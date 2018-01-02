You are here:
Winter Session of Parliament LIVE updates: Oppn wants triple talaq bill to be referred to Select Committee

02 Jan, 2018
  • 12:46 (IST)

    Why can't govt reveal of wilful defaulters? asks CPI

    "Names of regular wilful defaulters are regularly given out by banks," replied Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Rajya Sabha.

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Naresh Agrawal in Rajya Sabha expresses concern over press freedom

    "If any mediaperson wants to write against the government, that person is thrown out of his job," SP's Naresh Agrawal said in the Rajya Sabha.

    "Since this government came to power, nine journalists have been killed in the country," Agrawal further said.

    "We want the government to come up with some rule for protection of journalists," he said.

  • 11:24 (IST)

    Crimes against women rising in the country: Congress

    "The government should take the issue of rising crimes against women seriously," said Congress' Kumari Selja. "The media should also think about the way women and crimes against women are depicted," she added.

    "Media, cinema and social media have a greater responsibility of not glorifying such crimes," said Venkaiah Naidu.

  • 11:14 (IST)

  • 11:12 (IST)

    Issue of doctors' strike raised in Rajya Sabha

    Opposition MPs raised the issue of doctors going on strike in the country.

  • 11:06 (IST)

    BJP issues whip to MPs

    According to CNN-News18, BJP has asked all its MPs to present in both the Houses for the next three days.

  • 10:43 (IST)

  • 10:42 (IST)

    Triple talaq bill should be referred to Select Committee: Kanimozhi

  • 10:40 (IST)

    Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu meets Opposition MPs

  • 10:39 (IST)

    Triple talaq likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday

    "We are constantly talking to the Opposition members over this bill," Ananth Kumar, parliamentary affairs minister, said. He added that the bill is likely to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

  • 10:34 (IST)

    Congress strategy meet on triple talaq bill underway: Reports

  • 10:31 (IST)

    Triple talaq bill should be referred to Select Committee: D Raja

  • 10:27 (IST)

    Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says that the triple talaq bill will be passed in Rajya Sabha with constructive debate and discussion

  • 10:12 (IST)

    Venkaiah Naidu to chair a meeting to discuss triple talaq bill

    Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will chair a meeting in half-an-hour to discuss the triple talaq bill, reports News18. MPs from both Congress and BJP will attend the meeting.

  • 10:07 (IST)

    NCP leader Majeed Memon says the party has already made it clear that it is entirely against criminalisation of triple talaq

  • 10:02 (IST)

    Congress to consult other parties before deciding stance on triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha

    The Congress would consult Opposition parties before finalising its stand on the contentious bill which proposed to ban instant triple talaq and make the practice a cognisable offence, party sources said on Monday.

    According to the sources, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad has convened a meeting of the leaders of his party (Congress) as well as other parties in his Parliament chamber tomorrow, before the bill is taken up.

  • 09:51 (IST)

    NCP wants the Triple Talaq bill to be sent to select committee, DMK wants criminalisation clause removed

  • 09:44 (IST)

    BJP issues a whip to all its parliamentarians asking them to remain present in the Parliament between 2-4 January

  • 09:38 (IST)

    Congress says it will raise OROP issue in Parliament

    On Sunday, Congress had said that it will raise issues related to ex-servicemen in the current session of Parliament, as the military veterans rued the "dilution" of their post-retirement benefits.

    Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev had expressed concern over the "hike" in the premium of ex-servicemen's contributory health scheme.

    "As the primary opposition party, it is our duty to raise the issues concerning ex-servicemen," she had told reporters at a press conference, adding that the Congress will raise the matter in Parliament.

    Click here to read the full PTI report.

  • 09:31 (IST)

  • 09:22 (IST)

    Updates begin for 2 January

  • 21:33 (IST)

    Shiv Pratap Shukla lauds Narendra Modi govt's 'historic move'

  • 21:29 (IST)

    Mallikarjun Kharge says triple talaq bill passed in 'hurry'

  • 21:17 (IST)

  • 20:55 (IST)

  • 20:50 (IST)

    Muslim women celebrating triple talaq bill do no know law: Owaisi

    "Section 3 says triple talaq does not end marriage. The burden of proof will now be on the innocent women. What kind of justice is this that a non-Muslim gets 1 year but Muslim will get 3 years," Asaduddin Owaisi told India Today.

    He claimed that the Muslim women celebrating the bill "did not know the law" and hoped that the Select Committee reject it in Rajya Sabha since the bill needs to be debated.

  • 20:45 (IST)

    Will take steps through democratic means to 'amend, improve or scrap' triple talaq bill: AIMPLB

    The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) expressed serious reservations over the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill which was passed by the Lok Sabha and said it will take steps through democratic means to "amend, improve or scrap" it.

