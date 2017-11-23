West Bengal: Congress, Left Front stage walkout from Assembly after demand for discussion on dengue turned down

Kolkata: The Opposition Congress and the Left Front on Thursday staged a walkout from the West Bengal Assembly after their demand for a discussion on dengue situation in the state was not allowed.

Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan and Congress MLAs demanded a discussion in the Assembly on the issue. Left legislators also supported the demand.

When the discussion was denied, MLAs of both the Congress and the Left Front came down to the well of the House and shouted slogans against the government.

They carried placards and mosquito net accusing the government of failing to control spreading of the disease.

Later, legislators of the two parties staged a walkout.

"Why is the state government afraid of conducting a discussion in the Assembly? They are trying to suppress the facts. If we are not allowed to conduct a discussion on the issue, we will continue our protest," Mannan said.

CPM MLA Tanmoy Bhattacharya said the minister of state for health has made a statement on the issue but a proper discussion was not allowed.

This is not acceptable, he said.

The BJP, however, did not take part in the protest and walkout by the Congress and the Left Front and said the two parties are not seen on the road protesting on this issue.

"If there is a discussion, we will take part in it. The Congress and the Left Front only stage protest in Assembly but the BJP is on the streets protesting on this issue. We have raised awareness on this issue," state BJP president and MLA Dilip Ghosh said.