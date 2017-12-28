You are here:
Winter Session of Parliament LIVE: Removing Jadhav's wife's shoes an absurdity beyond measure, says Swaraj

PoliticsFP Politics28 Dec, 2017 11:49:56 IST
  • 11:49 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned 

    The Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after Congress raises objections over Hegde's comments on the Constitution. 

  • 11:46 (IST)

    Commotion in Rajya Sabha over Hegde 

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Anant Kumar Hegde issue rocks Rajya Sabha

    Ghulam Nabi Azad once again raises the issue of Anant Kumar Hegde's statement against the Constitution. "If he has such views about the Constitution then he has no right to be the part of Council of Ministers," he says. 

    However, Vijay Goel, the MoS, parliamentary affairs, comes to the defence of Hegde and says that he has already issued an apology over his statement. 

  • 11:40 (IST)

    BJP raises objection over Rahul Gandhi's tweet against Arun Jaitley

    Rahul had twisted Jaitley's name as "Jaitlie" in his tweet. 

  • 11:35 (IST)

    Ramdas Athavale speaks

    Union Minister Ramdas Athavale gives a poetic statement to back Sushma Swaraj's statement, "Kulbhushan ki khatre mey hai jaan, Hua hai unke maata pita ka apmaan". He also thanked the Congress for supporting the government. 

  • 11:33 (IST)

    Jadhav's mother was not allow to speak in Marathi

    "Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother was not allowed to speak in Marathi. Two Pakistani officials present in the meeting kept stopping her repeatedly but when she continued, the intercom was switched off," Sushma Swaraj said in Rajya Sabha.

  • 11:32 (IST)

    'It was nothing like humanitarian gesture'

    "It was nothing like a humanitarian gesture. Human rights of the family members were violated again & again & an environment of fear was created for them," External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said in Rajya Sabha

  • 11:31 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha speaks in one voice on Kulbhushan Jadhav case

    In a rare sense of unity, all parties in the Rajya Sabha have denounced the manner in which Jadhav's family was treated in Pakistan. 

  • 11:29 (IST)

    Jadhav spoke in duress, says Sushma Swaraj

    "I spoke to the family of Kulbhushan Jadhav over the phone. She said that he was speaking under duress. He was telling whatever he was being tutored.  He did not look healthy too. I hope people all Members of Parliament as well as the common man will denounce the behaviour of Paksitan," Sushma Swaraj said while concluding her statement. 

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks 

    "We fear that if we speak a lot here, then there will be a danger to the life of Jadhav. but we know that the Pakistani Army does not believes in democracy. It does not know how to behave with prisoners who have been implicated in false case. What they did with Jadhav's wife and mother is condemnable. We may have political differences but on this issue we stand with the government," the LoP in Rajya Sabha said. 

  • 11:23 (IST)

    Pakistan's behaviour beyond absurd, says Sushma

  • 11:22 (IST)

    Sushma Swaraj speaks

  • 11:11 (IST)

    Anant Kumar Hegde apologises 

  • 11:08 (IST)

    The Rajya Sabha is moving smoothly right now

    The Upper House is awaiting a statement by Sushma Swaraj over Kulbhushan Jadhav row. 

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Anant Kumar Hegde once again clarifies his statement in Lok Sabha

    "I can never go against the Constitution as a citizen. It is Supreme for me," says Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde. However, Mallikarjuna Kharge interrupts and says that Hegde has insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar. 

  • 11:04 (IST)

    Both Houses reconvene 

  • 11:02 (IST)

    Anant Kumar Hegde clarifies

  • 11:00 (IST)

    Congress protests against Hegde's statement 

  • 10:57 (IST)

    Anant Kumar Hegde clarifies his stand

    Three days after his controversial statement over the word 'secularism' in the Constitution, Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde has said the Constitution of India is supreme for him. 

  • 10:53 (IST)

    Congress protests against Anant Kumar Hegde in Parliament premises

  • 10:50 (IST)

    Modi appeals for unanimous passage for triple talaq bill

  • 10:46 (IST)

    Congress likely to support anti-triple talaq bill

    Congress sources tell CNN-News18 is that the party will be supporting the anti-triple talaq bill. However, the party is apprehensive of the criminality clause in the law, adding that the three-year jail for the divorce is arbitrary and Draconian. 

