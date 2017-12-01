You are here:
Uttar Pradesh Civic Election Results 2017: Here's the complete list of new mayors of UP

PoliticsFP StaffDec, 01 2017 16:46:50 IST

UP Civic Poll 2017 LIVE Updates

Leads + Wins
*Final result awaited 		MAYORBJP2012INC2012SP2012BSP2012OTH2012
Kanpur82/110 wardsBJP67277200000863
Lucknow9/110 wardsBJP5440112011154
Ghaziabad68/100 wardsBJP5514390050557
Agra10/100 wardsBJP837040110148
Varanasi42/90 wardsBJP162712199000544
Meerut33/90 wardsBSP14434510110332
Allahabad76/80 wardsBJP21141210240301656
Bareilly16/80 wardsBJP1223002000247
Aligarh25/70 wardsBSP2532040000034
Moradabad24/70 wardsBJP1923181030039
Saharanpur25/70 wardsBJP13-0-1-3-8-
Gorakhpur70/70 wardsBJP271933170501848
Firozabad6/70 wardsBJP57011000034
Mathura33/70 wardsBJP24150100000920
Jhansi8/60 wardsBJP216260030138
Ayodhya60/60 wardsBJP3271617020812


In the UP Municipal Corporation elections, Bharatiya Janata Party has won with a huge victory. Out of 16 municipal corporations, BJP has either registered victory or its candidates are leading at 14 of the 16 mayor’s posts. The BSP has also got 1 mayor seats and its candidate is ahead in 1 seat.

Representational image. AP

Representational image. AP

The civic elections were largely being seen as a litmus test for the ruling Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, which stormed to power earlier this year. Although the BJP had a traditional stronghold -- the party won 10 out of the 12 mayor posts in 2012 -- the stress from the top leadership was on matching up to the party's performance in Assembly elections.

The BJP had, for the first time, released an election manifesto for the civic body elections, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criss-crossed the states holding election rallies. All sitting MLAs were asked to campaign actively for the candidates in their region.

The party also deployed 31 of its MLAs, who hail from regions which do not have an independent civic body within their limits, to various electoral tasks like booth level management, NDTV reported.

Regional parties like Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party for the first time fought these elections on their own symbols.

The mammoth polling exercise for 16 nagar nigams, 198 nagar palika parishads and 438 nagar panchayats, was conducted in three phases on 22, 26 and 29 November.


While victory in some municipal corporations for Congress would act as a morale booster ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls, wins at some places could also signal a comeback for the Samajwadi Party which was humbled by the BJP with a massive win in the state assembly polls earlier this year.

Here is the complete list of winners in mayor elections across 16 municipal corporations.

Nagar PalikaWinning CandidatesParty
AgraNaveen JainBJP
AligarhMohammad FurkanBSP
AllahabadAbhilasha GuptaBJP
AyodhyaRishikesh UpadhyayBJP
BareillyUmesh GautamBJP
FirozabadNootan RathoreBJP
GhaziabadAsha SharmaBJP
GorakhpurSitaram JaiswalBJP
JhansiRamteerth SinghalBJP
KanpurPramila PandeyBJP
LucknowSanyukta BhatiaBJP
MathuraMukesh Arya BandhuBJP
MeerutSunita VermaBSP
MoradabadVinod AgarwalBJP
SaharanpurSanjeev WaliaBJP
VaranasiMridula JaiswalBJP

Published Date: Dec 01, 2017 04:46 pm | Updated Date: Dec 01, 2017 04:46 pm


