Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon after ruckus over Koregaon Bhima protests

PoliticsFP Staff03 Jan, 2018 11:23:49 IST
  • 11:14 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon

    The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon after a massive ruckus was caused over Dalit protests in Maharashtra.

  • 11:13 (IST)

    BJP claims fruitful parliamentary board meeting

  • 11:09 (IST)

    BJP leaders discuss key issues and bills at parliamentary meeting

    The BJP held its parliamentary board meeting on Wednesday, whereby they discussed the triple talaq bill and the Constitution's 123rd amendment bill which will give constitutional status to the OBC commission.

  • 10:52 (IST)

    Jan Adhikar Party gives adjournment motion notice

  • 10:39 (IST)

    Modi, Advani, Amit Shah attend parliamentary meeting

  • 10:38 (IST)

    Modi arrives in Parliament to attend meeting

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the many senior BJP leaders in attendance at the parliamentary meeting in the capital on Wednesday.

  • 10:28 (IST)

    Stormy session ahead in Parliament

    According to ANI, Congress has given an adjournment motion notice in the Rajya Sabha over the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

  • 09:03 (IST)

    Union cabinet meeting to take place at 1 pm

  • 08:56 (IST)

    Updates begin for 3 January

  • 18:59 (IST)

    Congress demands apology from BJP MP for remarks on armed forces

    The Congress today demanded an unconditional apology from BJP MP Nepal Singh for his reported comments that army jawans should expect death because of the profession they are in.
     
     
    During the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said the comments by the BJP MP reflected that the government was not serious about the lives of the armed forces personnel. 

  • 18:56 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

  • 18:50 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha passses the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Amend) Bill, 2017

  • 18:41 (IST)

    Finance minister Arun Jaitley announces contours of electoral bonds for political funding

    In a bid to clean election financing, the government on Tuesday outlined contours of the new electoral bonds that donors can buy from SBI and said receiving political parties can encash only through a designated bank account.

    The electoral bonds, which are being pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties, will be available at specified branches of State Bank of India (SBI) for 10 days each in months of January, April, July and October.

    The bonds, which would be valid for 15 days, will not carry the donor's name even though the purchaser would have to fulfil KYC norms at the bank, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in the Lok Sabha while announcing the contours of the scheme.

  • 18:17 (IST)

     Select Committee submits report on the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017 

  • 18:14 (IST)

    Triple talaq bill to be tabled tomorrow, govt urges Congress not to press amendments
     
     
    The government today urged the Congress not to press for amendments to the triple talaq bill, which seeks to criminalise the practice of instant divorce among Muslims, when it comes up for consideration in the Rajya Sabha likely tomorrow.
     
     
    The Lok Sabha has already cleared the 'Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill and it is likely to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that the government would like the Congress to maintain the stand it took in the Lok Sabha by not pressing for amendments. 
     
     
    The Congress had moved amendments to certain provisions of the bill in the Lok Sabha but did not press for a vote.

  • 18:06 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

  • 17:57 (IST)

    No proposal of PSB merger under consideration, Shiv Pratap Shukla says in written reply to Rajya Sabha


    Union minister Shiv Pratap Shukla said no proposal regarding the merger of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) is under consideration of the government. However, the government has put in place an approval framework for proposals to amalgamate nationalised banks, the Minister of State for Finance said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.


    The Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Acts of 1970 and 1980 provide that the central government, in consultation with RBI, may make a scheme for amalgamation of any nationalised bank with any other nationalised bank or any other banking institution, he said. —PTI

  • 17:52 (IST)

    KV Thomas suggest live telecasts of Supreme Court proceedings

    During a discussion of The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2017 in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Professor KV Thomas suggested that similar to live broadcasts of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, live telecasts of Supreme Court proceedings should be held for more transparency and to avoid rumours getting spread 

  • 17:46 (IST)

    Arun Jaitley's statement on ‘The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill 2017’ in Lok Sabha

  • 17:45 (IST)

    Ruckus in Lok Sabha as Ravi Shankar Prasad discusses The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2017

  • 17:37 (IST)

    Lok Sabha takes up The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2017

  • 17:30 (IST)

    Shiv Pratap Shukla moves The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Amend) Bill, 2017 in Rajya Sabha

  • 17:09 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha passes Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2017

  • 16:45 (IST)

    No plans to create second capital in South: Govt tells LS

    The government has no plans to create a second capital in South India, the Lok Sabha was informed today. Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, while replying to a written question on whether the government has any proposal to create a second capital in South India (Hyderabad), said, "No".

