Uttar Pradesh civic polls third phase LIVE updates: Voting in 26 districts begins amid tight security

PoliticsFP StaffNov, 29 2017 09:01:05 IST
  • 09:01 (IST)

    Voting begins in Barabanki

  • 09:00 (IST)

    Voting begins in Etah

  • 08:56 (IST)

    Domestic liquor seized in Mau

    The Adari Nagar Panchayat's office found huge amounts in domestic liquor which was being used to sway voters.

    It was alleged that the former president Raj Kumar Jaiswal was responsible for the distribution of the alcohol.

    The SDM has reached the spot and a case has been filed in the Kopaganj police station area.

  • 08:45 (IST)

    Updates for third phase polling on 29 November begin here

  • 18:01 (IST)

    Civic polls end peacefully in Muzaffarnagar

    Ballot boxes have been collected and sealed by officials in Muzaffarnagar. The final voter count for the constituency stands at 63.8%

    Sachin Johri, 101 reporters

  • 17:54 (IST)

    Final voter count for Ballia  

    Overall: 60.26%

    Bansdih: 57​
    Maniyar: 57.9
    Rasra: 65.90​
    Sahatwar: 60
    Sikandarpur: 61
    Bairiya: 56
    Belthara Road: 64
    Revati: 66
    Ballia: 46.63
    Chitbara Gaon: 65

    SK Tiwari, 101 Reporters

  • 17:39 (IST)

    Recap: Lucknow to elect first-ever woman mayor in 100 years

    Breaking the glass ceiling, the city of Nawabs, Lucknow, will create history on Sunday by electing its first-ever woman mayor in 100 years.

    All the parties have fielded female candidates after the Lucknow mayoral seat was reserved for women.

    Read more here

  • 17:30 (IST)

    Violence erupts in Farrukhabad moments after polling ends in constituency

    Former SP MLA Vijay Singh's son and former minister Brahma Dutt's nephew Pranshu Dutt exchanged over one dozen rounds of bullets as a tussle escalated in Farrukhabad. BJP worker Sachin Mishra was injured in this firing. Police have reached the location and are looking into the matter. 

    Reported by Puneet Mishra, 101 Reporters

  • 17:22 (IST)

    Total polling in Pilibhit stands at 56%

    ​​Pramod Kumar Srivastava, 101 Reporters

  • 16:59 (IST)

    Bahraich SP suspends sub-inspector who misbehaved with a media person in Risiya 

    ​Risiya sub-inspector Saalu Singh misbehaved with a media person at Devipur polling booth. Singh tore and threw away the entry pass of the journalist, which urged Bahraich Superintendent of Police Jugul Kishore to remove the sub-inspector from duty. 

    Report and image by Noor Alam Warsi, 101 Reporters

  • 16:35 (IST)

    Ambedkar Nagar voter update at 3.30 pm

    Civic polls in Ambedkar Nagar district continue as three nagar palikas and two nagar panchayats continue voting. The results in all these five constituencies stand at 53.20% at 3.30 pm. 

    Nagar Palika, Akbarpur: 52%
    Nagar Palika, Jalalpur:54%
    Nagar Palika,Tanda: 50.50%
    Nagar Panchayat, Kichocha: 50.50%
    Nagar Panchayat, Iltifatganj: 59%

    Saurabh Sharma, 101 Reporters

  • 16:27 (IST)

    Citizens of Faijullaganj boycott civic polls as they argue that they have not witnessed development in the state

  • 16:16 (IST)

    Bahraich voter update at 3.30 pm

    Overall: 45%

    Nanpara: 63.67%
    Jarwal: 62%
    Risia: 59.11%

    Candidates contesting in Bahraich district are concerned by the low turnout and voter indifference. 

    Azeem Mirza, 101 Reporters

  • 16:06 (IST)

    Mainpuri voter update at 3.30 pm

    Overall: 53.32%

    Yogesh Bharadwaj, 101 Reporters

  • 16:04 (IST)

    Youth attempts suicide in Shahjahanpur, taken into custody by police

    Meanwhile, voter turnout at Sant Kabir Nagar stands at 55.14%.

    Report and image by SK Tiwari, 101 Reporters

  • 15:52 (IST)

    Muzaffarnagar voter update at 3.00 pm

    Overall: 50.7%

    Reported by Saurabh Sharma, 101 Reporters

  • 15:48 (IST)

    Voters' list issues persist in Lucknow

    Voters in Faijullahganj ward 73 in Lucknow refuse to vote after many citizens find their names missing from the voters' list. 

