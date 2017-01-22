Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: Akhilesh Yadav releases SP manifesto, no word on Congress alliance

Confident that the Samajwadi Party will win 300 seats in the forthcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday released the party manifesto at a rally in Lucknow in the presence of his wife and Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav. However, his father and family partriarch Mulayam Singh as uncles Shivapal and Ram Gopal were conspicuously absent from the event.

The party was also expected to announce its alliance with the Congress, although no such formal announcement took place.

UP polls 2017: Akhilesh Yadav releases Samajwadi party's election manifesto pic.twitter.com/XMp1mFMpk8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2017

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav speaking at Samajwadi Party election manifesto event pic.twitter.com/rEBzZozaQM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2017

Urging his party workers to work hard until the elections are over, the chief minister also appealed to the youth to support him, observing that if the 1.4 crore newly registered voters exercise their right, then, he believed, the Samajwadi Party would surely be forming the next government.

The chief minister also asked party workers to go to the masses and make them aware of the schemes implemented by his government during the past five years.

"A lot of work has been done in a big way. We have to work more in future. I tried for the past five years not to leave path of socialism and also ensure balanced development to improve rural economics," Akhilesh said.

The new party national president, directed all candidates to prepare a road map for development of their respective Assembly constituencies.

The way registration has been done, if voting gets done in the same way, Samajwadi Party will get 300 seats: UP CM @yadavakhilesh — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 22, 2017

Hard-selling his development agenda, the 43 year-old chief minister claimed that his government has also carried out developmental activities which were over and above what they had already promised in the manifesto.

Aane waley samay mein hum kya karna chahte hain wo humare ghoshnapatra mei shaamil hai,kyunki idhar boht kch rajneeti mein hua hai: Akhilesh pic.twitter.com/YbOs1cjAuH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2017

Reiterating that his government stands for samajwad (socialism), balanced economic development in the state, Akhilesh added that both expressways and rural development both go hand in hand for the government.

Akhilesh, while taking potshots at the Opposition, said that the people know who are their true "shubhchintak" (well wishers).

Akhilesh targeted both the BJP and the BSP at the rally. Slamming the BJP for not delivering on its promise of 'acche din', Akhilesh taunted the Narendra Modi government while saying that the people are now questioning 'acche din'?

Jinhone achhe din ka naara diya,3 saal ho gaye,UP ka chunaav aa rha hai toh ho sakta hai budget mein kuch nayi cheezen dedein:Akhilesh Yadav pic.twitter.com/xTe5yc48Ap — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2017

Akhilesh also took a jibe at the BSP, specifically pointing out party supremo Mayawati's obssession with building statues across the state.

Ye patthar wali sarkar bahut TV par aa rahi hai, socho TV agar takraa gaya pattharo se to kya hoga TV ka: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/aVrCmpyzDb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2017

Wo patthar jo Lucknow,Noida me lage hain yaad dilaate hain agar sarkaar ban gayi to isse bade bade haathi laga diye jayenge: Akhilesh Yadav pic.twitter.com/268aSbn586 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2017

Focusing on the manifesto next, Akhilesh announced a series of promises that his government would fulfill if they are elected. Akhilesh stressed on the various infrastructure projects completed by the Samajwadi government, including the Agra Expressway and the Lucknow Metro, which he claimed was built at a very fast pace. The next government, he said, would build the Purvanchal Expressway and link district headquarters across the states with four-lane roads. Akhilesh promised to strengthen his flagship laptop scheme while promsing to improve the education sector in the state. The party manifesto promised a women education fund.

The Samajwadi Party leader also promised special ghee and milk powder packets for malnourished children, especially in the drought-hit region of Bundelkhand.

In coming days we will work on improving the quality of education: UP CM @yadavakhilesh Image - ANI pic.twitter.com/NkAdSctaTq — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 22, 2017

Poor kids of primary schools will be given 1 litre Ghee and 1 Kg of Milk powder every month: UP CM @yadavakhileshpic.twitter.com/CYq5Q4Dxii — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 22, 2017

Reaching out to the youth, the leader promised skill development and self-employment schemes. Speaking on the various issues of farmers, Akhilesh announced that the next government will constitute a fund to help aggrieved farmers.

We are bringing in Skill Development on the side of Expressway. Under the Lohia Awas Yojana massive work has been done: @yadavakhileshpic.twitter.com/hsBeCFaN5T — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 22, 2017

The chief minister promised populist measures like giving Rs 1,000 as pension to one crore people. Akhilesh also added that poor people will be given free wheat and rice.

We will be giving Rs 1000 as pension to 1 crore people. Poor people will be given free wheat and rice: UP CM @yadavakhilesh — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 22, 2017

The poll announcements were expected to be in the midst of a talk of possible tie up with Congress. According to media reports, the party is set to get 104-106 seats while the rest would be contested by the Samajwadi Party. The latest development comes after the talks for an alliance were all set to fail over seat-sharing arrangements.