Naresh Agrawal in Rajya Sabha expresses concern over press freedom

"If any mediaperson wants to write against the government, that person is thrown out of his job," SP's Naresh Agrawal said in the Rajya Sabha.

"Since this government came to power, nine journalists have been killed in the country," Agrawal further said.

"We want the government to come up with some rule for protection of journalists," he said.