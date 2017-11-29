Lucknow: The voting for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh civic polls will take place on Wednesday.
It covers 233 urban bodies spread across 26 districts, including five municipal corporations of Bareilly, Saharanpur, Jhansi, Firozabad and Moradabad, an official said.
The campaigning for the third phase of urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh ended on Monday for districts where polling would be held. As many as 26 districts will go to polls in the last and final phase.
State Election Commissioner SK Agarwal on Monday held a video conference with District Magistrates and Superintendents of police of the poll-bound districts. Polling for the first phase was held on 22 November, while the second phase took place on November 26.
Counting of votes for all the three phases will be done on 1 December and results will be declared the same day. The ongoing urban local body election, involving over 3.3 crore voters in the 75 districts of the state, is being seen as a test for the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government.
According to the State Election Commission, the districts which would witness polling on November 29 are: Saharanpur, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Moradabad, Sambhal, Etah, Firozabad, Kannauj, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Jhansi, Mahoba, Fatehpur, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Khiri, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharthanagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Mau, Chandauli, Jaunpur and Mirzapur.
Civic polls end peacefully in Muzaffarnagar
Ballot boxes have been collected and sealed by officials in Muzaffarnagar. The final voter count for the constituency stands at 63.8%
Sachin Johri, 101 reporters
Final voter count for Ballia
Overall: 60.26%
Bansdih: 57
Maniyar: 57.9
Rasra: 65.90
Sahatwar: 60
Sikandarpur: 61
Bairiya: 56
Belthara Road: 64
Revati: 66
Ballia: 46.63
Chitbara Gaon: 65
SK Tiwari, 101 Reporters
Total polling in Pilibhit stands at 56%
Pramod Kumar Srivastava, 101 Reporters
Bahraich SP suspends sub-inspector who misbehaved with a media person in Risiya
Risiya sub-inspector Saalu Singh misbehaved with a media person at Devipur polling booth. Singh tore and threw away the entry pass of the journalist, which urged Bahraich Superintendent of Police Jugul Kishore to remove the sub-inspector from duty.
Report and image by Noor Alam Warsi, 101 Reporters
Ambedkar Nagar voter update at 3.30 pm
Civic polls in Ambedkar Nagar district continue as three nagar palikas and two nagar panchayats continue voting. The results in all these five constituencies stand at 53.20% at 3.30 pm.
Nagar Palika, Akbarpur: 52%
Nagar Palika, Jalalpur:54%
Nagar Palika,Tanda: 50.50%
Nagar Panchayat, Kichocha: 50.50%
Nagar Panchayat, Iltifatganj: 59%
Saurabh Sharma, 101 Reporters
Bahraich voter update at 3.30 pm
Overall: 45%
Nanpara: 63.67%
Jarwal: 62%
Risia: 59.11%
Candidates contesting in Bahraich district are concerned by the low turnout and voter indifference.
Azeem Mirza, 101 Reporters
Mainpuri voter update at 3.30 pm
Overall: 53.32%
Yogesh Bharadwaj, 101 Reporters
Youth attempts suicide in Shahjahanpur, taken into custody by police
Meanwhile, voter turnout at Sant Kabir Nagar stands at 55.14%.
Report and image by SK Tiwari, 101 Reporters
Muzaffarnagar voter update at 3.00 pm
Overall: 50.7%
Reported by Saurabh Sharma, 101 Reporters
Voters' list issues persist in Lucknow
Voters in Faijullahganj ward 73 in Lucknow refuse to vote after many citizens find their names missing from the voters' list.
Reported by Saurabh Sharma, 101 Reporters
Lekhpal found inebriated on duty in Shahjahanpur
A lekhpal was found drunk in Shahjahanpur while on duty. The lekhpal, Jagdish, was found inebriated in the tehsildar's government vehicle. He has been arrested and a case has been filed by the police.
