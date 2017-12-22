You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Vijay Rupani to remain chief minister of Gujarat, Nitin Patel to be deputy, announces BJP

PoliticsFP Staff22 Dec, 2017 18:41:37 IST

The BJP has decided to maintain status quo in Gujarat as Union finance minister Arun Jaitley confirmed on Friday that the party has elected Vijay Rupani to remain the chief minister, while Nitin Patel will continue as his deputy.


The newly-elected BJP MLAs of Gujarat met in Gandhinagar at the party headquarters 'Kamalam' on Friday to choose a leader and a deputy leader of the legislature party. Jaitley and BJP general secretary Saroj Pandey were the central observers for the exercise.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Jaitley said that all the MLAs were present at the meeting and the decision to elect Rupani and Patel was unanimously made. 

Describing the process of the election, Jaitley said that the MLAs were called upon to propose a name. Following the decision, Rupani lauded BJP's victory and said that Gujarat has rejected Congress' divisive politics.

 


Following the poll results, in which BJP retained power in Gujarat for the sixth time by winning 99 seats in the 182-member House, Governor OP Kohli dissolved the Assembly on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Rupani and members of his council of ministers had tendered their resignations to Governor OP Kohli, who accepted them.

Rupani was the front-runner for the chief minister's post, and was asked to continue as caretaker chief minister till the swearing in of the new government.

rupanicv

With inputs from PTI

 


Published Date: Dec 22, 2017 05:34 pm | Updated Date: Dec 22, 2017 06:41 pm



Also See





9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2



Top Stories



Cricket Scores