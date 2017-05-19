Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Allegations against Azam Khan being probed

Lucknow: Appropriate action is being taken into the allegations of encroachment of WAQF and government property against former minister Azam Khan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has informed Governor Ram Naik.

Adityanath wrote a letter to the governor in response to his letter sent on 26 April with regard to the allegations made by Congress leader of Rampur Faisal Khan Lala.

"We have received your letter regarding the charges of encroachment of WAQF and government property and misuse of government funds by former minister Azam Khan and the departments concerned are taking appropriate action in this connection," the chief minister wrote.

Lala had, in a two-page letter to the governor, levelled 14 allegations including one that Khan illegally displaced innocent people to encroach land in the name of Jauhar university in Rampur.