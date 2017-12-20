The Lok Sabha was again disrupted on Tuesday over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations against former premier Manmohan Singh, with Congress MPs shouting slogans and staging a walkout.
In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the issue during Question Hour but the House was spared noisy scenes after the government extended an olive branch.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley conveyed the government's willingness to hold talks on the matter with the Opposition.
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, however, was stern when she bluntly told the sloganeering Congress MPs that she would not allow "something said on the road" to be discussed inside the House.
As soon as the Lower House met, Congress members tried to raise the matter but Speaker Mahajan denied them permission and went ahead with the Question Hour.
The agitated members then trooped to the Speaker's podium raising slogans and demanding an apology from Modi.
"All elections are over, the things that are said on the roads shall not come to Parliament... I am not allowing you to raise the issue," Mahajan said.
"Again and again I am requesting you, don't disrupt the Question Hour. As per rules I cannot allow and I will not allow... If you don't want the session to run, give it in writing," she added amid the ruckus before adjourning the House till 12 noon.
When the House met again, the Congress members continued their protest.
Standing near the Speaker's podium, Congress members appeared to be addressing the Chair, though their voices were not audible.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also tried to speak but was denied permission. Congress then staged a walkout from the House.
The House went ahead with the Zero Hour, with a few members also complaining about the ruckus.
Before Mahajan adjourned the House for lunch, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar slammed the Congress.
"Whatever the Congress did today is shameful and condemnable. They raised an issue and came to the Well of the House, which is wrong in itself. They also tried to run mock proceedings from the well. Kharge without permission tried to read out a whole speech. This is an insult of the Chair," he said. "May God give them sense."
The Upper House, however, peacefully transacted all its listed business after the government invited the opposition parties to discuss a way out of the impasse.
The Congress, which has been demanding Modi's apology over the remarks, agreed to the idea after Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu held an informal meeting with the treasury and opposition leaders.
"We will find a solution. We will certainly invite all my colleagues, including the Leader of Opposition, and discuss the issue," said Jaitley, also the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.
Jaitley's assurance came after Azad raised the issue.
"Levelling allegations during election campaign are not new but some are dangerous for the country and as well democracy. Such allegations have been levelled against a former Prime Minister, a former Vice President and others. Their dignity and loyalty have been questioned. The Prime Minister should come to the House and clarify. If anybody is found guilty, action should be taken," Azad said.
Naidu informed the House that he held an informal meeting of the leaders of the parties. "I hope the government will talk to opposition leaders and will find a solution."
He said Manmohan Singh met him and told him about the allegation made against him.
After Jaitley's assurance, the Congress leaders went back to their seats and the Question Hour went ahead.
Modi, during the election campaign in Gujarat, had claimed that at a dinner meeting at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's house, the guests, including Manmohan Singh, discussed the Gujarat polls with Pakistan's High Commissioner to India and former Pakistan foreign minister Khurshid Kasuri.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Dec 20, 2017 11:24 am | Updated Date: Dec 20, 2017 12:04 pm
Highlights
Meanwhile... Lok Sabha has reconvened
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Ruckus continues in Rajya Sabha
Congress MPs continue to create a ruckus in Rajya Sabha. All Congress MPs raise slogans against Modi.
Rajya Sabha proceedings begin
Kerala JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP MP Veerendra Kumar resigns
Disgruntled Janata Dal-United leader MP Veerendra Kumar on Wednesday resigned from the Rajya Sabha, days after rebel JD-U leaders Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar were disqualified from the Upper House.
The 80-year-old, also a Karala media baron, submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday morning, Arun Kumar Shrivastava, also a rebel JD-U leader, told IANS.
Shrivastava said Veerendra Kumar, who was elected to the Upper House from Kerala last year with support from the Congress-led UDF, resigned "so that no one questions his integrity that he is aligning with (Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U President) Nitish Kumar".
Narendra Modi government looks to woo India's youth
BJP booth-level workers should work towards ensuring victory
SP's Naresh Agarwal defends Rahul Gandhi after he watches movie on result day
Rajya Sabha too stands adjourned till noon
Venkaiah Naidu's plea to Congress MPs to go back to their seats fall on deaf ears.
