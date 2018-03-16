Veerappa Moily lands Karnataka Congress in soup, puts out tweet alleging state PWD minister has 'nexus' with contractors

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister M Veerappa Moily left his party red-faced on Friday as he put out a tweet slamming the state PWD minister.

The Congress leader said that the party cannot afford to have 'road contractors and their nexus with the state PWD minister determine how candidates are selected for the upcoming Assembly elections.'

Moily, who had tagged the Congress' official pages and his son Harsha Moily in the tweet, deleted his post later.

The News Minute reports that Harsha Moily too had posted the tweet, and deleted it later.

The BJP, however, was quick to latch on to the statement and alleged that the senior leader's statement was aimed at promoting his son.

Let's be very clear. Moily's tweet is not aimed at whistle blowing malpractices in Cong. It's addressed to a son, to secure a seat for his own son; of course at the expense of PWD Minister's son! Cong, you see, just can't keep a 'son' out of the equation!#MoilyExposesCongpic.twitter.com/uDtUPMmehd — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) March 16, 2018

BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa said that Moily's statement validates the BJP's charge that contractors are filling the 'PWD minister's deep pockets.'

At last someone’s conscience in @INCKarnataka prodded him to speak up! @moilyv ji is right. We have been saying that @siddaramaiah is #10PercentCM. With contractors filling PWD min's deep pockets, state's coffers & roads are in tatters. Congress veteran’s view validates our point https://t.co/OpaWh1ZwPG — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) March 16, 2018

The News Minute has quoted sources as saying that both the present PWD minister HC Mahadevappa and Veerappa Moily want their sons to get tickets to contest upcoming polls in Karnataka. The sources are said to have stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah backs HC Mahadevappa.

With inputs from PTI