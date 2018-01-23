'We are ready and so is Maharashtra': BJP slams Shiv Sena's move to break alliance for 2019 elections

Mumbai: The BJP on Tuesday said the Shiv Sena's decision to go it alone in the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections would backfire on the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

"It will be their loss," Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said.

"We were keen on the alliance. But if the Shiv Sena isn't keen, then the BJP is ready (to go it alone) and Maharashtra is also ready," Shelar added.

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday decided not to align with the BJP and go solo in the 2019 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly polls, declaring that it had so far not contested elections outside the state to keep the Hindu vote together but that would no longer be the case.

The resolution to part ways with the BJP and go it alone in the elections in 2019 was tabled by Sena MP Sanjay Raut at the party's national executive meeting and passed unanimously.