Ruckus in Rajya Sabha
Opposition leaders come to well of the Rajya Sabha to protest against Modi's comment on Manmohan.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Opposition sloganeering against Narendra Modi continues
Rajya Sabha begins proceedings
Day 3 of the Winter Session had some lively debate on GST
The Centre favours including petroleum products in the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) but it would want a consensus with the states before taking such a step, Finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday.
Rajya Sabha passes amendment to the Companies Act, 2013
The Rajya Sabha passed the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2017 by a voice vote. It was adopted by the Lok Sabha in July this year during the Monsoon Session.
The bill amended the companies law to strengthen corporate governance standards, initiate strict action against defaulting companies and help improve ease of doing business in the country.
Rajya Sabha passes bill to give more autonomy to IIMs
The Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017 — which was passed in the Lok Sabha in July this year — grants statutory powers to the IIMs in their running including the appointment of directors and faculty members.
The bill gives them powers to award degrees instead of postgraduate diplomas.
Lok Sabha passes bill to repeal 245 old laws
The Lok Sabha also passed two Bills to repeal 245 obsolete and archaic laws, including the 158-year-old Calcutta Pilots Act of 1859 and the 1911 Prevention of Seditious Meeting Act.
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the old and many irrelevant pre-Independence laws were the "unfortunate part of the colonial legacy" and repealing them was a progressive move that reflects the "pro-reform" approach of the government.
WATCH: PM Modi being welcomed at the meeting
BJD MPs demand resolution to Mahanadi dispute
MoS Agriculture Krishna Raj rushed to RML hospital
Dharmendra Pradhan to table IIPE bill in Rajya Sabha
The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy Bill, 2017 will be tabled by Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the Rajya Sabha.The bill will make it an institution of national importance.
Government to table Indian Forests Bill in Lok Sabha
Government likely to meet Opposition leaders today
Times Now reports that the government may meet Opposition leaders in a bid to find an amiable solution to the deadlock that rose after Narendra Modi insinuated that Manmohan Singh and his colleagues met Pakistani delegation during elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for BJP parliamentary meet, will address MPs
Updates for 20 December begin
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow
Rajya Sabha passes The Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017
Jairam Ramesh questions how board of directors will be appointed at IIMs after new bill
Congress leader said that the government should describe how they plan the transition between the current boards at IIMs and the Board of Governors as proposed in the new bill. He also asked what would be the criteria for appointment of these governors.
Lok Sabha concludes proceedings for the day, to reconvene tomorrow at 11 am
Lok Sabha passes Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill
Lok Sabha considering Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill
No proposal to make Aadhaar linkage mandatory for property, says govt
There was no proposal to make Aadhaar linkage mandatory for property transactions, Parliament was informed today.
Work on 10 waterways will be completed by 2018: Gadkari tells LS
Gadkari told the Lok Sabha that a river traffic control system was already functioning between Haldia and Patna. He added that work on 10 waterways will be completed by 2018.
Nitin Gadkari responds to questions raised on Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill
Naresh Agrawal says he supports IIM bill but questions lack of similar reforms in IITs, AICTE
Agrawal said he would support the bill only for the fact that at least there was some will to bring about the change. He, however, lamented the lack of similar reforms in other educational institutes such as IITs or other higher education institutes.
He also brought up the problems faced by students passing from regional language schools.
Samajwadi Party's Naresh Aggarwal rises to speak
Lok Sabha members seek talks with China on Brahmaputra pollution; Ananth Kumar vows to raise issue at 'highest level'
After Lok Sabha members on Tuesday expressed concern over the Brahmaputra river being polluted by China, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar assured the House that he will take up the issue at the "highest level" in the government.
The matter was raised by Bhartruhari Mahtab of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) during Zero Hour.
In Lok Sabha, Dushyant Chautala raises point of depleting water resources as House debates increasing budget for development of waterways
IIM Bill proposes greater autonomy to IIM
IIM amendment bill proposes larger autonomy for management institutes and provisions to allow them to grant postgraduate degree rather than a diploma
Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar presents IIM amendment bill
Uproar in Rajya Sabha, as Prakash Javadekar rises to present IIM amendment bill
Samajwadi Party's Naresh Aggarwal objected to the passage and debate on two bills in the same day, adding that it eats away the time of short duration discussions. After a brief exchange, Yadav only resumed his seat after being assured from the Treasury Benches that at least one short duration discussion will be held in the House.