     
    The question had been asked by Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP Boora Narsaiah Goud.

  • 16:22 (IST)

    Can't prevent misuse of Bitcoin by terrorists: Government tells RS

    There is no mechanism to prevent the misuse of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin by terror groups and other anti-national elements, the government said on Tuesday, adding it was awaiting the report of an expert group on the subject.

    "One of the features of cryptocurrency is that there is lack of dependence on the state. It functions with a degree of anonymity. It operates within a virtual community which is created and enjoys the trust of that virtual community," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told the Rajya Sabha.

    "The government is examining the matter. A Committee under the chairmanship of the Economic Affairs Department Secretary is deliberating over all issues related to cryptocurrencies to propose specific actions to be taken... Instead of taking any knee-jerk action, let's wait for the report of this committee."

    He said there were 785 different types of cryptocurrencies operating worldwide.

  • 16:21 (IST)

    CRPF camp attack raised in Lok Sabha

    The attack on a training centre of the Central Reserve Police Force in Jammu and Kashmir was raised in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, with opposition leaders accusing the government of inaction.

    The House also witnessed slogans against Pakistan being raised, as soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan entered the House, with some shouting 'Pakistan Murdabad'.

    Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia raised the issue during the Zero Hour and also mentioned Bharatiya Janata Party member Nepal Singh's comments, who reportedly said "those in the Army are bound to die".

    "Pakistan-sponsored terrorists attacked a CRPF camp, in which five of our jawans were martyred. The concern is that while on one hand, Army jawans sacrifice their lives, on the other hand, government does not appear serious about it. In the last three years, there have been so many incidents..." Scindia said.

    "The Prime Minister has also been quiet on the issue. On the other hand, National Security Advisor (Ajit Doval) is meeting his Pakistani counterpart..." he said.

  • 15:25 (IST)

    Meanwhile, IMA calls off pan India strike after Centre sends NMC bill to Standing Committee

    The Indian Medical Association had called for suspending routine services today to protest against a bill that seeks to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body. 

    The National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, as it stands today, proposes to allow practitioners of alternative medicines, such as homeopathy and ayurveda, practice allopathy after completing a “bridge course”. However, the Centre has agreed to refer it to Parliamentary Standing Committee for closer scrutiny after the uproar over the bill. 

  • 14:54 (IST)

    Lok Sabha debates The Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill 2017

  • 14:46 (IST)

    NMC bill referred to Parliamentary Standing Committee, says Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar

  • 14:42 (IST)

    Congress, Samajwadi Party support the amendment in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 

  • 14:35 (IST)

    What is the insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2017?

    The bill is an attempt to regulate the liquidation and insolvency of companies that file for bankruptcy. According to PRS legislature the bill prohibits certain persons from submitting a resolution plan in case of defaults. These include: (i) wilful defaulters, (ii) promoters or management of the company if it has an outstanding non-performing debt for over a year, and (iii) disqualified directors, among others. Further, it bars the sale of property of a defaulter to such persons during liquidation.

  • 14:21 (IST)

    The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2017 being discussed in Rajya Sabha

  • 13:04 (IST)

    National Medical Commission Bill tabled in Parliament

    The National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill was tabled in Parliament on Friday. It also proposes to allow practitioners of alternative medicines, such as homoeopathy and ayurveda, practice allopathy after completing a "bridge course".

  • 12:46 (IST)

    Why can't govt reveal of wilful defaulters? asks CPI

    "Names of regular wilful defaulters are regularly given out by banks," replied Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Rajya Sabha.

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Naresh Agrawal in Rajya Sabha expresses concern over press freedom

    "If any mediaperson wants to write against the government, that person is thrown out of his job," SP's Naresh Agrawal said in the Rajya Sabha.

    "Since this government came to power, nine journalists have been killed in the country," Agrawal further said.

    "We want the government to come up with some rule for protection of journalists," he said.

  • 11:24 (IST)

    Crimes against women rising in the country: Congress

    "The government should take the issue of rising crimes against women seriously," said Congress' Kumari Selja. "The media should also think about the way women and crimes against women are depicted," she added.

    "Media, cinema and social media have a greater responsibility of not glorifying such crimes," said Venkaiah Naidu.

  • 11:14 (IST)

  • 11:12 (IST)

    Issue of doctors' strike raised in Rajya Sabha

    Opposition MPs raised the issue of doctors going on strike in the country.

  • 11:06 (IST)

    BJP issues whip to MPs

    According to CNN-News18, BJP has asked all its MPs to present in both the Houses for the next three days.

