinamool Congress and other Opposition parties are all set to corner the government over the law.
WATCH: Rajya Sabha adjourned on Monday after Opposition ruckus
Two key bills expected to be moved in Lok Sabha
While Nitin Gadkari is expected to move the Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill, Hardeep Puri is expected to do so with the Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill.
RECAP: Three BJP MPs resign
While Yogi Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya resigned as they shifted to Uttar Pradesh politics, Nana Patole had quit the party citing Modi government's indifference towards agrarian crisis.
Updates for 19 December 2017 begin
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday
Lok Sabha continues to pass motions amid ruckus
The Opposition raises slogans demanding an apology from Narendra Modi ("Pradhan Mantri maafi mango"). Meanwhile the Speaker continues to run the House as numerous motions are passed in rapid fashion by voice votes.
Rajya Sabha resumes proceedings and adjourns within minutes
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday after Opposition continued to raise slogans in the House.
Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon amid Cong uproar over Modi's insinuations against Manmohan Singh
Lok Sabha adjourned after BJP member's statement
The Lok Sabha witnessed an adjournment minutes after it met on Monday amid an uproar, and Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till 12 noon.
While opposition members were seen standing at their seats and protesting, from the treasury benches — BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, who had the first question listed against his name, said the Bharatiya Janata Party was headed for victory in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
"Congress has lost Himachal Pradesh, and I want to thank the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) for the unprecedented victory in Gujarat," Somaiya said
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon
Rajya Sabha adjourned as well
The Upper House will resume proceedings at 12 noon.
Lok Sabha adjourned within minutes, reports CNN-News18
Narendra Modi arrives in Parliament
Updates for 18 December start here
Rajya Sabha reconvenes after third adjournment on the first day
Proceedings begin in Rajya Sabha
RECAP: Rajya Sabha witnessed two adjournments on first day
The Upper House witnessed two adjournments in the morning of the first day of the Winter Session. While it saw an adjournment for 20 minutes till noon in the beginning after Opposition uproar over disqualification of rebel JDU leaders Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar Ansari, the second one was over the Prime Minister's remarks.
Modi's Pakistan allegations against Manmohan Singh aren't ordinary: Azad
Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raises the issue of Modi's allegations against former prime minister Manmohan Singh and others of conspiring with Pakistan for Gujarat election. "Ye sadharan aarop nahi hai (This isn't a ordinary allegation)," Azad said.
Naidu adjourns Rajya Sabha till 2.30 pm
Amit Shah makes debut in Rajya Sabha
BJP chief Amit Shah made his debut in Parliament today. He was elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat in August this year.
Shah has been allotted a front row seat of the treasury benches in the Rajya Sabha with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Shah will be occupying the seat held by M Venkaiah Naidu till he was elected as the Vice-President.
The notification for the new seating arrangements has been issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat for new members. Shah's seat is on the other side of the aisle from Modi and BJP's leader of the house, Jaitley.
Why was Sharad Yadav disqualified?
Former JD(U) president Sharad Yadav on 12 December, 2017 moved the Delhi High Court seeking setting aside of his disqualification from the Rajya Sabha. Yadav, in his plea, said he was not given any chance by the authorities before passing an order against him.
Yadav, along with another MP Ali Anwar, was disqualified from the Rajya Sabha on 4 December. Yadav had joined hands with the Opposition after JD(U) president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar dumped the grand alliance with the RJD and the Congress in Bihar and tied up with the BJP in July this year.
The Rajya Sabha chairman had agreed to the JD(U)’s contention that the two senior leaders had “voluntarily given up” their membership by defying the party’s directives and attending events of Opposition parties.
The JD(U) had sought their disqualification on the grounds that they had attended a rally of Opposition parties in Patna in violation of its direction.
Yadav was elected to the House last year and his term was scheduled to end in 2022. Anwar’s term was to expire early next year.
Advocate Nizam Pasha, who filed the plea on the behalf of the leader, said the matter regarding which faction is the real Janta Dal was sub judice and a final decision is yet to be passed.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
The Opposition forced the first adjournment of the Rajya Sabha as leaders stormed the well demanding an explanation over JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav's expulsion. The Upper House is adjourned till 12 pm.