  • 10:33 (IST)

    This day will be more significant in Muslim women's life than Eid or Bakrid, says victim

  • 10:32 (IST)

    Pakistan to share report on slippers with India

    Sources told CNN-News18 that Pakistan will share the report on Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife Chetnakul's slipper with India. Pakistan had taken the slipper away suspecting a metallic object to be in it. 

  • 10:26 (IST)

    RECAP: Venkaiah Naidu calls restrictions on Jadhav meeting as 'inhuman'
     
     
    Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu termed as "inhuman" the restrictions imposed by Pakistan during Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his wife and mother in Islamabad, saying it has hurt the sentiments of Indians.
     
    Referring to the restrictions, Naidu said the move to ask Jadhav's wife take off her 'mangal sutra' has not got down well with the people of India.
     
    He was of the view that Pakistan "did not do any good for itself" by its handling of the meeting while showcasing to the world its gesture, a statement issued by the Vice President's Secretariat said.

  • 10:23 (IST)

    Bills to be tabled in Lok Sabha apart from triple talaq

    In Lok Sabha, Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri will table The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2017.

    Later, Prasad will table The High Court And The Supreme Court Judges (Salaries And Conditions Of Service) Amendment Bill, 2017.

    The bill will increase the salaries of the Chief Justice of India, other judges of the Supreme Court, chief justices of the high courts as well as other judges of high courts by over 2 times.

  • 10:17 (IST)

    Rahul slams BJP for creating a 'web of deceit'

  • 10:15 (IST)

    Triple talaq bill to be tabled today

    The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill is listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on 28 December, according to the list of business in the Lower House.

    The bill, prepared by an inter-ministerial group headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, makes instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat in any form – spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp – "illegal and void" and provides for a jail term of three years for the husband.

  • 10:12 (IST)

    We will get some relief because of new law, says a victim

  • 10:08 (IST)

    The Constitution is under threat, says Rahul Gandhi

  • 10:07 (IST)

    RECAP: Moily-Harsimrat spar over Kulbhushan Jadhav row
     
     
    Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Wednesday hit out at the government, accusing it of "diplomatic failure", after Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife were harassed by the Pakistani side during their meeting with the Indian national in Islamabad.
     
    Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal hit back at the Congress, saying she does not know to what level theopposition party can fall, if it could not come together on the issue of treatment of women by a "terrorist" country which always worked towards harming India.

  • 09:57 (IST)

    BJP parliamentary party meeting underway

  • 09:56 (IST)

    Rahul arrives at party headquarters

  • 09:55 (IST)

    Congress' 133rd foundation day 

    The Indian National Congress is celebrating its 133rd foundation day today. It is for the first time that Rahul Gandhi will be steering an event as the president of the party. 

  • 09:50 (IST)

    BJP issues whip to all MPs

    According to CNN-News18, the BJP has issued a whip to all its MPs to attend today's proceedings in Parliament. The Lok Sabha will be discussing the triple talaq bill today. 

  • 09:40 (IST)

    Pakistan reporters' ask insensitive questions: Aapke kya jazbaat hain apne kaatil bete se milne ke baad?

    Jadhav's mother and wife were also harassed and subjected to outrageous questions by Pakistani journalists after they were forced to wait for their car. The family faced questions hurled at them like - "Aapke patidev ne hazaron begunah Pakistaniyo ke khoon se Holi kheli ispar kya kahengi? (your husband killed thousands of innocent Pakistanis, what do you have to say about that?)'" and "Aapke kya jazbaat hain apne kaatil bete se milne ke baad? (How do you feel after meeting your killer son?)".

  • 09:40 (IST)

    BJP Parliamentary party meeting to begin shortly

  • 09:36 (IST)

    Opposition attacks NDA government over Jadhav row

    Various political parties, including the Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress and AIADMK, strongly protested how Pakistan treated the wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former navy officer sentenced to death in Pakistan. The episode drew outrage on social media as well. 

    "We are even more depressed now than we were before the visit," a relative of Kulbhushan Jadhav told news agency PTI. The family refrained from commenting further as it is an international issue. "If we speak something about it, that may hamper the process," he said.

