UP election 2017: BJP will get our support if Modi can promise Ram temple at Ayodhya, says chief priest

Ayodhya: Seers in Uttar Pradesh will support BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections only if Prime Minister Narendra Modi promises to get the Ram temple constructed in Ayodhya during his tenure, said the chief priest of the makeshift temple at the disputed Ram Janmabhummi-Babri Masjid site.

The chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, said that mahant and sadhu are believers of Lord Ram and their only wish is to see a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"After Modi government took over, we hoped that now the temple would be constructed. Modi must visit Ayodhya, give us a guarantee and announce that that he will get the Ram Temple constructed during his tenure," said Das. "We will then mobilise the Hindu masses to vote for BJP, as 'mahant' and 'sadhu' in Uttar Pradesh enjoy a strong following. If we support BJP, they will definitely win," he said.

Reacting to Das' demand, the Mahant of Rasik Niwas temple in Ayodhya, Raghuvar Sharan, alleged that the BJP leaders who

gained politically due to the Ayodhya Ram temple movement never raised the issue in Parliament.

"The BJP leaders, who rose in politics due to Ayodhya issue, including Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Vinay Katiyar and Uma Bharti, are all members of Parliament," he said. "But they never raised their voice for Ram temple in the House, neither did they demand that Modi bring a resolution in Parliament for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya," Sharan said.