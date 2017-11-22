Uttar Pradesh civic polls LIVE updates: Ruckus in Meerut as voters allege EVMs are casting votes only for BJP

Campaigning for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh civic body elections ended on Monday evening for districts where polling would be held on Wednesday.
Polling in 24 districts, including for mayoral posts, would be held from 7 am to 5 pm amid tight security in phase one of the elections.
The remaining phases would be held on 26 and 29 November, and the counting of votes for all the phases would be held on 1 December. Results would be declared on the same day.
State Election Commissioner SK Agarwal said that adequate security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the first phase of the polls.
He also held a video-conference with district officials.
The districts going to polls in the first phase are Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Bijnore, Badaun, Hathras, Kasganj, Agra, Kanpur, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Unnao, Hardoi, Amethi, Faizabad, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur and Sonebhadra.
In phase one, polling would be held for five municipal corporations, 71 nagar palika parishads and 154 nagar panchayats.
In total, 230 local bodies will go to polls in the first phase, which includes 4,095 wards. There are 1.09 crore voters in this phase who will exercise their franchise at 11,679 booths.
In the first phase, 56 candidates are in the fray for five mayor seats, 901 for the chairperson's post in the 71 nagar palikas and 3,856 nominees for the 1,819 nagar palika wards.
The civic polls in Uttar Pradesh will be a key test for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as they would indicate whether the priest-turned-politician has been able to ensure that the BJP continues to maintain its popularity level.
Earlier this year, riding on the Hindutva wave, the party had secured a three-fourths majority in the state assemble paving way for 45-year-old saffron-clad Adityanath to become the chief minister.
The civic polls are being seen as a major challenge for the Hindutva leader as the outcome would reveal the mood of the voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, political observers say.
The BJP's victory in these polls would be seen as a stamp of approval for the Adityanath government. In 2012, the BJP had swept these polls, winning 10 of the 12 mayoral posts. Lucknow mayor Dinesh Sharma is now a deputy chief minister of the state.
As many as 652 urban local bodies across the state are going to polls, the highest number so far.
Adityanath had earlier expressed happiness that Ayodhya and Mathura-Vrindavan municipal corporations, constituted by his government, were going to polls for the first time. On 9 May, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet had given its approval constitution of two new municipal corporations for Ayodhya and Mathura-Vrindavan. The idea behind the decision was to provide better amenities to pilgrims.
The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation will cover the twin cities of Faizabad and Ayodhya, while Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation will look after the civic needs in the two pilgrim towns.
With inputs from agencies
Published Date: Nov 22, 2017 11:29 am | Updated Date: Nov 22, 2017 11:33 am
Highlights
'EVMs casting votes only for BJP, no matter which button is pressed'
Ruckus at ward number 89 in Meerut. Voters have alleged that EVM machines are casting votes only for BJP no matter which button is pressed.
Report by Sadiq Khan
Sakshi Maharaj's name also missing from voters' list
The MP said this error was part of a deep conspiracy.
Former MP Anu Tandon's name disappears from voters list
Tandon said that she does not blame any single person for this error. Instead, she blamed the entire system for it.
11:33 (IST)
11:17 (IST)
Three people detained in Meerut for trying to forcibly enter booth
Sardhana Police detained the three people, reported Sadiq Khan.
11:12 (IST)
11:10 (IST)
11:07 (IST)
Watch: People in Meerut cast their vote
Video taken by Sadiq Khan
10:59 (IST)
EVM malfunctions in Gorakhpur
The EVM at Section 562 in ward number 55 at south DUJ Inter college in Gorakhpur had not been working for around one and a half hours. Till 10.10 am, not a single vote was cast there, resulting in extremely long queues. The machine was checked soon.
10:46 (IST)
12 percent voting in Agra till 10 am
10:43 (IST)
10:42 (IST)
15 percent voting in Kheragarh and Jagner till now
It was reported that some candidates and agents had entered the booth with their mobile phones, following which the mobile phones were seized bu the authorities. Because of cancellation of names in new lists, some of the voters got angry. The voting is also taking place at a slow pace in some areas.
10:32 (IST)
Technical glitch also reported in Agra
There was a delay in polling in booth number 606 in Agra due to malfunction in the EVM. A lot of the voters present there were angry because of the delay.
10:27 (IST)
Watch: Elderly, handicapped also cast their vote in UP civic polls
10:17 (IST)
9 percent voting in Basti till 9 am, 10 percent in Hathras till 10 am
10:12 (IST)
11 percent voting reported in Gorakhpur till 10 am
10:10 (IST)
Gorakhpur mayor Dr Satya Pandey casts her vote
Image courtesy: Saurabh Sharma
09:51 (IST)
Voting resumes in Kanpur's Mani Ram Bagia ward number 104 after temporary technical glitches: ANI
09:50 (IST)
09:49 (IST)
09:46 (IST)
Construction of toilets for women topmost priority in Gorakhpur, says BJP's mayoral candidate
In Gorakhpur — the bastion of Yogi Adityanath — BJP's mayoral candidate Sitaram Jaiswal has accorded topmost priority to constructing "pink toilets" for women.
"Due to the absence of public toilets in the city, women find it difficult to relieve themselves. Constructing pink toilets in the city is one of my topmost priorities," Jaiswal said. — PTI
09:44 (IST)
09:43 (IST)
Technical glitch reported in some EVMs
According to ANI, there were technical glitches in the EVMs of three booths in Kanpur's Mani Ram Bagia ward number 104.
09:31 (IST)
Adityanath warns UP officials against laxity
Warning officials against laxity in implementation of welfare schemes, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that properties of those cheating the poor would be seized and they will face compulsory retirement.
"Laxity in extending help under the various schemes to the poor and needy will not be tolerated...the government will take stern action against whosoever is found cheating on the poor," Adityanath said while campaigning for BJP nominees in Ballia for the civic polls.
Click here to read the full PTI report.