Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017: Congress moves EC, accuses BJP of poll code violations

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Congress on Tuesday moved the Election Commission accusing BJP of violating the model code of conduct in the poll-bound state by using Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image in posters at public places and newspaper advertisements to influence voters.

A Congress delegation led by the party's state unit vice president Jot Singh Bisht met state Chief Election Officer Radha Raturi and submitted a letter, in which they alleged that posters of the Prime Minister have not been removed from petrol pumps despite the Model Code of Conduct coming into force.

They also objected to Modi's advertisements in newspapers and the Centre's decision to present the Budget on 1 February, alleging that these are clear cases of model code violation.

The Election Commission has asked the poll machinery in the five poll-bound states to either cover or remove photographs of political leaders on all hoardings and advertisements which seek to project the achievements of any living political functionary or political party.

Letters sent in the name of Modi thanking those who has given up their LPG subsidy is an attempt to influence voters and is another instance of violation of the Model Code of Conduct, Congress alleged.

The Congress delegation objected to deployment of central security force personnel for "safety" of 10 Congress defectors in the state who have joined BJP after the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

They also accused BJP leader Satpal Maharaj of openly campaigning in favour of his party under the garb of delivering spiritual lectures.