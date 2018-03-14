Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypoll results latest updates: The announcement by the Mayawati led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to support Samajwadi Party’s candidate has made these bypolls very interesting as the results of these polls will decide on future alliance of the arch-rivals. The arrangement between the parties has left BJP in an uneasy position and entire BJP machinery had to do a war like campaigning on both the seats. The direct fight is between SP, BSP and BJP.
The elections see a triangular contest between the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)-backed Samajwadi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress which chose to fight the elections on its own. The results of the Phulpur and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha bypolls will be announced on Wednesday and the results can be significant in light of the 2019 general elections.
The bypolls were necessitated after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats respectively, following their election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.
The BJP, which has an overwhelming majority in the state Assembly, has nothing to lose in terms of number, but the polls can be a precursor to the general elections next year. Moreover, it will also be interesting to see whether Adityanath and Maurya, both stalwarts in their party, can transfer their support base to the new BJP candidates.
However, the stakes are also high for the Opposition after BSP chief Mayawati went out of character and announced support to the Samajwadi Party candidates.
Low voter turnout was recorded at both the constituencies. The polling was Forty-three percent voters cast their mandate in the Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency on Sunday while Phulpur recorded an even lesser 37.39 percent turnout as the crucial bypolls to the two Lok Sabha seats were held peacefully, the state election office said.
In Phulpur, the poorest polling was reported from Allahabad (East) where only 21.65 percent voters turned up to exercise their franchise, followed by Allahabad (West) with 31 percent.
Snags in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were reported from some places. Polling was held up at Kidwai College in Allahabad (East) for some time due to a technical glitch.
In Gorakhpur, the lowest voter turnout of 33 percent was in Gorakhpur city, and the highest 47 percent in Sahjanwa and Campierganj. Both Chief Minister Adityanath and Maurya claimed victory for the BJP candidates, irrespective of the voter turnout in the two seats.
After casting his vote, a beaming Adityanath told reporters that the "BJP continues to get a groundswell of public support since they are witnessing development, peace and prosperity under its government". He also denied the influence of the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance on the bypoll results.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded Praveen Nishad in Gorakhpur. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have extended support to the SP candidate. The Congress is fighting on its own and has named Surahita Kareem as its candidate.
