Uttarakhand Election 2017: BJP hopes to placate ticket hopefuls whose name did not figure in the first list

Dehradun: With the congress released list of candidates on rest of the five seats in Uttarakhand, it led to supporters of ticket hopefuls to agitation. Congress expelled its eight members on 23 January and seven on 24 January, including the district chief of its women wing Shahin Banu, for misconduct at party office for six years.

In the recent development in political scenario in Uttarakhand, when both the eminent political parties Congress and BJP have declared candidates in the constituencies, left in their first list, news of restlessness in party workers are unfolding. With the declaration of candidates in 63 seats in Uttarakhand, congress office witnessed ruckus and chaos as it created furor among few supporters of congress candidate Aryender Sharma from Sahaspur seat in 2012 assembly elections.

They wanted a local face while party high command fielded state President Kishore Upadhyay who has been fighting from Tehri assembly seat. This protest took ugly turn yesterday when supporters of a ticket hopeful Aryendra Sharma vandalised the party office and one of them has tried to immolate himself. Meanwhile, a section of workers in Tehri district, began dharna, protest demanding Upadhyay to be fielded from Tehri. On the other hand, BJP office also gone through same experience when supporters of mahanagar BJP president Umesh Agarwal, who was denied the ticket from Dharampur , on Tuesday vandalised the party’s office, tearing posters bearing pictures of top party leaders.

While Congress has opted one family, one ticket formula, Chief minister Harish Rawat is contesting from two seats in plain area, Haridwar rural and Kichcha and political experts see it as a balancing act between two region of Uttarakhand Garhwal and Kumaon. BJP is taking on Congress for candidature of chief minister from two seats while none of them is in hill area. BJP, itself plying on control damage formula to placate ticket hopefuls whose name did not figure in the first list.

Party has formed a team including BJP state In-charge Shyam Jaju, party election In-charge and union minister JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan. Meanwhile, chairperson of state council for other backward classes, Santosh Kashyap joined the BJP on Tuesday. More than 100 candidates filed the nomination along with heavyweights of both the parties on Tuesday as Satpal Maharaj filed nomination from chaubattakhal, Uttarakhand assembly speaker Govind Singh Kunjwal from Jageshwar, and minister Indira Hridyesh from Haldwani.