Venkaiah Naidu says not being able to interact with people is like a 'life without a wife'

New Delhi: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said he misses the freedom with which he used to meet and greet people when he was not bound by the protocol of the country's second highest constitutional office.

Speaking at an event to launch the Delhi edition of Marathi newspaper Lokmat, the vice-president said a life sans public interaction is like "a life without wife".

He said he rarely gets the opportunity to meet friends when he comes to attend official events as he is bound by the protocol of the office. "This and that, you have to go to the dais, follow the written speech, say namaste and then go. Without meeting and greeting people, where is the life? If you don't meet and greet people, it is like a life without wife," the vice-president said, as the hall burst into peals of laughter.

"What can I do? I don't know. I am trying to understand," said Naidu, who was an active politician for decades before becoming the vice president earlier this year.