Uttar Pradesh civic polls Phase 2 LIVE updates: Reports of EVM malfunctioning, missing names from voter list surface

Polling for the second phase covering 25 districts began on Sunday. Voting will be held from 7 am to 5 pm amid tight security.
The campaigning for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh civic elections ended in 25 districts, including Varanasi, on Friday.
State election commissioner SK Agarwal had reviewed poll preparations through video conferencing with district magistrates, district election officers, senior police officers and polling observers.
Over 52 percent voting was recorded in the first phase on 22 November which covered 24 districts.
After the BJP formed the government in the state with absolute majority in March, this will be the first battle of ballot that will test the popularity of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Unlike other parties, the BJP is taking the civic polls seriously and besides the chief minister himself and his two deputies, senior party leaders are extensively campaigning in the state.
While the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have left the campaigning to second-rank leaders, the Congress has engaged senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Raj Babbar and MP Pramod Tewari to address election meetings in selected cities of the state.
Besides Varanasi, the districts going to polls in the second phase are Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budhnagar, Amroha, Rampur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Mainpuri , Farrukhabad, Etawah, Lalitpur, Banda, Allahabad, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Sant Kabirnagar, Deoria, Ballia and Bhadohi.
Counting of votes for all the three phases will be on 1 December and results will be declared the same day.
Published Date: Nov 26, 2017 09:26 am | Updated Date: Nov 26, 2017 09:46 am
09:46 (IST)
Varanasi update
Six percent voting until 9 am in Varanasi, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency.
Amit Singh, 101 reporters
09:44 (IST)
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh casts his vote in Lucknow
09:43 (IST)
EVM malfunctioning in Lucknow
According to reports, votes are not being registered by several EVM machines in Lucknow. Authorities have ordered replacement of such faulty EVMs at several places.
Saurabh Sharma, 101 reporters
09:35 (IST)
10 percent voting in Amroha till 9 am
09:35 (IST)
Hema Malini not present in constituency today
Mathura municipality goes to poll today but MP Hema Malini is once again not in her constituency. However, Janardhan Sharma, PRO, said that Hema is not a eligible to vote as she is officially a resident of Vrundavan's Sunrakh Bangar, which does not come under the municipal limits.
Yogesh Bharadwaj, 101 reporters
09:29 (IST)
Traffic, water issues main concerns, says Lucknow's BJP mayor candidate
09:27 (IST)
Keshav Prasad Maurya and his wife caste their vote in Allahabad
Image courtesy: Saurabh Sharma
09:26 (IST)
Rita Bahuguna Joshi's name missing from voter list
After GVC Krishnamoorthy name was missing from Ghazibad voter list, reports claim that even state minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi's name is missing from voter list in Lucknow.
09:15 (IST)
Name of ex-Election Commissioner missing in Ghaziabad voter list
According to reports, the name of GVG Krishnamorrthy, one of the central election commissioners in the 1990s, is missing in the voter list in Ghaziabad.
Sadiq Khan, 101 reporters
09:08 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh minister Mukut Bihari Verma casts his vote in Bahraich
09:04 (IST)
Reports of EVM malfunction from Lucknow
Booth number 254-255 in Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar reports EVM malfunctioning. There has been no voting in this booth since morning.
Saurabh Sharma, 101 reporters
08:58 (IST)
Voting underway in Aligarh
08:43 (IST)
UP minister Mohsin Raza casts his vote in Lucknow
08:38 (IST)
Voting begins in second phase of UP polls