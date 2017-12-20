West Bengal: BJP, Congress demand adequate deployment of central forces by EC for Sabang bypoll

Kolkata: Accusing the ruling TMC of trying to let loose a reign of terror in the Sabang Assembly constituency, the BJP and Congress have demanded adequate deployment of central forces by the Election Commission in order to ensure free and fair elections.

Bypoll in the seat will be held on 21 December.

"According to the norms of EC, we want Central forces to be deployed in all the booths of Sabang constituency. Democracy is under threat and TMC has let loose a reign of terror. It is the duty of the EC to ensure that free and fair voting takes place," BJP leader Jayprakash Majumdar said.

A BJP delegation has also met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal and submitted a deputation in this regard.

The CEO of West Bengal had already sent eight companies of Central forces to Sabang. But the BJP wants 14 companies of Central forces to be deployed in Sabang.

The Congress also echoed the views of BJP and said there is need to send more forces.

"The CEO, West Bengal should ensure that election is free and fair. It should ensure that at least this eight companies of Central forces should be utilised properly," Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership while reacting to BJP's demand said, "they can ask for as many force they want to. They had tried the same trick in 2016 but had failed. The people of West Bengal stands with Mamata Banerjee, we will win the seat with a much bigger margin".

Asked about the Opposition's demand for deployment of more paramilitary forces, an Election Commission official in Kolkata said, "The Commission is looking into their demands but nothing has been decided so far. Eight companies have already been deployed," he said.