Uttar Pradesh election 2017: Congress, SP's three Ps are parivar, propaganda and power, says BJP

Ahmedabad: Union minister Prakash Javadekar, on Sunday, dubbed a "new political drama" the Congress and SP's slogan of "three Ps" for Uttar Pradesh elections, saying it actually stands for "parivar, propaganda and power" and not progress and peace as was stated at the first joint presser of Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav.

He said people of Uttar Pradesh will choose the BJP over the Congress and SP which are "rejected parties".

"In UP, a new political drama has started today. In a joint press conference, Congress and SP leaders gave a slogan of 3 Ps, that is progress, prosperity and peace. But, the real slogan should be 'parivar (family), propaganda and power'. That is the real reason why they came together," he said.

The senior BJP leader's remarks came hours after Congress and SP held their first joint press conference in Lucknow after stitching the tie-up for the high-stakes Assembly elections, slated next month.

At the event, the Congress vice-president said the alliance was for three Ps (progress, prosperity and peace) while SP president and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav added the last P (people).

The Gandhi and Yadav scions gave a call for crushing BJP's divisive politics of anger for the progress, prosperity, peace and people of Uttar Pradesh in the polls.

"SP has been in power since five years in UP. The party was also with Congress for 10 years in the central government. What stopped them from bringing peace, prosperity and progress at that time? You can not hide your sins now by changing your outer appearance," Javadekar said.

He was speaking with media persons after addressing a 'Digi-Dhan Mela', organised in Bodakdev area here by district administration to spread awareness about digital transactions using mobile phones.

Javadekar said the Congress and SP do not stand a chance to win as people are well aware about their previous track record.

"Two rejected parties cannot become a decisive force by forming an alliance. People know how UP was looted and what is the state of law and order today. A new slogan cannot change this situation. It is very clear that people are with BJP and you will see it when the poll results will be out in March," Javadekar added.

Congress is contesting on 105 seats and SP on 298 seats in the polls.