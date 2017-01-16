Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017: Congress leader Yashpal Arya joins BJP

New Delhi: Senior Uttarakhand Congress leader and minister in the state cabinet Yashpal Arya on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Delhi: Senior Uttarakhand Congress leader and state minister Yashpal Arya joined BJP in presence of Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/yooIHQpEep — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

Arya, along with his son Sanjeev, joined the BJP in the presence of BJP President Amit Shah, BJP in-charge of Uttarakhand Shyam Jaju and senior BJP leaders from Uttarakhand, including former Chief Ministers Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and BC Khanduri, at a function here.

Arya, a six-term MLA, was said to be not getting along well with Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

On the occasion, Arya said he has full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's politics of performance and party President Amit Shah's vision.

Elections to the 70-seat Uttarakhand assembly are scheduled for 15 February.