Rajya Sabha Companies (Amendment) Bill
Rabindra Kumar Jena of BJP asks Gadkari to route several waterway networks through Odisha
Jena said that the state of Odisha has since-long been discriminated agaist by the central government. He requested Gadkari to formulate schemes to include the state in the development of transport networks.
"Odisha coast canal should be included in the national waterways to give the state the benefit of the revolutionary transport network," Jena said.
In Rajya Sabha, MoS PP Chaudhary rises to answer queries on Companies Affairs amendment acts
Saugat Roy of TMC rises to speak on Central Road Fund Amendment bill, says party supports bill
"He is channeling money from one pocket to another pocket of his own ministry and we do not oppose it," Roy said. He said that since the money was being rerouted he will support the bill.
On a lighter note, however, Roy wondered why, Rudy, the speaker before him was removed from the cabinet, even though he is a splendid speaker.
He says that Gadkari used to be a vikas purush, but has now become a sapno ka saudagar (trader of dreams)." He said that whenever someone raises the point of funds, he says he will manage from foreign funds or here or there.
Roy also demanded a white paper on the actual ground work done in his ministry.
Rajeev Prasad Rudy praises Gadkari's work style, lauds plans for improving inland waterways
Meanwhile... Congress attacks Narendra Modi outside Parliament over PMs comments on Manmohan Singh
In Lok Sabha, Nitin Gadkar moves for amendment of Central Road Fund act
In Rajya Sabha, Tapan Sen of CPM says Company Affairs amendment bill inadequate
The CPM leader pointed out that the expenditure of CSR funds is not yet bounding on companies. He said that the Corporate Affairs Ministry merely accepts a mere explanation as to why money on CSR has not been spent.
He also said that the bill allows same relaxations to SMEs as it does to big companies which "amounts to holding the country at ransom."
Repealing of archaic bill(s) passed in Lower House
Section 377 needs democratic consensus to repeal
The minister conceded that there is merits in decriminalizing Section 377 but there is opposition to it as well. There needs to be democratic consensus to repeal it. We need to debate, discuss and decide.
Meanwhile in LS, Law Minister RS Prasad responds to objections and questions raised on repealment of archaic bills
One size can't fit all, says Vivek Gupta in Rajya Sabha
Gupta also said that the government is trying to fit everyoe under a sigle law, while evidence from past points to the contrary. He said that small and medium enterprises continues to suffer and the Companies amendment bill has nothing to address that issue.
Vivek Gupta, AITC, says bill remains inconclusive
The bill will lead to conflict between two arms of the government. The removal of certain reasonable restriction will make money laundering easier," Gupta said. He said that the provision to give deposit security has been done away with, which is a serious problem.
"This bill fails to address the differences between various acts like the RBI act, and SEBI act. There are various discrepancies which must be addressed," Gupta said.
Samajwadi Party's Sanjay Seth suggests changes in Companies Amendment Bill
"Changes required to ensure that reserved seat for woman director is not occupied by family members of promoters," Seth said. He also raised the point of concentrated expenditure of CSR funds. "A lot of big companies are in Maharashtra, Gujarat. Hence CSR money is spent in those regions. CSR must be done in other regions of this country," he said.
BJP's Narendra Keshav Sawaikar rises to support repealment of archaic law
Shiv Sena MP asks government to repeal Section 370
Shiv Sena in the Lower House, demanded that along with the 235 archaic laws, the government must also repeal Section 377, which grants Jammu and Kashmir special status.
235 old laws to be repealed by this law!
Chidambaram says corporate governance leaves much to be desired
"Corporate Governance leaves much to be desired in India. May be it is a legacy issue in the country. The law is old. It took 15 years for us to bring the new law. In between, there were various excesses in corporate world. There have been no proper regulation of companies. So, there is much to be desired. Like, many companies do not pay taxes but are part of the Registrar," Chidambaram says while concluding his speech.
235 old laws to be repealed by this law!
There is an undeclared Emergency now, says TMC MP
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee says, " While there is no doubt that the Emergency in 1975-77 affected many people, there is a kind of Emergency without even constitutionally declaring it nowadays. It is important to make a distinction between the official emergency in 1975 and the post-2014 situation," Banerjee adds.
What will the Repealing and Amendment Bill, 2017 do?
This Bill seeks to repeal 131 Acts. Among the Acts that will be repealed, 30 are pre-Independence laws. This Bill also includes nine Ordinances promulgated before Independence.