    Reported by Saurabh Sharma, 101 Reporters

  • 15:45 (IST)

    Lekhpal found inebriated on duty in Shahjahanpur

    A lekhpal was found drunk in Shahjahanpur while on duty. The lekhpal, Jagdish, was found inebriated in the tehsildar's government vehicle. He has been arrested and a case has been filed by the police.

    Reported by SG Tiwari, 101 Reporters

  • 15:27 (IST)

    Lalitpur voter update at 3.00 pm

    Overall: 44% 

    Lalitpur Nagar Palika Parishad:  40.44%

    Talbehat Nagar Panchayat: 45:54%

    Mahroni: 49.14%

    Pali: 45.00%

    Saurabh Sharma, 101 Reporters

  • 15:26 (IST)

    Police resort to lathi charge at Ahmadullah Shah Junior High School Polling Station 

    EVM controversies plague Shahjahanpur. A dispute broke out in Ahmadullah Shah Junior High School Polling Station in Thana Sadar Bazar. Uttar Pradesh Police had to resort to lathi charges to defuse the situation. A heavy police presence was seen in the area after the tussle. Voting also had to be momentarily halted due to these issues. Meanwhile, Lalitpur had a slightly better voter turnout as compared to Bahraich at 3 pm.

    Reported by Saurabh Sharma, 101 Reporters

  • 15:07 (IST)

    Bahraich voter update at 1.30 pm

    ​Overall: 34.8 %

    Nanpara: 43.1

    Jarwal: 42. 49

    Risia: 43
     

    Overall, there has been a slow voter turnout in Bahraich ​

    Saurabh Sharma, 101 Reporters

  • 14:51 (IST)

    Protesters raise slogans against BLO after they were barred from voting 

    Video courtesy: Saurabh Sharma, 101 Reporters

  • 14:47 (IST)

    Balia voter update at 1.30 pm

    Overall: 42.65%

    Basdiha -  41
    Maniyar -   42
    Rasda - 40
    Sahatwar- 40
    Sikandarpur - 51
    Bairia - 40
    Bethra Road- 51
    Revti - 38
    Balia - 35
    Chitbadagaon- 48.5
     

  • 14:39 (IST)

    Watch: Muzaffarnagar residents protest exclusion of names from list

    Residents of Thakurdwara in Muzaffarnagar raised a banner of protest after many of the names were missing in the voter list on Sunday. 

  • 14:24 (IST)

    Just 24% voter turnout in Lucknow till 1.30 pm

  • 14:19 (IST)

    1.30 voter turnout for Ambedkar Nagar

    Overall: ​40.50%

    Akbarpur : 33%
    Jalalpur :43%
    Tanda : 40%
    Kichoucha: 42.50%
    Iltifatganj:43%

    Saurabh Sharma, 101 Reporters

  • 14:13 (IST)

    1.30 pm Voter turnout update for Bahraich 

    Bahraich: 34.8%

    Nanpara:  43.1 %

    Jarwal:  43%

    Risiya:  42.49% 

    Noor Alam Warsi, 101 Reporters

  • 14:08 (IST)

    Voters at a polling booth in Mathura

    As of 12 pm, Mathura recorded a total voter turnout of a little over 25 percent. 

  • 14:02 (IST)

    One Lucknow area totally vanishes from voters' list

    According to reports, an area in Lucknow called Muhalla Hanumanpuri is totally missing from the voter list. People in the area are angry with the authorities, with the needle of suspicion over the BLO. 

  • 13:47 (IST)

    Even the old are not to be left behind in the poll season

  • 13:38 (IST)

    12 pm voter turnout update

    While Lucknow recorded the lowest voter turnout of 15 percent, Shravasti recorded the highest voter turnout of 35.46 percent. 

  • 13:29 (IST)

    Congress accuses UP Police of manhandling voters

    The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress on Sunday accused the police of ill-treating voters as well as its party workers. Party spokesperson Ashok Singh also requested the State Election Commission to intervene in the case. 

    Saurabh Sharma, 101 reporters

  • 13:17 (IST)

    State Election Commissioner appeals to people to vote

    State Election Commissioner SK Agarwal also exercised his franchise and appealed to the people to cast their votes. "If you want basic amenities in your city, you should come out of your home and vote in large numbers," he said.

  • 13:14 (IST)

    RECAP: BJP Bigwigs cast their vote


    Union minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday cast their votes in the second phase of the civic polls, polling for which is underway in 25 districts.

  • 13:12 (IST)

    Watch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui inside a Muzaffarnagar poll booth

    Video: Sachin Johri, 101 reporters

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Here is why the civic polls are significant

    Over 3.36 crore voters will be eligible to exercise their franchise at 36,269 polling booths. These polls, which are being held eight months after the BJP came to power in the state with a landslide victory, will mark the first electoral test for the Yogi Adityanath government.

