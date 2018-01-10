West Bengal BJP moves Calcutta HC after police denies permission to hold rally; accuses state govt of 'vindictive politics'

Kolkata: Accusing the state government of vindictive politics, the BJP's West Bengal unit on Wednesday moved the Calcutta High Court against the denial of permission for one of their proposed bike rallies.

The week-long bike rally 'Protirodh Sankalp Abhiyan' by the Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing (Yuva Morcha) was to start from East Midnapore district's coastal town Digha on Thursday, a source close to the BJP told IANS.

It was to travel across the state before reaching Cooch Behar in north Bengal.

"Police initially gave us the permission for the rally but refused it on Tuesday afternoon. This is another sign of the Trinamool Congress and the state government's vindictive politics against the BJP," he said.

"Our party leaders have moved the high court against the police administration's decision," he added.