P Chidambaram speaks on amendment to Companies Act
Chidambaram said that the Bill has noble objectives. However, he added that the relaxations given to small and medium companies under this law will apply to all companies because we have only one Companies Act. Chidambaram said that there is a need to consider having a separate comprehensive legislation for small and medium companies.
Bill being introduced in both Houses
The government has tabled the Companies Act (Amendment), 2017 in the Rajya Sabha. On the other hand, the government has introduced the Repealing and Amendment Bill, 2017 in the Lok Sabha.
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha reconvene
Rajya Sabha too is adjourned till 2 pm
Government condemns Congress in LS
"Not happy with what they did. That they came into the well is shameful. You can interrupt us but do not disrupt the proceedings. They insulted the Chair. Even Mallikarjuna Kharge disrupted the House. We condemn it." Ananth Kumar said.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Issue of Brahmaputra's contamination resonates in Lok Sabha
The issue has been raised by several Assam MPs in Lok Sabha. Looking at the seriousness of the issue, Union Minister Ananth Kumar has assured the House that the Centre will look into the issue.
Meanwhile in Lok Sabha
Petroleum products not out of GST ambit
"A constitutional bill has been passed. It stated that petroleum products is not out of the law. It is a part of GST but the decision to levy GST is concerned, it will be taken only after council takes decision. For that we need a 3/4th majority," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.
P Chidambaram talks on GST on petroleum products
"When will the GST council decide to bring it under the ambit of GST? what is the position of the Centre?" the former finance minister asks. Chidambaram says that the Centre has a veto power over the decision taken by the council.
He said that despite the crude oil prices falling, the price of diesel and petrol has remained the same. "Now that BJP is in power and at Centre, when will it bring the petroleum under GST?" he adds.
JP Nadda speaks on AIIMS' quality
Over a question whether the government is taking any steps to address the lack of medical infrastructure, Nadda says that AIIMS standards cannot be diluted. But he adds that there is a lack of faculty which is being addressed.
Jaitley to intervene in Manmohan-Modi spar
In Rajya Sabha, Arun Jaitley says, "Leaders of opposition shall be invited to discuss this issue." After his assurance, the House has been functioning smoothly.
In Lok Sabha, Lalu Yadav's NSG cover issue is raised
JP Narayan Yadav of the RJD tells the House, "I request Lalu Prasad Yadav's NSG protection to be reinstated. He might be killed today. A lot of people adore him and he needs to be protected."
Lok Sabha update
The lower house is discussing matters of urgent public importance.
Meanwhile in Lok Sabha
Some understanding required, says Venkaiah Naidu
Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asks Congress to not raise the issue and disrupt the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha. He said that the issue needs to be sorted out with a discussion with the Leader of the House (Jaitley).
Sloganeering continues in Lok Sabha
While the Lok Sabha reconvenes, the noise over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement continues to disturb the working of the House.
Congress now creates ruckus
In RS, Azad says if any leader is found to be guilty then punish them. "PM Modi maafi maango" is heard in the House.
LOP Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks in RS
Azad raises the issue of alleged EVM tampering in Gujarat. He also raises the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi making insinuation against Manmohan Singh, Hamid Ansari and Mani Shankar Aiyar.
Zero Hour ends in Rajya Sabha. Now Question Hour
Renaming of Dyal Singh College in Delhi is raised
"Government believes in "sabka saath sabka vikaas". The committee is trying to create communal divide in the country. i request the government to replace the managing committee of Dyal Singh College in Delhi," SAD MP Naresh Gujaral says while requesting the government to not rename the institute "Vande Mataram College."
Congress opposes special courts for lawmakers
Anand Sharma of the Congress says, "If the perception is created that special courts are needed only for MPs, other people should not have to bear the brunt of it." He adds, "It has an inherent potential to be abused in entirety by the government of the day."
Declare Cyclone Okhi a national calamity: D Raja
"The farming community in the coastal belt stands thoroughly devastated. I ask the government, 'Why can't you declare this as a national disaster? What is preventing this?'" CPI leader D Raja asks the government.
