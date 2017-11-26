Uttar Pradesh civic polls Phase 2: Drones with cameras to be used in Mathura for first time to monitor election process

Mathura: Drones fitted with cameras would be used for the first time in Mathura during the civic body polls on 26 November to maintain law and order situation and for proper monitoring of the election process.

According to an official, 85 polling centres have been selected for web casting, while videography would be done in 95 polling booths.

"Five drones fitted with cameras would be used for proper monitoring of election process," he said.

The official said 290 polling booths have been identified as oversensitive and 280 as sensitive.

SSP Swapnil Mamgai said polling centres would be guarded by the Provincial Armed Constabulary.

Two company CRPF, five company PAC, 300 sub-inspectors, 500 constables and 800 homeguards from Agra have also been deployed for the election process, he said.

Campaigning for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh civic elections on 26 November ended on Saturday in 25 districts, including Varanasi from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a member of the Lok Sabha.

Over 52 percent voting was recorded in the first phase on 22 November which covered 24 districts.

Polling for the third and final phase covering 26 districts will take place on 29 November. Counting of votes for all the three phases will be on 1 December and results will be declared the same day.