Ruckus in Rajya Sabha over Sharad Yadav's disqualification from Rajya Sabha
Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha questioned the Chair's decision to disqualify senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav. Even as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu continued to tell the leaders of Opposition to sit down, Leader of Opposition in Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the Opposition did not intend to question the Chair's decision but demanded clarification on why was Yadav expelled from the Rajya Sabha.
14 new bills including maintenance in triple talaq likely to be placed
The new bills listed for introduction and passage include Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017, Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill, 2017 and Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States_Amendment Bill), 2017.
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill gives women from the community the right to seek maintenance from their husbands in case of triple talaq, while the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017 prohibits certain persons, including promoters of defaulter companies, from submitting a resolution plan, the PRS added.
Winter Session of Parliament to see 40 bills
According to PRS Legislative, on agendar are some 40 bills focussing on areas such as overseas citizenship, consumer protection, rights of compensation for Mulsim divorced women, education, surrogacy, bankruptcy, corruption, and labour and transgender rights among others.
The Winter Session will see some 19 amendment bills as part of the agenda. Some of these amendment bills such as the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013 — makes prior sanction necessary to in order to investigate officials — and the Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015 — specifies grounds under which disclosures related to corruption may not be made — may attract a lot of flak from the anti-corruption brigade. Both the bills, have also been criticised for their half-hearted attempts to curb corruption.
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day
After obit references, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the Lower House for the day. The House will meet again at 11 am on 18 December, 2017. Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election results will be announced on 18 December, as well.
Mallikarjun Kharge responds to Modi's 'constructive session' appeal
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in response to Narendra Modi's appeal for a constructive session, said, "We are always in favour of constructive suggestion. We are very much interested to run Parliament and issues to be discussed, provided the government should take interest and create such an atmosphere which is conducive for discussion. They should respect the opposition."
Meanwhile...
INLD Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Chautala rides a tractor to the Parliament
Watch: Modi addresses media ahead of Winter Session
I am confident that it will be a productive session: Narendra Modi
Hoping that the Winter Session will be a "constructive" one, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media and said, "The Winter Session of Parliament is starting and I am confident that it will be productive session. I hope there is constructive debate and we come up with innovative solutions to our nation's problems. May this Parliament Session contribute to the nation's growth. At yesterday's all-party meeting, we all were clear that we need to take the country ahead and this session should be used positively to achieve that."
Congress demands Modi's apology in Parliament
After bitter and acrimonious campaigning for Gujarat election, the Opposition, especially Congress, is up in arms and it is therefore expected that the first day of the Winter Session will be a stormy one.
Speaking to ANI, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "For the first time a prime minister has accused former prime minister, former vice-president and diplomats of conspiring with Pakistan for Gujarat elections. Modi must clarify in Parliament."
NDA meeting to take place at 4 pm in Parliament today
Cabinet meeting to take place at 1 pm in Parliament today
Legislative agenda for the Winter Session of Parliament
11:14 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon after a massive ruckus was caused over Dalit protests in Maharashtra.
11:13 (IST)
BJP claims fruitful parliamentary board meeting
11:09 (IST)
BJP leaders discuss key issues and bills at parliamentary meeting
The BJP held its parliamentary board meeting on Wednesday, whereby they discussed the triple talaq bill and the Constitution's 123rd amendment bill which will give constitutional status to the OBC commission.
10:52 (IST)
Jan Adhikar Party gives adjournment motion notice
10:39 (IST)
Modi, Advani, Amit Shah attend parliamentary meeting
10:38 (IST)
Modi arrives in Parliament to attend meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the many senior BJP leaders in attendance at the parliamentary meeting in the capital on Wednesday.
10:28 (IST)
Stormy session ahead in Parliament
According to ANI, Congress has given an adjournment motion notice in the Rajya Sabha over the Bhima-Koregaon violence.