Sloganeering continues from Congress MPs
Slogan shouting continued in the Lok Sabha as the Chair asked them not to disturb the Question Hour. "If you don't want the House to function, give that in writing," Mahajan said before adjourning the LS for half an hour.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12. PM
Make law to protect data privacy, says TMC
Speaking in RS, TMC MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy urges government to protect the personal data linked to the Aadhar. He adds that privacy is a fundamental law and hence the government needs to make a law to protect the data from third party external organizations.
Stubble burning issue finds a voice in Rajya Sabha
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Pratap Singh Bajwa asked the government to intervene in the stubble burning by the farmers of Punjab and Haryana. He also raised the issue of Sri Lankan cricketers wearing masks does not bode well for India's international reputation.
Stubble burning issue finds a voice in Rajya Sabha
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Pratap Singh Bajwa asked the government to intervene in the stubble burning by the farmers of Punjab and Haryana. He also raised the issue of Sri Lankan cricketers wearing masks does not bode well for India's international reputation.
SP taunts NDA in Rajya Sabha
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, SP MP Naresh Agarwal asks Arun Jaitley if the NDA government will create special trial courts to try those who defaulted on Rs 8 lakh crore. His statement came after the government sought to push a new law to expedite the trial of MLAs and MPs.
Arun Jailtey slams Opposition
Leader of House Arun Jaitley says, "Everybody must get speedy trials. Do we have vested interests in delaying trials of politicians?"
Opposition opposes law for creating special courts to try criminal lawmakers
Rajya Sabha update
While Derek O' Brien raises the issue of FRDI bill, Congress MP Anand Sharma talks about undertrials in India, urging the Modi government to do something to curb the issue.
Ananth Kumar requests for calm
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar asks Congress MPs to not bring electoral issues into the House.
Now, Congress MPs come to the well of the Lok Sabha
Congress MPs shout 'Narendra Modi maafi maango' in Lok Sabha
Opposition creating ruckus in Lok Sabha
The Congress has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comment on Manmohan Singh.
FRDI Bill in the line of fire
The TMC has issued a notice for discussion on FRDI bill in Lok Sabha.
Both Houses reconvene
TMC MPs protest against FRDI bill
Calling the FRDI bill anti-people, the Trinamool Congress and other Opposition parties are all set to corner the government over the law.
WATCH: Rajya Sabha adjourned on Monday after Opposition ruckus
Two key bills expected to be moved in Lok Sabha
While Nitin Gadkari is expected to move the Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill, Hardeep Puri is expected to do so with the Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill.
RECAP: Three BJP MPs resign
While Yogi Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya resigned as they shifted to Uttar Pradesh politics, Nana Patole had quit the party citing Modi government's indifference towards agrarian crisis.
Updates for 19 December 2017 begin
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday
Lok Sabha continues to pass motions amid ruckus
The Opposition raises slogans demanding an apology from Narendra Modi ("Pradhan Mantri maafi mango"). Meanwhile the Speaker continues to run the House as numerous motions are passed in rapid fashion by voice votes.
Rajya Sabha resumes proceedings and adjourns within minutes
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday after Opposition continued to raise slogans in the House.
Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon amid Cong uproar over Modi's insinuations against Manmohan Singh
Lok Sabha adjourned after BJP member's statement
The Lok Sabha witnessed an adjournment minutes after it met on Monday amid an uproar, and Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till 12 noon.
While opposition members were seen standing at their seats and protesting, from the treasury benches — BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, who had the first question listed against his name, said the Bharatiya Janata Party was headed for victory in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
"Congress has lost Himachal Pradesh, and I want to thank the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) for the unprecedented victory in Gujarat," Somaiya said
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon
Rajya Sabha adjourned as well
The Upper House will resume proceedings at 12 noon.
Lok Sabha adjourned within minutes, reports CNN-News18
Narendra Modi arrives in Parliament
Updates for 18 December start here
Rajya Sabha reconvenes after third adjournment on the first day
Proceedings begin in Rajya Sabha
RECAP: Rajya Sabha witnessed two adjournments on first day
The Upper House witnessed two adjournments in the morning of the first day of the Winter Session. While it saw an adjournment for 20 minutes till noon in the beginning after Opposition uproar over disqualification of rebel JDU leaders Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar Ansari, the second one was over the Prime Minister's remarks.
Modi's Pakistan allegations against Manmohan Singh aren't ordinary: Azad
Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raises the issue of Modi's allegations against former prime minister Manmohan Singh and others of conspiring with Pakistan for Gujarat election. "Ye sadharan aarop nahi hai (This isn't a ordinary allegation)," Azad said.
