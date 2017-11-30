Uproar in Madhya Pradesh Assembly after Congress' Ajay Singh calls Speaker Sitasharan Sharma 'government's bonded labourer'

Bhopal: The Question Hour of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly was on Thursday washed out as the House was adjourned twice after uproar over an alleged remark made on Wednesday by Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh about Speaker Sitasharan Sharma.

As soon as the question hour began, state minister Gopal Bhargava alleged that the Leader of Opposition, Ajay Singh, called Speaker Sitasharan Sharma, a bonded labourer (of the government) inside the House as well as outside it (after the Congress' demand for a discussion on the issue of women's safety was not entertained).

"His statement calling Sharma a bonded labourer was widely published by the newspapers as well", he added.

Bhargava demanded that Singh should be censured for speaking against the Chair.

Hitting back at the minister, Congress member Govind Singh said that the ruling party (BJP) is bent on finishing the opposition and stifling its voice.

Seeking a debate over the issue of women's safety and the October 31 gangrape incident in Bhopal, another Congress legislator, Sunderlal Tiwari, said they respect the speaker.

Revenue Minister Umashanker Gupta sought an apology from Ajay Singh for his remark against the speaker.

Congress members Ramniwas Rawat and others sought a debate on the issues of women's safety and the rise in the crime against women.

The treasury and opposition benches traded charges and amid the din, the speaker adjourned the house for ten minutes.

When the house reassembled, ruckus continued as accusations flew back and forth between both the sides over the issue.

The speaker adjourned the house again, leading to the question hour being washed out.

The state legislative assembly was on Wednesday adjourned for the day due to slogan-shouting by Congress members, who demanded discussion on the issue of the state's "poor records" on women's safety in the wake of the recent gang-rape incident in Bhopal.