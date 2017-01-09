Uttarakhand Election 2017: Congress doesn't have faith in state leaders, says BJP

Dehradun: With the Congress roping in Prashant Kishore to fine tune the party's strategy in poll-bound Uttarakhand, BJP said it shows that the Congress leadership has "lost faith" in state party leaders.

"Bringing in a professional strategist like Prashant Kishore shows that the Congress leadership has no confidence in its state leaders," Pradesh BJP media in-charge Devendra Bhasin said in a statement here. The party is banking upon a professional poll strategist as it knows PCC leaders can't save its boat from sinking, he said.

Prashant Kishore is currently holding meetings with state Congress leaders to get their feedback on ground realities and discuss the list of probable party candidates which is yet to be scrutinised by the AICC's screening committee.

On the Chief Minister repeatedly raking up the issue of the Centre not acting upon demands put forward by him, he said with just a little over month to go for assembly elections in the state Harish Rawat should give report card of his performance to people rather than his list of demands pending before the Central government.