Naidu adjourns Rajya Sabha till 2.30 pm
Amit Shah makes debut in Rajya Sabha
BJP chief Amit Shah made his debut in Parliament today. He was elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat in August this year.
Shah has been allotted a front row seat of the treasury benches in the Rajya Sabha with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Shah will be occupying the seat held by M Venkaiah Naidu till he was elected as the Vice-President.
The notification for the new seating arrangements has been issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat for new members. Shah's seat is on the other side of the aisle from Modi and BJP's leader of the house, Jaitley.
Why was Sharad Yadav disqualified?
Former JD(U) president Sharad Yadav on 12 December, 2017 moved the Delhi High Court seeking setting aside of his disqualification from the Rajya Sabha. Yadav, in his plea, said he was not given any chance by the authorities before passing an order against him.
Yadav, along with another MP Ali Anwar, was disqualified from the Rajya Sabha on 4 December. Yadav had joined hands with the Opposition after JD(U) president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar dumped the grand alliance with the RJD and the Congress in Bihar and tied up with the BJP in July this year.
The Rajya Sabha chairman had agreed to the JD(U)’s contention that the two senior leaders had “voluntarily given up” their membership by defying the party’s directives and attending events of Opposition parties.
The JD(U) had sought their disqualification on the grounds that they had attended a rally of Opposition parties in Patna in violation of its direction.
Yadav was elected to the House last year and his term was scheduled to end in 2022. Anwar’s term was to expire early next year.
Advocate Nizam Pasha, who filed the plea on the behalf of the leader, said the matter regarding which faction is the real Janta Dal was sub judice and a final decision is yet to be passed.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
The Opposition forced the first adjournment of the Rajya Sabha as leaders stormed the well demanding an explanation over JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav's expulsion. The Upper House is adjourned till 12 pm.
Ruckus in Rajya Sabha over Sharad Yadav's disqualification from Rajya Sabha
Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha questioned the Chair's decision to disqualify senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav. Even as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu continued to tell the leaders of Opposition to sit down, Leader of Opposition in Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the Opposition did not intend to question the Chair's decision but demanded clarification on why was Yadav expelled from the Rajya Sabha.
14 new bills including maintenance in triple talaq likely to be placed
The new bills listed for introduction and passage include Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017, Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill, 2017 and Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States_Amendment Bill), 2017.
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill gives women from the community the right to seek maintenance from their husbands in case of triple talaq, while the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017 prohibits certain persons, including promoters of defaulter companies, from submitting a resolution plan, the PRS added.
Winter Session of Parliament to see 40 bills
According to PRS Legislative, on agendar are some 40 bills focussing on areas such as overseas citizenship, consumer protection, rights of compensation for Mulsim divorced women, education, surrogacy, bankruptcy, corruption, and labour and transgender rights among others.
The Winter Session will see some 19 amendment bills as part of the agenda. Some of these amendment bills such as the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013 — makes prior sanction necessary to in order to investigate officials — and the Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015 — specifies grounds under which disclosures related to corruption may not be made — may attract a lot of flak from the anti-corruption brigade. Both the bills, have also been criticised for their half-hearted attempts to curb corruption.
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day
After obit references, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the Lower House for the day. The House will meet again at 11 am on 18 December, 2017. Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election results will be announced on 18 December, as well.
Mallikarjun Kharge responds to Modi's 'constructive session' appeal
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in response to Narendra Modi's appeal for a constructive session, said, "We are always in favour of constructive suggestion. We are very much interested to run Parliament and issues to be discussed, provided the government should take interest and create such an atmosphere which is conducive for discussion. They should respect the opposition."
Meanwhile...
INLD Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Chautala rides a tractor to the Parliament
Watch: Modi addresses media ahead of Winter Session
I am confident that it will be a productive session: Narendra Modi
Hoping that the Winter Session will be a "constructive" one, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media and said, "The Winter Session of Parliament is starting and I am confident that it will be productive session. I hope there is constructive debate and we come up with innovative solutions to our nation's problems. May this Parliament Session contribute to the nation's growth. At yesterday's all-party meeting, we all were clear that we need to take the country ahead and this session should be used positively to achieve that."
