The Winter Session of Parliament will begin today at 11 am, however, there is a lot to do and there is very little time. In just 14 scheduled sittings, the government has to look at a long-list of agendas to be undertaken in the session, which includes 25 Bills for consideration and passing, 14 Bills for introduction, consideration and passing and one Bill for withdrawal.
The list of agendas for the upcoming session includes important Bills on issues such as triple talaq, constituting a commission for socially and educationally backward classes, and recently introduced Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill.
The session is expected to be stormy with the Opposition parties all set to corner the government over a range of issues like the Rafale deal, the adverse impact of GST and demonetisation on the economy, the plight of farmers and religious intolerance.
The session, which was delayed due to the Gujarat Assembly polls, is also likely to be hit by the poll outcome along with that of Himachal Pradesh.
If the BJP retains Gujarat and snatches Himachal Pradesh from Congress, the grand old party under its new president Rahul Gandhi would find it difficult to corner the government over the issues they raised during the polls.
But if the Congress wins Gujarat, even if it loses Himachal Pradesh, the opposition party would take on the government over the issues that have raised the political temperature.
The Winter Session, which lasts about a month, is normally called in the last week of November and concludes days before Christmas. This year, Parliament is meeting from 15 December to 5 January — with 25 and 26 December being declared holidays on account of Christmas.
Seventeen Opposition parties led by Congress, which have joined hands to put up a united fight against the ruling NDA, met on Thursday at Parliament House to chalk out the strategy to corner the government.
TMC leader Saugata Roy told IANS: "Bad impact of GST and demonetisation on economy, religious intolerance, killing of a West Bengal labourer in Rajasthan will be the major issues which we will raise in Parliament." He said the opposition parties would coordinate over the issues to be raised and would definitely take a call on the issues pertaining to corruption.
The Opposition parties that include the Congress, CPM, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, BSP, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and DMK among others, have already clarified that they will have floor coordination in Parliament to corner the government.
Congress leader KC Venugopal said that it would raise the issues like impact of GST and demonetisation, Rafale deal, linking of Aadhaar with PAN and other documents. CPI leader D Raja said: "Damage caused due to cyclone Ockhi, farmers distress, increasing hate crimes, inflation, GST and fallout of demonetisation" would be raised.
The government has convened an all party meet to discuss the agenda of the session. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will meet the leaders from all parties on Thursday evening over dinner on the eve of the session.
A bill to provide Muslim women the right to seek maintenance from the ex-spouse after divorce and another aimed to end discrimination against transgenders, among other proposed legislation, are listed for taking up during Parliament's Winter Session starting on Friday.
At least 14 new bills are set to be introduced during the session, according to a list compiled by think tank PRS Legislative Research.
Published Date: Dec 15, 2017 11:13 am | Updated Date: Dec 15, 2017 11:30 am
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day
After obit references, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the Lower House for the day. The House will meet again at 11 am on 18 December, 2017. Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election results will be announced on 18 December, as well.
Mallikarjun Kharge responds to Modi's 'constructive session' appeal
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in response to Narendra Modi's appeal for a constructive session, said, "We are always in favour of constructive suggestion. We are very much interested to run Parliament and issues to be discussed, provided the government should take interest and create such an atmosphere which is conducive for discussion. They should respect the opposition."
Meanwhile...
INLD Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Chautala rides a tractor to the Parliament
Watch: Modi addresses media ahead of Winter Session
I am confident that it will be a productive session: Narendra Modi
Hoping that the Winter Session will be a "constructive" one, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media and said, "The Winter Session of Parliament is starting and I am confident that it will be productive session. I hope there is constructive debate and we come up with innovative solutions to our nation's problems. May this Parliament Session contribute to the nation's growth. At yesterday's all-party meeting, we all were clear that we need to take the country ahead and this session should be used positively to achieve that."
Congress demands Modi's apology in Parliament
After bitter and acrimonious campaigning for Gujarat election, the Opposition, especially Congress, is up in arms and it is therefore expected that the first day of the Winter Session will be a stormy one.
Speaking to ANI, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "For the first time a prime minister has accused former prime minister, former vice-president and diplomats of conspiring with Pakistan for Gujarat elections. Modi must clarify in Parliament."
NDA meeting to take place at 4 pm in Parliament today
Cabinet meeting to take place at 1 pm in Parliament today
Legislative agenda for the Winter Session of Parliament
Obituary references being made in the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu
