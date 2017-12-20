You are here:
Winter Session of Parliament LIVE updates: LS, RS adjourned till noon after Congress creates ruckus over Modi's Manmohan jibe

PoliticsFP StaffDec, 20 2017 12:04:10 IST
Winter Session of Parliament LIVE updates: LS, RS adjourned till noon after Congress creates ruckus over Modi's Manmohan jibe

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Meanwhile... Lok Sabha has reconvened 

  • 12:03 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

  • 12:03 (IST)

    Ruckus continues in Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs continue to create a ruckus in Rajya Sabha. All Congress MPs raise slogans against Modi. 

  • 12:01 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Congress MPs create ruckus in Rajya Sabha over Modi's Manmohan jibe
     
     
    Opposition Congress members today disrupted proceedings in the Rajya Sabha over the insinuations made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against his predecessor Manmohan Singh.
     
    No sooner had the listed papers been tabled, Congress members were up on their feet demanding an explanation from the prime minister on his remarks against Singh. Naidu disallowed them.
     
    At this point, Congress members rushed to the Well of the House shouting slogans.
     
    Naidu asked them not to create obstruction and allow other members to raise important issues.
     
    "This is not the way," he said. "This is Parliament. This is Rajya Sabha. Wrong message is going." Stating that he did not appreciate their behaviour, Naidu said, "Please don't exceed limit. Please go to your seat."
     
    PTI

  • 11:52 (IST)

    Kerala JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP MP Veerendra Kumar resigns

    Disgruntled Janata Dal-United leader MP Veerendra Kumar on Wednesday resigned from the Rajya Sabha, days after rebel JD-U leaders Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar were disqualified from the Upper House.

    The 80-year-old, also a Karala media baron, submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday morning, Arun Kumar Shrivastava, also a rebel JD-U leader, told IANS.

    Shrivastava said Veerendra Kumar, who was elected to the Upper House from Kerala last year with support from the Congress-led UDF, resigned "so that no one questions his integrity that he is aligning with (Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U President) Nitish Kumar".

  • 11:46 (IST)

    Narendra Modi government looks to woo India's youth 

  • 11:43 (IST)

    BJP booth-level workers should work towards ensuring victory

  • 11:23 (IST)

    SP's Naresh Agarwal defends Rahul Gandhi after he watches movie on result day

  • 11:14 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha too stands adjourned till noon

    Venkaiah Naidu's plea to Congress MPs to go back to their seats fall on deaf ears. 

  • 11:12 (IST)

    Ruckus in Rajya Sabha

    Opposition leaders come to well of the Rajya Sabha to protest against Modi's comment on Manmohan. 

  • 11:03 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

  • 11:03 (IST)

    Opposition sloganeering against Narendra Modi continues

  • 11:01 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha begins proceedings 

  • 10:54 (IST)

    Day 3 of the Winter Session had some lively debate on GST

    The Centre favours including petroleum products in the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) but it would want a consensus with the states before taking such a step, Finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday. 

    During the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram sought to know the Union government's position on bringing petrol and diesel under the GST.
     
    He also sought to know why the prices of petrol and diesel did not decline with a fall in the global crude prices. Jaitley responded saying that a person familiar with the issue had asked the question. He said the UPA in its draft GST bill had kept petrol out of its ambit as it knew that the issue would be a deal-breaker between the Centre and the states.
     
    "Now you are in the opposition and have a greater flexibility in changing your position," he said. He said the present government has persuaded the states to include petrol within the GST and the states reluctantly agreed to do so.
     
    PTI

  • 10:43 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha passes amendment to the Companies Act, 2013

    The Rajya Sabha passed the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2017 by a voice vote. It was adopted by the Lok Sabha in July this year during the Monsoon Session.

    The bill amended the companies law to strengthen corporate governance standards, initiate strict action against defaulting companies and help improve ease of doing business in the country.

  • 10:39 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha passes bill to give more autonomy to IIMs

    The Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017 — which was passed in the Lok Sabha in July this year — grants statutory powers to the IIMs in their running including the appointment of directors and faculty members.

    The bill gives them powers to award degrees instead of postgraduate diplomas.

  • 10:29 (IST)

    Lok Sabha passes bill to repeal 245 old laws

    The Lok Sabha also passed two Bills to repeal 245 obsolete and archaic laws, including the 158-year-old Calcutta Pilots Act of 1859 and the 1911 Prevention of Seditious Meeting Act.

    Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the old and many irrelevant pre-Independence laws were the "unfortunate part of the colonial legacy" and repealing them was a progressive move that reflects the "pro-reform" approach of the government.

  • 10:23 (IST)

    WATCH: PM Modi being welcomed at the meeting

  • 10:19 (IST)

    BJD MPs demand resolution to Mahanadi dispute

  • 10:14 (IST)

    MoS Agriculture Krishna Raj rushed to RML hospital

  • 10:14 (IST)

    Dharmendra Pradhan to table IIPE bill in Rajya Sabha

    The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy Bill, 2017 will be tabled by Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the Rajya Sabha.The bill will make it an institution of national importance. 

  • 10:09 (IST)

    Government to table Indian Forests Bill in Lok Sabha

  • 10:04 (IST)

    Government likely to meet Opposition leaders today

    Times Now reports that the government may meet Opposition leaders in a bid to find an amiable solution to the deadlock that rose after Narendra Modi insinuated that Manmohan Singh and his colleagues met Pakistani delegation during elections.  

  • 10:00 (IST)

    VISUALS: Parliamentary party meet underway 

  • 09:54 (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for BJP parliamentary meet, will address MPs

  • 09:52 (IST)

    Updates for 20 December begin

  • 18:35 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow

  • 18:35 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha passes The Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017

  • 18:34 (IST)

    Jairam Ramesh questions how board of directors will be appointed at IIMs after new bill

    Congress leader said that the government should describe how they plan the transition between the current boards at IIMs and the Board of Governors as proposed in the new bill. He also asked what would be the criteria for appointment of these governors. 

  • 18:07 (IST)

    Lok Sabha concludes proceedings for the day, to reconvene tomorrow at 11 am

  • 17:58 (IST)

    Lok Sabha passes Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill

  • 17:49 (IST)

    Lok Sabha considering Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill

  • 17:48 (IST)

    No proposal to make Aadhaar linkage mandatory for property, says govt

    There was no proposal to make Aadhaar linkage mandatory for property transactions, Parliament was informed today.

     
    In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, however, said the rural development ministry had advised the states and union territories to explore the possibilities of using consent-based Aadhaar authentication for registration of properties under the provisions of the Registration Act, 1908. 

  • 17:36 (IST)

    Work on 10 waterways will be completed by 2018: Gadkari tells LS 

    Gadkari told the Lok Sabha that a river traffic control system was already functioning between Haldia and Patna. He added that work on 10 waterways will be completed by 2018. 

  • 17:32 (IST)

    Nitin Gadkari responds to questions raised on Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill

  • 17:27 (IST)

    Naresh Agrawal says he supports IIM bill but questions lack of similar reforms in IITs, AICTE

    Agrawal said he would support the bill only for the fact that at least there was some will to bring about the change. He, however, lamented the lack of similar reforms in other educational institutes such as IITs or other higher education institutes. 

    He also brought up the problems faced by students passing from regional language schools. 

  • 17:20 (IST)

    Samajwadi Party's Naresh Aggarwal rises to speak

  • 17:18 (IST)

    Lok Sabha members seek talks with China on Brahmaputra pollution; Ananth Kumar vows to raise issue at 'highest level'

    After Lok Sabha members on Tuesday expressed concern over the Brahmaputra river being polluted by China, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar assured the House that he will take up the issue at the "highest level" in the government.


    The matter was raised by Bhartruhari Mahtab of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) during Zero Hour. 

  • 16:54 (IST)

    In Lok Sabha, Dushyant Chautala raises point of depleting water resources as House debates increasing budget for development of waterways

  • 16:45 (IST)

    IIM Bill proposes greater autonomy to IIM

    IIM amendment bill proposes larger autonomy for management institutes and provisions to allow them to grant postgraduate degree rather than a diploma

  • 16:43 (IST)

    Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar presents IIM amendment bill

  • 16:31 (IST)

    Uproar in Rajya Sabha, as Prakash Javadekar rises to present IIM amendment bill

    Samajwadi Party's Naresh Aggarwal objected to the passage and debate on two bills in the same day, adding that it eats away the time of short duration discussions. After a brief exchange, Yadav only resumed his seat after being assured from the Treasury Benches that at least one short duration discussion will be held in the House. 

  • 16:24 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha Companies (Amendment) Bill

  • 15:57 (IST)

    Rabindra Kumar Jena of BJP asks Gadkari to route several waterway networks through Odisha

    Jena said that the state of Odisha has since-long been discriminated agaist by the central government. He requested Gadkari to formulate schemes to include the state in the development of transport networks. 