09:03 (IST)
Union cabinet meeting to take place at 1 pm
08:56 (IST)
Updates begin for 3 January
18:59 (IST)
Congress demands apology from BJP MP for remarks on armed forces
18:56 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day
18:50 (IST)
Rajya Sabha passses the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Amend) Bill, 2017
18:41 (IST)
Finance minister Arun Jaitley announces contours of electoral bonds for political funding
In a bid to clean election financing, the government on Tuesday outlined contours of the new electoral bonds that donors can buy from SBI and said receiving political parties can encash only through a designated bank account.
The electoral bonds, which are being pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties, will be available at specified branches of State Bank of India (SBI) for 10 days each in months of January, April, July and October.
The bonds, which would be valid for 15 days, will not carry the donor's name even though the purchaser would have to fulfil KYC norms at the bank, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in the Lok Sabha while announcing the contours of the scheme.
18:17 (IST)
Select Committee submits report on the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017
18:14 (IST)
18:06 (IST)
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day
17:57 (IST)
No proposal of PSB merger under consideration, Shiv Pratap Shukla says in written reply to Rajya Sabha
Union minister Shiv Pratap Shukla said no proposal regarding the merger of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) is under consideration of the government. However, the government has put in place an approval framework for proposals to amalgamate nationalised banks, the Minister of State for Finance said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.
The Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Acts of 1970 and 1980 provide that the central government, in consultation with RBI, may make a scheme for amalgamation of any nationalised bank with any other nationalised bank or any other banking institution, he said. —PTI
17:52 (IST)
KV Thomas suggest live telecasts of Supreme Court proceedings
During a discussion of The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2017 in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Professor KV Thomas suggested that similar to live broadcasts of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, live telecasts of Supreme Court proceedings should be held for more transparency and to avoid rumours getting spread
17:46 (IST)
Arun Jaitley's statement on ‘The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill 2017’ in Lok Sabha
17:45 (IST)
Ruckus in Lok Sabha as Ravi Shankar Prasad discusses The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2017
17:37 (IST)
Lok Sabha takes up The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2017
17:30 (IST)
Shiv Pratap Shukla moves The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Amend) Bill, 2017 in Rajya Sabha
17:09 (IST)
Rajya Sabha passes Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2017
16:45 (IST)
No plans to create second capital in South: Govt tells LS
The government has no plans to create a second capital in South India, the Lok Sabha was informed today. Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, while replying to a written question on whether the government has any proposal to create a second capital in South India (Hyderabad), said, "No".
16:22 (IST)
Can't prevent misuse of Bitcoin by terrorists: Government tells RS
There is no mechanism to prevent the misuse of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin by terror groups and other anti-national elements, the government said on Tuesday, adding it was awaiting the report of an expert group on the subject.
"One of the features of cryptocurrency is that there is lack of dependence on the state. It functions with a degree of anonymity. It operates within a virtual community which is created and enjoys the trust of that virtual community," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told the Rajya Sabha.
"The government is examining the matter. A Committee under the chairmanship of the Economic Affairs Department Secretary is deliberating over all issues related to cryptocurrencies to propose specific actions to be taken... Instead of taking any knee-jerk action, let's wait for the report of this committee."
He said there were 785 different types of cryptocurrencies operating worldwide.
16:21 (IST)
CRPF camp attack raised in Lok Sabha
The attack on a training centre of the Central Reserve Police Force in Jammu and Kashmir was raised in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, with opposition leaders accusing the government of inaction.
The House also witnessed slogans against Pakistan being raised, as soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan entered the House, with some shouting 'Pakistan Murdabad'.
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia raised the issue during the Zero Hour and also mentioned Bharatiya Janata Party member Nepal Singh's comments, who reportedly said "those in the Army are bound to die".
"Pakistan-sponsored terrorists attacked a CRPF camp, in which five of our jawans were martyred. The concern is that while on one hand, Army jawans sacrifice their lives, on the other hand, government does not appear serious about it. In the last three years, there have been so many incidents..." Scindia said.
"The Prime Minister has also been quiet on the issue. On the other hand, National Security Advisor (Ajit Doval) is meeting his Pakistani counterpart..." he said.
