Winter Session of Parliament Day 3 updates: RS passes bill proposing autonomy for IIMs; both Houses adjourned for the day

Both Houses of Parliament will reconvene on Tuesday, a day after the BJP won the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, while barely managing to cross the halfway mark in Gujarat.

Monday saw yet another day of disruption in the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's insinuation that his predecessor Manmohan Singh met a Pakistani delegation to influence the election in Gujarat.

The Opposition led by Congress raised slogans demanding an apology from Modi while Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tried to run the House.

After repeated adjournments, both houses of Parliament were adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday.

In Tuesday's legislative business, the unfinished agendas from Monday will also be considered.

Some of the bills to be tabled in the Lok Sabha are the Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and the Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

In a significant development, the government on Monday had introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha that will allow it to notify the period of maternity leave and gratuity that can be availed by employees under a central law.

The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was introduced by Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar in the House, amid continued sloganeering by opposition members and counter-slogans by those of the BJP.

In the Rajya Sabha, Arun Jaitley is expected to table The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2017 for consideration.

The government is expected to table 25 pending bills and 14 new ones, including a bill providing Muslim women the right to seek maintenance in case of triple talaq, during the session which began on Friday. The Parliament is expected to be in session till 5 January 2018.

With inputs from PTI