UP Election 2017: Shivpal Yadav to campaign for candidates denied SP ticket, likely to float new party after polls

In a surprise turn of events, Samajwadi Party's former Uttar Pradesh unit president Shivpal Yadav announced on Tuesday that he will form a new party after 11 March, after the election results of the five states are announced.

He also declared that any decision on the alliance between SP and Congress will be made after the Assembly polls.

Abhi humne parcha bhar diya hai;Kal tak bahut si atakalein lagayi ja rahi thi lekin aaj humne parcha SP aur cycle se bhar diya-Shivpal Yadav pic.twitter.com/LLFOCm9Rr9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 31, 2017

Shivpal Yadav, uncle of UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, filed his nomination papers from the SP ticket for Jaswantnagar. In 2012, Shivpal Yadav won from Jaswantnagar by 1.33 lakh votes. He announced that he will be campaigning for candidates who were denied party tickets by Akhilesh, the new SP chief. "Will campaign for people who haven't been given ticket by Akhilesh. Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and I were attacked repeatedly. On 11 March, we will form a new party," he said addressing a crowd in Etawah. He added, "I am thankful (to the Samajwadi Party) that I was given a ticket. Otherwise, I would have contested as an independent candidate. People wanted me to contest."

Hum jaante hain ki Samajwadi Party mein bhi 'bheetar-ghaat' karne wale log hain, unse savdhaan rehne ki zarurat hai: Shivpal Yadav in Etawah pic.twitter.com/5mR6aNSwIH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 31, 2017

"As of now I have got the party symbol and am fighting the election... I did not want to but had to give in to the demands of the people," he said.

Unable to hide his disappointment over the way he has been marginalized in the party after Akhilesh Yadav took charge as President, he reiterated his allegiance to Mulayam Singh.

He said he will always be with his elder brother and said it was very unfortunate that people who were groomed by the former party chief had not only turned their back on him but had also humiliated him.

"Netaji ka apmaan hua par hum unke saath hain," he said.

Pointing out the differences within the party, Shivpal said, "Many people claimed that Netaji made them, but today those people have insulted him. Take whatever you want from me but I can't tolerate any insult to Netaji. Will stay with him till my last breath, and follow his instruction. I am aware that there are many people in SP who try to raise differences, we have to be wary of them."

Hitting out at Congress, which recently formed an alliance with the Akhilesh-run SP, he said, "We have mostly remained in the Opposition and have defeated BJP, BSP, Congress without any weapons."

Humlog to zadatar vipaksh me rahe hain. BJP,BSP, Congress ko tab haraya hai jab humare paas koi sadhan nahi they: Shivpal Yadav — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 31, 2017

On Sunday, Mulayam Singh Yadav announced that he won't campaign for the SP-Congress alliance. He claimed that his party could win the election on its own. However, Akhilesh later clarified that the SP patriarch will campaign for the party.

Last week, Akhilesh addressed the press with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and announced an alliance between the two parties. He also did a roadshow with Rahul.

With inputs from agencies