  • 10:43 (IST)

  • 10:42 (IST)

    Triple talaq bill should be referred to Select Committee: Kanimozhi

  • 10:40 (IST)

    Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu meets Opposition MPs

  • 10:39 (IST)

    Triple talaq likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday

    "We are constantly talking to the Opposition members over this bill," Ananth Kumar, parliamentary affairs minister, said. He added that the bill is likely to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

  • 10:34 (IST)

    Congress strategy meet on triple talaq bill underway: Reports

  • 10:31 (IST)

    Triple talaq bill should be referred to Select Committee: D Raja

  • 10:27 (IST)

    Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says that the triple talaq bill will be passed in Rajya Sabha with constructive debate and discussion

  • 10:12 (IST)

    Venkaiah Naidu to chair a meeting to discuss triple talaq bill

    Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will chair a meeting in half-an-hour to discuss the triple talaq bill, reports News18. MPs from both Congress and BJP will attend the meeting.

  • 10:07 (IST)

    NCP leader Majeed Memon says the party has already made it clear that it is entirely against criminalisation of triple talaq

  • 10:02 (IST)

    Congress to consult other parties before deciding stance on triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha

    The Congress would consult Opposition parties before finalising its stand on the contentious bill which proposed to ban instant triple talaq and make the practice a cognisable offence, party sources said on Monday.

    According to the sources, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad has convened a meeting of the leaders of his party (Congress) as well as other parties in his Parliament chamber tomorrow, before the bill is taken up.

  • 09:51 (IST)

    NCP wants the Triple Talaq bill to be sent to select committee, DMK wants criminalisation clause removed

The Rajya Sabha was forced to adjourn till noon after the Congress party released an adjournment notice motion over violent protests and clashes involving Dalits in Maharashtra. Public transport was impacted in several parts of the state on Wednesday.

The Rajya Sabha was supposed to debate the triple talaq bill on Wednesday, a week after it was passed by the Lok Sabha.

The fate of the bill that seeks to criminalise instant divorce by Muslim husbands remained shrouded in suspense on Tuesday as the government virtually rejected an overwhelming demand from the Opposition for referring it to a Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha for detailed consideration and rectify "lacunae" in the controversial legislation.

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Rajya Sabha ended without a consensus on the issue as the government was keen that the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 be adopted as passed last week by the Lok Sabha.

At the meeting, Leader of the House Arun Jaitley, also the Union Finance Minister, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HN Ananth Kumar were believed to have told the Opposition that they should not insist on amendments to the bill or to recommend its reference to a parliamentary committee.

Representational image. PTI

However, the entire Opposition, including those friendly to the ruling BJP like TDP and AIADMK, demanded that the bill be referred to a select committee so that "lacunae" in the legislation could be rectified.

In the BAC meeting, the Congress and other Opposition parties put up the proposal to send the bill to a select committee, sources privy to the discussion told IANS.

The government insisted on bringing the bill to the House and take its sense before deciding about its final fate.

The sources said the ministers were learnt to have told the Opposition members that the bill cannot be sent to a select committee on the basis of views expressed in the BAC and if they want to do so, they can defeat it on the floor of the House.


The sources said there was a view in the treasury benches that most Opposition parties in case of a division will not vote against the legislation "for gender justice".

The BAC has allotted time of four hours for a discussion on the bill on Wednesday.


However, the picture may become clear at the meeting that Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu is going to have with floor leaders on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, Ananth Kumar said the government was in talks with the Congress and other parties for ensuring smooth passage of the bill in the Upper House.

"We are in talks with the Congress and others for the triple talaq bill, and hope for a smooth passage in the Rajya Sabha. It can be taken up tomorrow (Wednesday). May be tomorrow," he told reporters outside Parliament.

He also said the Congress did not press for amendment in the Lok Sabha and should similarly ensure smooth passage of the bill in the Rajya Sabha.

The Opposition parties are said to be planning for either amendments against criminalising triple talaq or referring the bill to a select committee for detailed consideration.

CPI leader D Raja said the Left wants the bill to be referred to a select committee and accused the government of "bypassing" parliamentary panels on crucial bills.

"As far as Left parties are concerned, we want this bill to be referred to a select committee. But the BJP-led NDA government is bypassing the committee system," he said.

"They are saying 'don't send bills to the standing committee for closer scrutiny'. When it comes to the Rajya Sabha, we will demand that it should be sent to a select committee," he said.


Published Date: Jan 03, 2018 11:10 am | Updated Date: Jan 03, 2018 11:23 am