Reported by SG Tiwari, 101 Reporters
Lalitpur voter update at 3.00 pm
Overall: 44%
Lalitpur Nagar Palika Parishad: 40.44%
Talbehat Nagar Panchayat: 45:54%
Mahroni: 49.14%
Pali: 45.00%
Saurabh Sharma, 101 Reporters
Police resort to lathi charge at Ahmadullah Shah Junior High School Polling Station
EVM controversies plague Shahjahanpur. A dispute broke out in Ahmadullah Shah Junior High School Polling Station in Thana Sadar Bazar. Uttar Pradesh Police had to resort to lathi charges to defuse the situation. A heavy police presence was seen in the area after the tussle. Voting also had to be momentarily halted due to these issues. Meanwhile, Lalitpur had a slightly better voter turnout as compared to Bahraich at 3 pm.
Reported by Saurabh Sharma, 101 Reporters
Bahraich voter update at 1.30 pm
Overall: 34.8 %
Nanpara: 43.1
Jarwal: 42. 49
Risia: 43
Overall, there has been a slow voter turnout in Bahraich
Saurabh Sharma, 101 Reporters
Protesters raise slogans against BLO after they were barred from voting
Video courtesy: Saurabh Sharma, 101 Reporters
Balia voter update at 1.30 pm
Overall: 42.65%
Basdiha - 41
Maniyar - 42
Rasda - 40
Sahatwar- 40
Sikandarpur - 51
Bairia - 40
Bethra Road- 51
Revti - 38
Balia - 35
Chitbadagaon- 48.5
Watch: Muzaffarnagar residents protest exclusion of names from list
Residents of Thakurdwara in Muzaffarnagar raised a banner of protest after many of the names were missing in the voter list on Sunday.
Just 24% voter turnout in Lucknow till 1.30 pm
1.30 voter turnout for Ambedkar Nagar
Overall: 40.50%
Akbarpur : 33%
Jalalpur :43%
Tanda : 40%
Kichoucha: 42.50%
Iltifatganj:43%
Saurabh Sharma, 101 Reporters
1.30 pm Voter turnout update for Bahraich
Bahraich: 34.8%
Nanpara: 43.1 %
Jarwal: 43%
Risiya: 42.49%
Noor Alam Warsi, 101 Reporters
Voters at a polling booth in Mathura
As of 12 pm, Mathura recorded a total voter turnout of a little over 25 percent.
One Lucknow area totally vanishes from voters' list
According to reports, an area in Lucknow called Muhalla Hanumanpuri is totally missing from the voter list. People in the area are angry with the authorities, with the needle of suspicion over the BLO.
Even the old are not to be left behind in the poll season
12 pm voter turnout update
While Lucknow recorded the lowest voter turnout of 15 percent, Shravasti recorded the highest voter turnout of 35.46 percent.
Congress accuses UP Police of manhandling voters
The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress on Sunday accused the police of ill-treating voters as well as its party workers. Party spokesperson Ashok Singh also requested the State Election Commission to intervene in the case.
Saurabh Sharma, 101 reporters
State Election Commissioner appeals to people to vote
State Election Commissioner SK Agarwal also exercised his franchise and appealed to the people to cast their votes. "If you want basic amenities in your city, you should come out of your home and vote in large numbers," he said.
RECAP: BJP Bigwigs cast their vote
Union minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday cast their votes in the second phase of the civic polls, polling for which is underway in 25 districts.
Watch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui inside a Muzaffarnagar poll booth
Video: Sachin Johri, 101 reporters
Here is why the civic polls are significant
Over 3.36 crore voters will be eligible to exercise their franchise at 36,269 polling booths. These polls, which are being held eight months after the BJP came to power in the state with a landslide victory, will mark the first electoral test for the Yogi Adityanath government.
Gautam Buddha Nagar records highest turnout so far
As of 12 pm, Gautam Buddha Nagar has recorded a total voter turnout of 31.59 percent, which is the highest among all the municipalities in Uttar Pradesh.
15% voter turnout in Lucknow till noon
According to Uttarpradesh.org, the state capital has recorded a total of 15 percent voter turnout till 12 noon. On the other hand, Varanasi has recorded a better voter turnout at 20 percent during the same time.
BJP assigns tasks to MLAs to mobilise public support
Leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the saffron party emerges victorious in the ongoing urban local bodies polls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has assigned tasks to 31 MLAs, whose Assembly constituencies do not have a nagar panchayat or nagar palika parishad within their limits.
