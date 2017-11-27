Uttar Pradesh civic polls Phase 2: 61.64% of people exercise franchise in Gautam Budh Nagar district

Greater Noida: Over 60 percent voting was recorded in the polling for Dadri Nagar Palika and five Nagar panchayats in Gautam Budh Nagar district during the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh civic polls on Sunday.

The total polling was 61.64 percent in the civic polls held in the district, an election official said.

Dadri Nagar Palika registered 57.71 percent polling. Of the women electorate 58.09 percent cast their vote while 57.38 men exercised their franchise.

For Jewar, Jehangirpur, Rabupura, Dankaur and Bilaspur Nagar panchayats, the polling percentages were 65.31, 74.16, 55.95, 72.23 and 72.16 respectively, the official said.