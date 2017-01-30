UP Election 2017: Independent candidate says he contesting polls only to make money

Taking the adage 'honesty is the best policy' to an all new level, an Independent candidate from Agra South, Gopal Chaudhary, has said that his only agenda for fighting the Assembly election is to make money.

Chaudhary, who is all set to fight the election on 11 February made these surprisingly shocking remarks when he was asked about his poll agenda.

#WATCH: Independent candidate Agra South Gopal Chaudhary says 'my only reason for coming into politics is money, I'll fool people" pic.twitter.com/sYfPIdhiYC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2017

In the video, which has now gone viral across social media, Chaudhary is heard saying, "Mera chunaav mein koi mudda nahin, bas ek personal mudda hain…mujhe paisa kamaana hai, invest karna hai and saari suvidhaye khari karna hain (I have no agenda. I only have a personal agenda…I want to make money and invest it).”

When asked why he wants to loot the public, the candidate claimed that corruption is rampant in politics, while taking the example of ruling Samajwadi Party MLAs to bolster his claim to indulge in corruption.

"Kyunki rajneeti mey aise hi ho raha hai. Rajneeti mey jo aata hai, paise kamata hai, ghar basaata hai. Samajwadi party ke log dekhiye, sab MP hai, vidahyak hai, Mein bhi kama raha hoon pise, paise kamane aaya hoon (Anyone who enters politics, earns money. You can see Samajwadi leaders doing so. Even I want to do so," Chaudhary said.

When asked how he will make money, he showed his apparent inexperience and said that he will get guidance from government officers to learn the tricks of the trade. Chaudhary also added that once he wins the election, he will naturally learn how to earn money.

"Jo vikaas karya ke liye paisa aata hai, usme 25 percent to hai hi. Aur kai tarah se kaam hote hai jo mujhe kuch log batayenge. Mujhe abhi utni knowledge nahi hai. Jeetne ke baad mujhe apne aap knowledge aa jayegi. Adhikari mujhe kahenge paise kamane ke liye," the aspiring MLA claimed.

When asked how he would win the election, he took a jibe at the prime minister and alleged,“Itni badi Hindustan mein, sawa so crore janata ko bewakoof bana kar koi banda PM ban jaata hai, toh uss mein koi kaabiliyat toh hogi. Waise hi mai bhi bewakoof banaunga (If Narendra Modi can fool 125 crore people and become the prime minister, he surely has some ability to dupe people. In the same way, I will also dupe people)."