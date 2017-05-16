West Bengal BJP mulls legal action over alleged poll violence by TMC

Kolkata: BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Monday said that the party is considering legal options after elections to seven municipal bodies in West Bengal witnessed violence and booth-capturing, allegedly by TMC workers.

"We are considering legal options. The process has already started. We feel that democracy was murdered by the TMC in the municipal poll. There was rampant violence and people couldn't cast their votes," Ghosh said.

The election to seven municipal bodies in West Bengal was held on Sunday amid violence and booth-capturing allegedly by the ruling Trinamool Congress. Major opposition parties, CPM, Congress and BJP, had demanded countermanding of the election.

"The state election commission should cancel yesterday's elections and fresh polls should be held with central forces in charge of security," Ghosh said.