    The Shia Waqf Board, meanwhile, called for making the punishment to those indulging in 'triple talaq' more stringent. "We will take whatever steps required through democratic means to amend, improve or scrap it. There is no move to go to court as of now...The bill was brought in a haste," AIMPLB spokesperson Maulana Khalil-ur-Rehman Sajjad Nomani said. He said the board should have been taken into confidence on the issue.

     
    "Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while tabling the bill  also quoted the board and a lady MP of the ruling party tried to answer the queries raised by the Board in a letter to the prime minister proving that the government recognises the board. So the board should have been taken into confidence," Nomani said 
     
    PTI

  • 20:39 (IST)

    Congress' Sushmita Dev slams triple talaq bill passed by Lok Sabha

  • 20:31 (IST)

    Amit Shah lauds 'historic step' in ensuring dignity of women

  • 20:19 (IST)

    Rajnath Singh exudes confidence in Rajya Sabha for passing triple talaq bill

  • 20:16 (IST)

    Ravi Shankar Prasad pins hope on Congress' support in Rajya Sabha

    Speaking to India Today, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that he understood the concerns of victims of triple talaq. "I have to maintain a balance between the law and your(victims') concerns. I hope that Congress support the bill in Rajya Sabha the same way it has in Lok Sabha," he said.

  • 20:08 (IST)

    Asaduddin Owaisi said bill will 'lead to more injustice'

  • 19:55 (IST)

    Victim of triple talaq celebrates passing of bill in Lok Sabha

  • 19:51 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till Friday 11 am

  • 19:50 (IST)

    Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi laud's 'historic step' as Lok Sabha passes bill on triple talaq

  • 19:47 (IST)

    The bill on triple talaq will now go to the Rajya Sabha for approval

  • 19:45 (IST)

    Lok Sabha passes The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017

  • 19:29 (IST)

  • 19:28 (IST)

    Sushmita Dev's amendment rejected by Lok Sabha

  • 19:25 (IST)

    Amendment on three-year jail term rejected by Lok Sabha

  • 19:23 (IST)

    Votes on clause moved by Asaduddin Owaisi

  • 19:13 (IST)

    Motion for consideration of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 adopted

  • 19:12 (IST)

    Centre believes in 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas', says Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha

  • 19:06 (IST)

    Ravi Shankar Prasad says Centre ready to commit 'crime' of considering benefits of Muslim women of bill

  • 19:04 (IST)

    Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses concerns on triple talaq bill

    Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: "We did not mislead the House. Supreme Court said that triple talaq is wrong. The law has not been made in haste. We are viewing this with the prism of humanity, not politics." 


    Lashing out at the concerns over the criminal aspect of the offense, Prasad said," We have left the decision of jail term on the magistrate."

  • 18:49 (IST)

    Asaduddin Owaisi slams Ravi Shankar Prasad over failure to 'discriminate between civil law and criminal law'


    "The Union law minister has failed to discriminate between civil law and criminal law. Not a single Muslim country has a penal provision. Triple talaq is a verbal and emotional abuse," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

    Owaisi alleged that the Centre was giving an advantage to the offenders and was not helping the situation. "Your dream of having more Muslims in jail will be achieved. Please send the bill to the Standing Committee. You are forcing a Muslim woman to file an FIR against her husband. You are giving a handle to the Muslim man, who will have 90 days. If you are true to your intentions, create a corpus of 1000 cr," he said.

  • 18:36 (IST)

    RSP raises concern on Centre's 'over-enthusiasm '

    RSP leader NK Premchandran said: "​The main apprehension is the over enthusiasm of the NDA government led by the BJP. There is a cloud of suspicion. Triple talaq is already declared by Supreme Court as null and void. It has become the law of the land. Then the question is what is the need of further legislation?"

  • 18:27 (IST)

    IUML says triple talaq cases in India 'negligible'

    ET Muhammed Basheer said that of the population of Muslims in the country, triple talaq cases were negligible. "You are unnecessarily taking gun to kill the mosquito. You have jeopardised the sanctity of the House," he said.

  • 18:18 (IST)

    Triple talaq victim show support for banning of practice as Lok Sabha debates Bill

  • 18:15 (IST)

    SP opposes three-year jail term proposed in triple talaq bill

    SP leader Dharmendra Yadav said that the Centre should involve the state government while making the triple talaq bill into a law. He further criticised the three-year jail term suggested for offenders in the bill.

The bill that criminalises instant triple talaq among Muslims, already passed by the Lok Sabha, is set to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Representational image. PTI

The bill, which makes instant triple illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband, was passed by the Lower House last week.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill is listed for introduction in the Rajya Sabha by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on 2 January, according to the list of business of the Upper House.


This bill gives power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children in the case of instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat.

A victim can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate.


Under the law, instant triple talaq in any form — spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp — would be illegal and void.
Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has claimed that various Muslim bodies in the country would move the Supreme Court if the bill is also passed by the Rajya Sabha.

The bill could get stalled in the Rajya Sabha where government lacks a majority and it may be referred to a parliamentary committee for its review.


