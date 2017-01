GANDHINAGAR Welspun Group (WGSR.NS) will invest 20 billion rupees to set up a special economic zone in Gujarat, chairman B K Goenka said on Wednesday.The group will double its revenues to $5 billion in five years, Goenka added.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee)