  • 12:58 (IST)

    Gautam Buddha Nagar records highest turnout so far 

    As of 12 pm, Gautam Buddha Nagar has recorded a total voter turnout of 31.59 percent, which is the highest among all the municipalities in Uttar Pradesh. 

  • 12:54 (IST)

    15% voter turnout in Lucknow till noon

    According to Uttarpradesh.org, the state capital has recorded a total of 15 percent  voter turnout till 12 noon. On the other hand, Varanasi has recorded a better voter turnout at 20 percent during the same time. 

  • 12:51 (IST)

    BJP assigns tasks to MLAs to mobilise public support 

    Leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the saffron party emerges victorious in the ongoing urban local bodies polls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has assigned tasks to 31 MLAs, whose Assembly constituencies do not have a nagar panchayat or nagar palika parishad within their limits.

    "Different tasks have been assigned to the 31 MLAs, ranging from actively campaigning for the party candidates to organising various events to galvanise public support for the party," state BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told PTI.

  • 12:49 (IST)

    Rs 52,000 cash seized in Farrukhabad 

    Police has seized Rs 52,000 from a close aide of a local BSP candidate. Police, who seized the cash during a surprise check, have arrested the man. Investigations is underway, say reports. 

    Saurabh Sharma, 101 reporters

  • 12:41 (IST)

    Video: 108-year-old woman casts her vote in Varanasi

    Image courtesy: Amit Singh,101 reporters

  • 12:29 (IST)

    Kalraj Mishra's name missing from voter list

    Not just the common man but politicians are also facing issues due to faulty voter lists. Former union minister Kalraj Mishra's name is also missing from the voter list in Lucknow.

    Saurabh Sharma, 101 reporters

  • 12:26 (IST)

    Voter turnout till 11.30 am

    Balia: 31.41 percent

    Ambedkar Nagar: 28.50 percent 

    Mainpuri: 28.06 percent 

    Etawah: 28.06 percent 

    101 reporters

  • 12:20 (IST)

    Clashes between two communities in Aligarh over bogus voting 

    Image courtesy: Sadiq Khan

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Farrukhabad Police arrests man for bribing voters 

    Police has arrested a man named Sunil Gupta for allegedly bribing voters. The incident took place in Mohalla Katra Bakshi in Farrukhabad, say reports

    Puneet Mishra, 101 reporters

  • 12:12 (IST)

    Sant Kabir Nagar: Police detains BJP, Independent candidate over poll irregularities 

    Police detained a BJP and an Independent candidate over poll irregularities in Hariharpur. According to reports, Ravindra Pratap Shahi and his four supporters have been detained by police. 

    Shailendra Mani, 101 reporters

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Sant Kabir Nagar records 23% voting till 11.30 am

  • 12:00 (IST)

    Name of Varanasi man, who seconded Modi in 2014, missing

    Virbhadra Nishad's name is missing from the voter list in Varanasi. He is the same man who seconded Narendra Modi's candidacy during the nomination for the Varanasi seat in 2014. 

    Amit Singh, 101 reporters

  • 11:56 (IST)

    Clashes between communities in Aligarh over allegations of bogus voting

  • 11:52 (IST)

    People in Bahraich standing in line to cast their vote

    Image courtesy: Noor Alam Warsi, 101 reporters

Lucknow: The voting for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh civic polls will take place on Wednesday.

It covers 233 urban bodies spread across 26 districts, including five municipal corporations of Bareilly, Saharanpur, Jhansi, Firozabad and Moradabad, an official said.

The campaigning for the third phase of urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh ended on Monday for districts where polling would be held. As many as 26 districts will go to polls in the last and final phase.

Burqa-clad voters wait to cast their votes for local body elections, at a polling station. PTI

Burqa-clad voters wait to cast their votes for local body elections, at a polling station. PTI

State Election Commissioner SK Agarwal on Monday held a video conference with District Magistrates and Superintendents of police of the poll-bound districts. Polling for the first phase was held on 22 November, while the second phase took place on November 26.


Counting of votes for all the three phases will be done on 1 December and results will be declared the same day. The ongoing urban local body election, involving over 3.3 crore voters in the 75 districts of the state, is being seen as a test for the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government.

According to the State Election Commission, the districts which would witness polling on November 29 are: Saharanpur, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Moradabad, Sambhal, Etah, Firozabad, Kannauj, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Jhansi, Mahoba, Fatehpur, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Khiri, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharthanagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Mau, Chandauli, Jaunpur and Mirzapur.


Published Date: Nov 29, 2017 08:47 am | Updated Date: Nov 29, 2017 09:01 am


