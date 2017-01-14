UP Election 2017: Political parties need to unite against BJP, says Jayant Chaudhary

Meerut: Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary on Friday said that political parties in Uttar Pradesh need to unite against BJP as it has "deceived" the people of the country.

The party national general secretary also said RLD has not entered into an alliance with Congress.

On a question about the ongoing feud in Samajwadi Party, he said the party has to decide its future. Only after the row on the election symbol is settled can anything be said about an alliance, he added.

To another question he said, they are in the opposition but they don't want a rift in the family which would benefit RLD.

He also lashed out at BJP over demonetisation, saying after promising "acche din" old women were made to stand in bank queues from morning to evening.

He also alleged that BJP party workers are looking to gain power in Uttar Pradesh on basis of issues like religion and caste.