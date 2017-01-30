Uttarakhand Election 2017: Narendra Modi violated poll code by airing 'Mann Ki Baat', alleges Congress

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Congress on Monday accussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating the model code of conduct, which is in place in the five poll-bound states, by the broadcast of his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' programme.

"There was no need for the Prime Minister to broadcast his 'Mann ki Baat' programme in view of the upcoming polls in the five states," state Congress spokesperson RP Raturi said.

"Through this broadcast, Modi attempted to entice the youth which is against decorum," Raturi alleged.

Terming the broadcast as "abuse of power" the spokesperson said, "Mann ki Baat should not have been aired in the five poll-bound states."