Up to Rajinikanth whether he wants to enter politics: DMK president MK Stalin

Chennai: DMK said it is up to Tamil superstar Rajinikanth whether he wants to enter politics or not.

"It is the desire of superstar's fans that Rajinikanth should enter politics," DMK working president M K Stalin said, adding, "it is his wish whether to get into politics or not."

Speaking to reporters, Stalin, who is the Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, said he does not want to express "any personalised view" on the matter.

Rajinikanth, who had supported the DMK-led alliance in 1996, termed it an "accident" today without naming the party.

Formally addressing his fans after a hiatus of about eight years, Rajinikanth said joining or not getting into politics was in the hands of God.

"My life is in the hands of God. I'm not sure what he has in store for me. But I'll always perform the duty that he bestows on me. So, don't feel disappointed if I don't enter politics," he said.