West Bengal BJP organises protest after Friday's attack on party workers by TMC activists

Kolkata: A day after clashes broke out between activists and workers of the BJP and West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, the former on Saturday organised rallies outside various police stations across the state to mark a protest.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool too took out a rally condemning the party for allegedly creating tensions and disturbing peace in the city.

"We have organised protest rallies outside various police stations across the state to protest against the brutal attack on BJP workers on Friday," BJP state General Secretary Sayantan Basu said.

Clashes had broken out on Friday between workers of the Trinamool and activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)'s Bengal unit just before the latter were to take out a "Protirodh Sankalp Abhiyan" bike rally in the city.

State Minister and Trinamool leader Sashi Panja said, "BJP on Friday disturbed peace and created tensions in the locality of north-central Kolkata. We condemn that."