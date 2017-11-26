Uttar Pradesh civic polls Phase 2 LIVE updates: Reports of EVM malfunctioning, missing names from voter list surface

Polling for the second phase covering 25 districts began on Sunday. Voting will be held from 7 am to 5 pm amid tight security.

The campaigning for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh civic elections ended in 25 districts, including Varanasi, on Friday.

State election commissioner SK Agarwal had reviewed poll preparations through video conferencing with district magistrates, district election officers, senior police officers and polling observers.

Over 52 percent voting was recorded in the first phase on 22 November which covered 24 districts.

After the BJP formed the government in the state with absolute majority in March, this will be the first battle of ballot that will test the popularity of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Unlike other parties, the BJP is taking the civic polls seriously and besides the chief minister himself and his two deputies, senior party leaders are extensively campaigning in the state.

While the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have left the campaigning to second-rank leaders, the Congress has engaged senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Raj Babbar and MP Pramod Tewari to address election meetings in selected cities of the state.

Besides Varanasi, the districts going to polls in the second phase are Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budhnagar, Amroha, Rampur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Mainpuri , Farrukhabad, Etawah, Lalitpur, Banda, Allahabad, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Sant Kabirnagar, Deoria, Ballia and Bhadohi.

Counting of votes for all the three phases will be on 1 December and results will be declared the same day.

With inputs from PTI