Congress demands Modi's apology in Parliament
After bitter and acrimonious campaigning for Gujarat election, the Opposition, especially Congress, is up in arms and it is therefore expected that the first day of the Winter Session will be a stormy one.
Speaking to ANI, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "For the first time a prime minister has accused former prime minister, former vice-president and diplomats of conspiring with Pakistan for Gujarat elections. Modi must clarify in Parliament."
NDA meeting to take place at 4 pm in Parliament today
Cabinet meeting to take place at 1 pm in Parliament today
Legislative agenda for the Winter Session of Parliament
12:04 (IST)
Meanwhile... Lok Sabha has reconvened
12:03 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
12:03 (IST)
Ruckus continues in Rajya Sabha
Congress MPs continue to create a ruckus in Rajya Sabha. All Congress MPs raise slogans against Modi.
12:01 (IST)
Rajya Sabha proceedings begin
11:58 (IST)
11:52 (IST)
Kerala JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP MP Veerendra Kumar resigns
Disgruntled Janata Dal-United leader MP Veerendra Kumar on Wednesday resigned from the Rajya Sabha, days after rebel JD-U leaders Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar were disqualified from the Upper House.
The 80-year-old, also a Karala media baron, submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday morning, Arun Kumar Shrivastava, also a rebel JD-U leader, told IANS.
Shrivastava said Veerendra Kumar, who was elected to the Upper House from Kerala last year with support from the Congress-led UDF, resigned "so that no one questions his integrity that he is aligning with (Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U President) Nitish Kumar".
11:46 (IST)
Narendra Modi government looks to woo India's youth
11:43 (IST)
BJP booth-level workers should work towards ensuring victory
11:23 (IST)
SP's Naresh Agarwal defends Rahul Gandhi after he watches movie on result day
11:14 (IST)
Rajya Sabha too stands adjourned till noon
Venkaiah Naidu's plea to Congress MPs to go back to their seats fall on deaf ears.
11:12 (IST)
Ruckus in Rajya Sabha
Opposition leaders come to well of the Rajya Sabha to protest against Modi's comment on Manmohan.
11:03 (IST)
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
11:03 (IST)
Opposition sloganeering against Narendra Modi continues
11:01 (IST)
Rajya Sabha begins proceedings
10:54 (IST)
Day 3 of the Winter Session had some lively debate on GST
The Centre favours including petroleum products in the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) but it would want a consensus with the states before taking such a step, Finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday.
10:43 (IST)
Rajya Sabha passes amendment to the Companies Act, 2013
The Rajya Sabha passed the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2017 by a voice vote. It was adopted by the Lok Sabha in July this year during the Monsoon Session.
The bill amended the companies law to strengthen corporate governance standards, initiate strict action against defaulting companies and help improve ease of doing business in the country.
10:39 (IST)
Rajya Sabha passes bill to give more autonomy to IIMs
The Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017 — which was passed in the Lok Sabha in July this year — grants statutory powers to the IIMs in their running including the appointment of directors and faculty members.
The bill gives them powers to award degrees instead of postgraduate diplomas.
10:29 (IST)
Lok Sabha passes bill to repeal 245 old laws
The Lok Sabha also passed two Bills to repeal 245 obsolete and archaic laws, including the 158-year-old Calcutta Pilots Act of 1859 and the 1911 Prevention of Seditious Meeting Act.
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the old and many irrelevant pre-Independence laws were the "unfortunate part of the colonial legacy" and repealing them was a progressive move that reflects the "pro-reform" approach of the government.
10:23 (IST)
WATCH: PM Modi being welcomed at the meeting
10:19 (IST)
BJD MPs demand resolution to Mahanadi dispute
10:14 (IST)
MoS Agriculture Krishna Raj rushed to RML hospital
10:14 (IST)
Dharmendra Pradhan to table IIPE bill in Rajya Sabha
The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy Bill, 2017 will be tabled by Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the Rajya Sabha.The bill will make it an institution of national importance.
10:09 (IST)
Government to table Indian Forests Bill in Lok Sabha
10:04 (IST)
Government likely to meet Opposition leaders today
Times Now reports that the government may meet Opposition leaders in a bid to find an amiable solution to the deadlock that rose after Narendra Modi insinuated that Manmohan Singh and his colleagues met Pakistani delegation during elections.
