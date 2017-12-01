Vijay Rupani slams Rahul Gandhi over Shehzad Poonawalla's remarks, says Congress V-P has 'disdain for democracy'

A day after Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla called the process to elect party president "rigged", Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani lashed out at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

In a tweet, he said Rahul must answer the questions of Poonawalla on the lack of democracy within the Congress party. He further said, "those who have a disdain for democracy can't be expected to serve people's aspirations."

In addition to telling lies about Gujarat, Shehzada must answer the questions of Shehzad on the lack of democracy in the Congress Sultunate. Those who have a disdain for democracy can't be expected to serve people's aspirations.

— Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) December 1, 2017

He called the Congress' president elections "shameful" and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had rightly predicted that only one family will win that party's polls.

PM @narendramodi rightly predicted that only one family will 'win' the Congress President polls and now Congress leader Shehzad questions Shehzada @OfficeOfRG on the shame President elections. — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) December 1, 2017

Modi had argued that the Congress would lose in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls but the Gandhi family would emerge victorious nevertheless because its scion Rahul is elevated as party president, The Times of Indiahad reported.

Poonawalla had called for Rahul to resign before contesting the elections for party president. In a letter written to the Congress vice-president, he said he would also contest the election if it was conducted in a "genuine" manner.

"I cannot contest a rigged election. If the system is genuine, then I will contest. It is a rigged election... it is a selection. Delegates who are going to vote for this election have not been elected as per the constitutional requirements. They have been handpicked," he told IANS.

Soon after Poonawalla's allegations, the Maharashtra unit of Congress and his family members virtually "disowned" him on Thursday.

State Congress president Ashok Chavan said Poonawalla's remarks were aimed at getting "cheap publicity", to which the party gives no importance.