"Different tasks have been assigned to the 31 MLAs, ranging from actively campaigning for the party candidates to organising various events to galvanise public support for the party," state BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told PTI.
Rs 52,000 cash seized in Farrukhabad
Police has seized Rs 52,000 from a close aide of a local BSP candidate. Police, who seized the cash during a surprise check, have arrested the man. Investigations is underway, say reports.
Saurabh Sharma, 101 reporters
Video: 108-year-old woman casts her vote in Varanasi
Image courtesy: Amit Singh,101 reporters
Kalraj Mishra's name missing from voter list
Not just the common man but politicians are also facing issues due to faulty voter lists. Former union minister Kalraj Mishra's name is also missing from the voter list in Lucknow.
Saurabh Sharma, 101 reporters
Voter turnout till 11.30 am
Balia: 31.41 percent
Ambedkar Nagar: 28.50 percent
Mainpuri: 28.06 percent
Etawah: 28.06 percent
101 reporters
Clashes between two communities in Aligarh over bogus voting
Image courtesy: Sadiq Khan
Farrukhabad Police arrests man for bribing voters
Police has arrested a man named Sunil Gupta for allegedly bribing voters. The incident took place in Mohalla Katra Bakshi in Farrukhabad, say reports
Puneet Mishra, 101 reporters
Sant Kabir Nagar: Police detains BJP, Independent candidate over poll irregularities
Police detained a BJP and an Independent candidate over poll irregularities in Hariharpur. According to reports, Ravindra Pratap Shahi and his four supporters have been detained by police.
Shailendra Mani, 101 reporters
Sant Kabir Nagar records 23% voting till 11.30 am
Name of Varanasi man, who seconded Modi in 2014, missing
Virbhadra Nishad's name is missing from the voter list in Varanasi. He is the same man who seconded Narendra Modi's candidacy during the nomination for the Varanasi seat in 2014.
Amit Singh, 101 reporters
Clashes between communities in Aligarh over allegations of bogus voting
People in Bahraich standing in line to cast their vote
Image courtesy: Noor Alam Warsi, 101 reporters
Muzaffarnagar records 22.4% voting till 11 am
Another bogus voting caught in Allahabad
At least 10 people have been detained in Allahabad's Sirsa Nagar Panchayat for voting in the election with fake Aadhaar Cards.
Sadiq Khan, 101 reporters
Bogus voting continues in UP
The latest report has come from Ghaziabad, where five men have been detained by the police for bogus voting.
Sadiq Khan, 101 reporters
Cabinet minister Gopal Tandon casts his vote in Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma bows before entering booth
Akhilesh Yadav takes a jbe at 'Digital India'
UP BJP chief confident of a win, urges voters to exercise their right to vote
Firing outside Shahjahanpur booth
There are reports of a firing outside a polling booth in Shahjahanpur. According to reports, three youths on motorcycle began shooting indiscriminately. Police immediately cordoned off the area, while security has been beefed up in and around the polling booth.
SG Tiwari, 101 reporters
Nawazuddin Siddiqui standing in queue outside a Muzaffarnagar booth
Video courtesy: Sachin Johri, 101 reporters
Mathura SSP assures everyone of tight security during polling
Video courtesy: Yogesh Bharadwaj
Is UP minister Shrikant Sharma violating poll conduct?
This tweet by Shrikant Sharma could be a violation of the Election code of Conduct as polling in Mathura is underway.
Image courtesy: Saurabh Sharma, 101 reporters
WATCH: Varanasi authorities use drones to monitor situation
Video courtesy: Amit Singh
Uttar Pradesh minister Neelkanth Tiwari votes in Varanasi
Image courtesy: Amit Singh
10% average voter turnout till 10 am: SEC
Saurabh Sharma, 101 reporters
6.25 percent voter turnout in Lucknow till 10 am
Farrukhabad district magistrate slaps officer
The DM of Farrukhabad, Monica Rani, has allegedly slapped an ARO rank officer, Deependra, who was deployed for polling duty in Farrukhabad.
