West Bengal: BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh blames TMC for anarchy in education sector

Malda: On Sunday,the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that anarchy was prevailing in the education sector and that democracy was at stake in West Bengal under the ruling Trinamool Congress.

''A Naxal-like situation has arisen in the state nowadays. There is an atmosphere of total anarchy in the education sector. Democracy is at stake'', said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh at a press conference.

He said education had taken a backseat in schools and colleges which had become the hotbed of militant student activity.

Teachers were being threatened by students and education had lost its sanctity. Students were attending schools only for midday meals, Ghosh said.

On the other hand, democracy was at stake in the state. Elections were marred by violence and the opposition parties such as the Left Front and Congress had lost their relevance, Ghosh said.

She added that the BJP had emerged as the principal opposition party in the state.

The BJP will organise fairs at 50 different locations in the state to make people aware of the schemes and achievements of the Modi government in its last three years of office.

"The party will organise fairs at 50 different locations in West Bengal between 9 June to 11 June. As many as 25 party leaders and union ministers will attend the 'mela'," he added.

Asked about the possibility of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee(PCC) president Adhir Chowdhury joining the BJP, Ghosh said, "If he joins the party, he will be welcome but no such proposal has yet been made from his side."

The statement assumes significance as it comes close on the heels of Chowdhury saying that his party will not tie up with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, as long as he remained the state president.

Ghosh said Chowdhury was in a ''sandwich" situation.

"Chowdhury is struggling for his existence. On one hand, he is constantly fighting against TMC while on the other hand, his leader Sonia Gandhi is having tea with Mamata Banerjee and discussing ways to form an alliance in West Bengal," he said.

The PCC chief was referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.