  • 09:33 (IST)

    Congress to protest outside Parliament over Anantkumar Hegde comment

  • 09:31 (IST)

    RECAP: The Nation's editorial focussed on 'cacophony of opinions'

    The Nation commented on the "cacophony of opinions" circling the issue. The piece in The Nation took a more balanced view of the issue at hand and wrote, "Ultimately however, these are all irreconcilable opinions and each can be considered “correct” if viewed from their subjective angle."

    The editorial lauds the Pakistan government's attempts to do what was "necessary in the international scheme of things" and "ignoring the deafening cacophony to do what was necessary."

  • 09:29 (IST)

    RECAP: Pakistani oped says India's reaction was on expected lines

    An oped in The News International says that for Pakistan Jadhav, "plainly remains a spy and terrorist who has been sentenced to death." The oped postulates that India's statement slamming Pakistan for violating "mutual understanding" was expected. "It is hard to predict how India would have reacted had they captured a Pakistani spy with similar credentials," the oped said.

  • 09:27 (IST)

    RECAP: Pakistani newspapers too covered Kulbhushan-family reunion 

    The diplomatic strain over Jadhav's meeting with his family grabbed headlines not just in India, but also in Pakistan. Almost all major Pakistani newspapers gave prominence to the issue and carried reports of the Foreign Office issuing statement after India claimed that Jadhav's responses were "clearly tutoured" that the alleged spy was "under duress" during the meeting.

  • 09:23 (IST)

    RECAP: India slams Pakistan for hurting religious and cultural sentiments

    The external affairs ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that Pakistan went so far as to have the mangal sutra, bangles, and bindi of Jadhav's mother and wife removed before they could meet him.

    India also accused Pakistan of disregarding cultural and religious sensibilities of family members under the pretext of security.

    "This included removal of mangal sutra, bangles, and bindi, as well as a change in attire that was not warranted by security," it said.

  • 09:22 (IST)

    RECAP: Pakistan rejects India claims as 'baseless'

    In the statement, Pakistan had rejected as "baseless" India's contentions that Jadhav's wife and mother were harassed and claimed that his wife's shoes were confiscated on security grounds as there was "something" in it.

    "There was something in the shoe. It is being investigated. We gave her a pair of replacement shoes. All her jewellery et cetera were returned after the meeting," Faisal said.

  • 09:21 (IST)

    RECAP: Pakistan claims Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife's shoes had 'metallic substance

    Pakistani authorities have sent the shoes worn by Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife for forensic examination to determine the nature of the suspected presence of a foreign object, a media report said on Wednesday.

    The authorities were ascertaining whether the "metallic object" in the shoes was a camera or a recording chip, Pakistan Today quoted Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Mohammad Faisal as saying.

    PTI

  • 09:17 (IST)

    Sushma Swaraj to make a statement on kulbhushan Jadhav row

    The government will make a statement in the Lok Sabha on Thursday on the treatment meted out by Pakistan to the family members of Kulbhushan Jadhav, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said on Wednesday.

    PTI

  • 09:14 (IST)

    Updates for 28 December begin

  • 18:23 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

  • 18:17 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha passes The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy Bill, 2017

  • 18:15 (IST)

    Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assures RS of autonomous functioning of new Indian Institute of Petroleum 

    "Many members have expressed concerns over the autonomy of the institute. I would like to assure them in this House today that it is our government's intention to make the institute fully autonomous. However, we cannot expect it to turn into a JNU, or DU from day 1. In the initial phases, there will be some hand holding but later on it will be completely autonomous.," Pradhan said. 

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is making a statement in Rajya Sabha on Kulbhushan Jadhav, the former Indian Navy officer who is on death row in Pakistan. She will later make a statement in the Lok Sabha. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for consensus in Parliament over the triple talaq bill which will be tabled today, but the Congress seemed in no mood to relent on the uproar over Union minister Ananthkumar Hedge’s remarks on the Constitution.

Congress sources said that the party has objections to the criminality and jail clause in the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill 2017, which makes instant triple talaq a non-bailable warrant with imprisonment of up to three jails. Rahul Gandhi’s tweet mocking Arun Jaitley’s Rajya Sabha statement may also send tempers flaring, a day after the BJP and Congress appeared to leave the bitterness of the Gujarat campaign behind them.