Saurabh Sharma, 101 reporters
Varanasi Police detains 10 for bogus voting
Video courtesy: Amit Singh
Names of several Raj Bhavan staffers missing
According to reports, names of several employees at Raj Bhavan are missing from voter lists this year. The employees have registered a strong protest against the mistake.
Police arrests 10 for bogus voting
The Varanasi Police arrests eight women and two men on charges of alleged bogus voting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency goes to poll today.
Saurabh Sharma, 101 reporters
EVM malfunctioning reported in Ghaziabad too
Several issues plague EVM machines in Ghaziabad. According to reports, the display on the machines do not show the timing as well as the date. The amchines do not show the ballot unit number as well as the control unit number. The authorities are on an overdrive to replace these machines.
Shafiq Khan, 101 reporters
Rajnath Singh leaves after voting in Lucknow
Muzaffarnagar records nine percent voting till 9 am
Scuffle in Shahjahanpur over bogus voting
The voting booth at RVM Inter College saw some ugly scenes on Sunday after the authorities exposed bogus voting there, Security has also been beefed up while several fake Aadhaar and Pan card have also been seized.
SG Tiwari, 101 reporters
UP SEC 'forgets' to update its website
Voter turnout update at 9 am
Balia has recorded a voter turnout of 12 percent till 9 am. While Aligarh has recorded a slightly lower turnout of nine percent, 9.5 percent of voters have cast their votes in Shahjahanpur till 9 am.
Saurabh Sharma, 101 reporters
Home Minister Rajnath Singh casts his vote in Luckinow
Varanasi update
Six percent voting until 9 am in Varanasi, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency.
Amit Singh, 101 reporters
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh casts his vote in Lucknow
EVM malfunctioning in Lucknow
According to reports, votes are not being registered by several EVM machines in Lucknow. Authorities have ordered replacement of such faulty EVMs at several places.
Saurabh Sharma, 101 reporters
10 percent voting in Amroha till 9 am
Hema Malini not present in constituency today
Mathura municipality goes to poll today but MP Hema Malini is once again not in her constituency. However, Janardhan Sharma, PRO, said that Hema is not a eligible to vote as she is officially a resident of Vrundavan's Sunrakh Bangar, which does not come under the municipal limits.
Yogesh Bharadwaj, 101 reporters
Traffic, water issues main concerns, says Lucknow's BJP mayor candidate
Keshav Prasad Maurya and his wife caste their vote in Allahabad
Image courtesy: Saurabh Sharma
Rita Bahuguna Joshi's name missing from voter list
After GVC Krishnamoorthy name was missing from Ghazibad voter list, reports claim that even state minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi's name is missing from voter list in Lucknow.
Name of ex-Election Commissioner missing in Ghaziabad voter list
According to reports, the name of GVG Krishnamorrthy, one of the central election commissioners in the 1990s, is missing in the voter list in Ghaziabad.
Sadiq Khan, 101 reporters
Uttar Pradesh minister Mukut Bihari Verma casts his vote in Bahraich
Reports of EVM malfunction from Lucknow
Booth number 254-255 in Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar reports EVM malfunctioning. There has been no voting in this booth since morning.
Saurabh Sharma, 101 reporters
Voting underway in Aligarh
UP minister Mohsin Raza casts his vote in Lucknow
Voting begins in second phase of UP polls
Recap: Lucknow to elect first-ever woman mayor in 100 years
Breaking the glass ceiling, the city of Nawabs, Lucknow, will create history on Sunday by electing its first-ever woman mayor in 100 years.
All the parties have fielded female candidates after the Lucknow mayoral seat was reserved for women.
Read more here
Violence erupts in Farrukhabad moments after polling ends in constituency
Former SP MLA Vijay Singh's son and former minister Brahma Dutt's nephew Pranshu Dutt exchanged over one dozen rounds of bullets as a tussle escalated in Farrukhabad. BJP worker Sachin Mishra was injured in this firing. Police have reached the location and are looking into the matter.
Reported by Puneet Mishra, 101 Reporters
Citizens of Faijullaganj boycott civic polls as they argue that they have not witnessed development in the state
