West Bengal: Brother dies trying to save sisters from eve-teasers

Kaliganj (West Bengal): A 36-year-old man died and his two sisters were injured after falling from a two-wheeler which was allegedly being chased by a group of eve-teasers in Nadia district pf West Bengal.

Golam Murtaja Ahmed died on the spot last night after he fell from the scooter while driving at break-neck speed to elude the five youths, who were making lewd comments at his two sisters and tried to catch them, a senior police officer said.

The siblings were on their way back to their home at Shewratala village in the district from a cultural event at Debagram at around 10 PM when the incident took place.

On arrival at Debagram Primary Hospital, Golam was declared dead.

His two sisters also fell from the scooter and suffered injuries. After which the eveteasers escaped from the spot.

The injured girls were referred to Shaktinagar Hospital. One of them was discharged later. simuddin Seikh, father of the victims, lodged a complaint at Kaliganj police station on Friday.