    "Odisha coast canal should be included in the national waterways to give the state the benefit of the revolutionary transport network," Jena said. 

  • 15:47 (IST)

    In Rajya Sabha, MoS PP Chaudhary rises to answer queries on Companies Affairs amendment acts

  • 15:42 (IST)

    Saugat Roy of TMC rises to speak on Central Road Fund Amendment bill, says party supports bill

    "He is channeling money from one pocket to another pocket of his own ministry and we do not oppose it," Roy said. He said that since the money was being rerouted he will support the bill. 

    On a lighter note, however, Roy wondered why, Rudy, the speaker before him was removed from the cabinet, even though he is a splendid speaker. 

    He says that Gadkari used to be a vikas purush, but has now become a sapno ka saudagar (trader of dreams)." He said that whenever someone raises the point of funds, he says he will manage from foreign funds or here or there. 

    Roy also demanded a white paper on the actual ground work done in his ministry. 

  • 15:34 (IST)

    Rajeev Prasad Rudy praises Gadkari's work style, lauds plans for improving inland waterways

  • 15:29 (IST)

    Meanwhile... Congress attacks Narendra Modi outside Parliament over PMs comments on Manmohan Singh

  • 15:26 (IST)

    In Lok Sabha, Nitin Gadkar moves for amendment of Central Road Fund act

The Lok Sabha was again disrupted on Tuesday over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations against former premier Manmohan Singh, with Congress MPs shouting slogans and staging a walkout.

In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the issue during Question Hour but the House was spared noisy scenes after the government extended an olive branch.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley conveyed the government's willingness to hold talks on the matter with the Opposition.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, however, was stern when she bluntly told the sloganeering Congress MPs that she would not allow "something said on the road" to be discussed inside the House.

As soon as the Lower House met, Congress members tried to raise the matter but Speaker Mahajan denied them permission and went ahead with the Question Hour.

The agitated members then trooped to the Speaker's podium raising slogans and demanding an apology from Modi.

"All elections are over, the things that are said on the roads shall not come to Parliament... I am not allowing you to raise the issue," Mahajan said.


"Again and again I am requesting you, don't disrupt the Question Hour. As per rules I cannot allow and I will not allow... If you don't want the session to run, give it in writing," she added amid the ruckus before adjourning the House till 12 noon.

When the House met again, the Congress members continued their protest.

Standing near the Speaker's podium, Congress members appeared to be addressing the Chair, though their voices were not audible.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also tried to speak but was denied permission. Congress then staged a walkout from the House.

The House went ahead with the Zero Hour, with a few members also complaining about the ruckus.

Before Mahajan adjourned the House for lunch, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar slammed the Congress.


"Whatever the Congress did today is shameful and condemnable. They raised an issue and came to the Well of the House, which is wrong in itself. They also tried to run mock proceedings from the well. Kharge without permission tried to read out a whole speech. This is an insult of the Chair," he said. "May God give them sense."

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The Upper House, however, peacefully transacted all its listed business after the government invited the opposition parties to discuss a way out of the impasse.

The Congress, which has been demanding Modi's apology over the remarks, agreed to the idea after Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu held an informal meeting with the treasury and opposition leaders.

"We will find a solution. We will certainly invite all my colleagues, including the Leader of Opposition, and discuss the issue," said Jaitley, also the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

Jaitley's assurance came after Azad raised the issue.

"Levelling allegations during election campaign are not new but some are dangerous for the country and as well democracy. Such allegations have been levelled against a former Prime Minister, a former Vice President and others. Their dignity and loyalty have been questioned. The Prime Minister should come to the House and clarify. If anybody is found guilty, action should be taken," Azad said.

Naidu informed the House that he held an informal meeting of the leaders of the parties. "I hope the government will talk to opposition leaders and will find a solution."

He said Manmohan Singh met him and told him about the allegation made against him.

After Jaitley's assurance, the Congress leaders went back to their seats and the Question Hour went ahead.

Modi, during the election campaign in Gujarat, had claimed that at a dinner meeting at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's house, the guests, including Manmohan Singh, discussed the Gujarat polls with Pakistan's High Commissioner to India and former Pakistan foreign minister Khurshid Kasuri.

With inputs from IANS


Published Date: Dec 20, 2017 11:24 am | Updated Date: Dec 20, 2017 12:04 pm