After the Opposition virtually paralysed the Lok Sabha proceedings on Wednesday demanding dismissal of Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde for his controversial comments on secularism and the Constitution, the government on Thursday is set to introduce the triple talaq bill in the Lower House of the Parliament. On the other hand, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is also likely to make a statement over the Kulbhushan Jadhav row.

On Wednesday, the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge quoting Hegde said the minister compared those supporting secularism to "children of unknown parentage", besides denigrating Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution.

"He (Hegde) said 'those who support secularism are like people without parentage. We do not know their bloodline. They do not know their parents but they call themselves secular. If someone says I am a secular, I get suspicious'," Kharge quoted Hegde as saying at a function in Karnataka on Sunday.

Calling the remarks totally unacceptable, the Congress leader further said, "It means we all who support secular thoughts are not born to their parents."

The Congress members also displayed posters demanding immediate sacking of Hegde, who is the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Kharge alleged that Hegde had also denigrated the architect of the Constitution, B R Ambedkar, by his remarks\ that the current dispensation came to power to "change" it.

The opposition uproar led to several adjournments of the House.

Rejecting Kharge's comments, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar claimed the Congress leader was trying to distort what Hegde had said. He, however, did not comment on Hegde's remarks or try to defend him.

"BR Ambedkar is the father of the Constitution and we respect him. The Prime Minister had said the Constitution is our national book (Rastriya Granth). We are committed to it and secularism. The Congress should not teach us secularism," said Kumar, while asking the opposition not to disrupt the proceedings.


"The Congress is indulging in pseudo-secularism. You (Congress) did not allow Baba Saheb Ambedkar to contest polls. He was brought to Rajya Sabha by Jan Sangh," he said, listing steps taken by the government to preserve Ambedkar's heritage.

Kumar said the opposition was training its guns on the government for not convening the Winter Session of Parliament and when it has been called, it was disrupting the proceedings.

He made the statement amid shouting of slogans against Hegde by the Opposition.

At a function in Karnataka on Sunday, Hegde had reportedly said people should identify themselves by their religions and "those who, without knowing about their parental blood, call themselves secular, they don't have their own identity...They don't know about their parentage."

File image of Parliament. PTI

File image of Parliament. PTI

He had also said "we are here to change the Constitution and we'll change it."

When the Lok Sabha met at 2:45 PM after the third adjournment and some members entered the Well displaying posters, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan reminded them of the rules of the House.


The House was first adjourned till noon and then till 2 PM due to unabated opposition protest on the issue.

The Lok Sabha was again adjourned at 4 PM for 15 minutes amid uproar in the House over Hegde's remarks.

The demand to adjourn the House was made by RSP MP N K Premachandran when Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduced the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill.

As the House was witnessing ruckus, Premachandran said the GST Bill was a crucial legislation and cannot be passed amidst din and urged the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings to ensure smooth discussion.

The TRS members, who were demanding a separate high court for Telangana, were also in the Well, along with members of the Congress. Some other members raised concerns over the treatment meted out to the family members of Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan.

Despite repeated requests from Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, about 20 members continued to protest in the Well of the House.

As the protests continued unabated, Mahajan asked the members to return to their seats. "If you don't want the government to say something, then let it go," she said.

She also told Kharge that his party had reservations over lesser number of sitting in the Winter session but was stalling the proceedings when the House was on.

Amid the din, papers were laid and a few members spoke during Zero Hour but as the unruly scenes continued, Mahajan adjourned the House till 2 PM after about 20 minutes of proceedings.

Before this, the House was adjourned for about 50 minutes soon after the Question Hour had begun at 11 AM.

Congress members raised slogans demanding removal of Hegde from the Council of Ministers, while members of the TRS also joined them with placards demanding a separate high court for Telengana.

Some Shiv Sena members raised slogans against Pakistan, apparently over the treatment of Jadhav's family members. Some BJP members also joined them in raising slogans like 'Pakistan murdabad' (down with Pakistan).

During Question Hour, Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Kharge had then too briefly raised the issue of remarks by Hegde, following which his party members rushed into the Well raising slogans such as 'Ambedkar ka apman nahin chalega' (We will not tolerate the insult of B R Ambedkar -- a key framer of the Constitution).

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Dec 28, 2017 11:36 am | Updated Date: Dec 28, 2017 11:49 am