10:00 (IST)
VISUALS: Parliamentary party meet underway
09:54 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for BJP parliamentary meet, will address MPs
09:52 (IST)
Updates for 20 December begin
18:35 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow
18:35 (IST)
Rajya Sabha passes The Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017
18:34 (IST)
Jairam Ramesh questions how board of directors will be appointed at IIMs after new bill
Congress leader said that the government should describe how they plan the transition between the current boards at IIMs and the Board of Governors as proposed in the new bill. He also asked what would be the criteria for appointment of these governors.
18:07 (IST)
Lok Sabha concludes proceedings for the day, to reconvene tomorrow at 11 am
17:58 (IST)
Lok Sabha passes Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill
17:49 (IST)
Lok Sabha considering Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill
17:48 (IST)
No proposal to make Aadhaar linkage mandatory for property, says govt
There was no proposal to make Aadhaar linkage mandatory for property transactions, Parliament was informed today.
17:36 (IST)
Work on 10 waterways will be completed by 2018: Gadkari tells LS
Gadkari told the Lok Sabha that a river traffic control system was already functioning between Haldia and Patna. He added that work on 10 waterways will be completed by 2018.
17:32 (IST)
Nitin Gadkari responds to questions raised on Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill
17:27 (IST)
Naresh Agrawal says he supports IIM bill but questions lack of similar reforms in IITs, AICTE
Agrawal said he would support the bill only for the fact that at least there was some will to bring about the change. He, however, lamented the lack of similar reforms in other educational institutes such as IITs or other higher education institutes.
He also brought up the problems faced by students passing from regional language schools.
17:20 (IST)
Samajwadi Party's Naresh Aggarwal rises to speak
17:18 (IST)
Lok Sabha members seek talks with China on Brahmaputra pollution; Ananth Kumar vows to raise issue at 'highest level'
After Lok Sabha members on Tuesday expressed concern over the Brahmaputra river being polluted by China, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar assured the House that he will take up the issue at the "highest level" in the government.
The matter was raised by Bhartruhari Mahtab of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) during Zero Hour.
16:54 (IST)
In Lok Sabha, Dushyant Chautala raises point of depleting water resources as House debates increasing budget for development of waterways
16:45 (IST)
IIM Bill proposes greater autonomy to IIM
IIM amendment bill proposes larger autonomy for management institutes and provisions to allow them to grant postgraduate degree rather than a diploma
16:43 (IST)
Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar presents IIM amendment bill
16:31 (IST)
Uproar in Rajya Sabha, as Prakash Javadekar rises to present IIM amendment bill
Samajwadi Party's Naresh Aggarwal objected to the passage and debate on two bills in the same day, adding that it eats away the time of short duration discussions. After a brief exchange, Yadav only resumed his seat after being assured from the Treasury Benches that at least one short duration discussion will be held in the House.
16:24 (IST)
Rajya Sabha Companies (Amendment) Bill
15:57 (IST)
Rabindra Kumar Jena of BJP asks Gadkari to route several waterway networks through Odisha
Jena said that the state of Odisha has since-long been discriminated agaist by the central government. He requested Gadkari to formulate schemes to include the state in the development of transport networks.
"Odisha coast canal should be included in the national waterways to give the state the benefit of the revolutionary transport network," Jena said.
15:47 (IST)
In Rajya Sabha, MoS PP Chaudhary rises to answer queries on Companies Affairs amendment acts
15:42 (IST)
Saugat Roy of TMC rises to speak on Central Road Fund Amendment bill, says party supports bill
"He is channeling money from one pocket to another pocket of his own ministry and we do not oppose it," Roy said. He said that since the money was being rerouted he will support the bill.
On a lighter note, however, Roy wondered why, Rudy, the speaker before him was removed from the cabinet, even though he is a splendid speaker.
He says that Gadkari used to be a vikas purush, but has now become a sapno ka saudagar (trader of dreams)." He said that whenever someone raises the point of funds, he says he will manage from foreign funds or here or there.
Roy also demanded a white paper on the actual ground work done in his ministry.
15:34 (IST)
Rajeev Prasad Rudy praises Gadkari's work style, lauds plans for improving inland waterways
15:29 (IST)
Meanwhile... Congress attacks Narendra Modi outside Parliament over PMs comments on Manmohan Singh
15:26 (IST)
In Lok Sabha, Nitin Gadkar moves for amendment of Central Road Fund act