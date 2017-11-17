Vijay Rupani heaps praise on Narendra Modi over Moody's rating upgrade, brushes off Rahul Gandhi's criticism

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a survey conducted by US think tank Pew and Moody's rating upgrade for India.

Rupani slammed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for criticising major reforms of the Modi government like demonetisation and GST and accused him of giving "wrong" figures regarding Gujarat.

"The Pew Research Center has come out with a survey which said popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased after three years of his rule," Rupani said.

According to the survey conducted by the American think, Modi remains "by far" the most popular figure in Indian politics.

Modi at 88 per cent is 30 points ahead of Rahul Gandhi (58%), 31 points ahead of Congress president Sonia Gandhi (57%) and 49 points ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (39%), said the survey conducted between 21 February and 10 March.

"Today, international rating agency Moody's upgraded India's rating due to the hard work done on the economic front by the Modi government," he said.

"This proves the Union government is going in the right direction under Prime Minister Modi," he said.

Gandhi's criticism of the Modi government on its key policy decisions have no meaning, the BJP leader said. "Rahul Gandhi has been criticising our government on the issues of demonetisation and GST during his poll campaign in Gujarat. Now his claims have been punctured," Rupani said.

The Congress leader is giving "wrong" figures about job scenario in the BJP-ruled state, Rupani said.

"Rahul has been claiming that state has 30 lakh unemployed youth. However, the figure is just below six lakhs. Rupani said, "As per the figures released by the Central government, Gujarat created 83 per cent of all jobs in the country in 2016."

Gandhi has been giving wrong figures on the issue of schools also, Rupani said.

"I challenge him to declare the source of his figures that he has been quoting in his speeches in Gujarat. All the figures are wrong," he said.