15:25 (IST)
Meanwhile, IMA calls off pan India strike after Centre sends NMC bill to Standing Committee
The Indian Medical Association had called for suspending routine services today to protest against a bill that seeks to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body.
The National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, as it stands today, proposes to allow practitioners of alternative medicines, such as homeopathy and ayurveda, practice allopathy after completing a “bridge course”. However, the Centre has agreed to refer it to Parliamentary Standing Committee for closer scrutiny after the uproar over the bill.
14:54 (IST)
Lok Sabha debates The Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill 2017
14:46 (IST)
NMC bill referred to Parliamentary Standing Committee, says Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar
14:42 (IST)
Congress, Samajwadi Party support the amendment in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
14:35 (IST)
What is the insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2017?
The bill is an attempt to regulate the liquidation and insolvency of companies that file for bankruptcy. According to PRS legislature the bill prohibits certain persons from submitting a resolution plan in case of defaults. These include: (i) wilful defaulters, (ii) promoters or management of the company if it has an outstanding non-performing debt for over a year, and (iii) disqualified directors, among others. Further, it bars the sale of property of a defaulter to such persons during liquidation.
14:21 (IST)
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2017 being discussed in Rajya Sabha
13:04 (IST)
National Medical Commission Bill tabled in Parliament
The National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill was tabled in Parliament on Friday. It also proposes to allow practitioners of alternative medicines, such as homoeopathy and ayurveda, practice allopathy after completing a "bridge course".
12:46 (IST)
Why can't govt reveal of wilful defaulters? asks CPI
"Names of regular wilful defaulters are regularly given out by banks," replied Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Rajya Sabha.
11:41 (IST)
Naresh Agrawal in Rajya Sabha expresses concern over press freedom
"If any mediaperson wants to write against the government, that person is thrown out of his job," SP's Naresh Agrawal said in the Rajya Sabha.
"Since this government came to power, nine journalists have been killed in the country," Agrawal further said.
"We want the government to come up with some rule for protection of journalists," he said.
11:24 (IST)
Crimes against women rising in the country: Congress
"The government should take the issue of rising crimes against women seriously," said Congress' Kumari Selja. "The media should also think about the way women and crimes against women are depicted," she added.
"Media, cinema and social media have a greater responsibility of not glorifying such crimes," said Venkaiah Naidu.
11:14 (IST)
11:12 (IST)
Issue of doctors' strike raised in Rajya Sabha
Opposition MPs raised the issue of doctors going on strike in the country.
11:06 (IST)
BJP issues whip to MPs
According to CNN-News18, BJP has asked all its MPs to present in both the Houses for the next three days.
10:43 (IST)
10:42 (IST)
Triple talaq bill should be referred to Select Committee: Kanimozhi
10:40 (IST)
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu meets Opposition MPs
10:39 (IST)
Triple talaq likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday
"We are constantly talking to the Opposition members over this bill," Ananth Kumar, parliamentary affairs minister, said. He added that the bill is likely to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
10:34 (IST)
Congress strategy meet on triple talaq bill underway: Reports
10:31 (IST)
Triple talaq bill should be referred to Select Committee: D Raja
10:27 (IST)
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says that the triple talaq bill will be passed in Rajya Sabha with constructive debate and discussion
10:12 (IST)
Venkaiah Naidu to chair a meeting to discuss triple talaq bill
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will chair a meeting in half-an-hour to discuss the triple talaq bill, reports News18. MPs from both Congress and BJP will attend the meeting.
10:07 (IST)
NCP leader Majeed Memon says the party has already made it clear that it is entirely against criminalisation of triple talaq
10:02 (IST)
Congress to consult other parties before deciding stance on triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha
The Congress would consult Opposition parties before finalising its stand on the contentious bill which proposed to ban instant triple talaq and make the practice a cognisable offence, party sources said on Monday.
According to the sources, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad has convened a meeting of the leaders of his party (Congress) as well as other parties in his Parliament chamber tomorrow, before the bill is taken up.
09:51 (IST)
NCP wants the Triple Talaq bill to be sent to select committee, DMK wants criminalisation clause removed