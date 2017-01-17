UP Election 2017: Akhilesh Yadav faction files caveat in Supreme Court

New Delhi: Akhilesh Yadav faction of the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court to pre-empt any attempt by the group led by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav to get an ex-parte order by challenging the Election Commission's decision to grant the 'cycle' symbol to the chief minister.

A caveat has been filed by SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav and others owing allegiance to Akhilesh pleading that no order be passed without hearing them. "A caveat was filed following the instructions received last evening," advocate M R Shamshad said. However, developments in the course of the day showed that the caveat would have no relevance after Akhilesh met his father and said he would take Mulayam Singh Yadav along and termed their ties as "unbreakable".

Sources associated closely with the legal development also said the Mulayam Singh faction is not likely to challenge the EC order.

Yesterday, the EC had given the symbol 'cycle' to the faction headed by Akhilesh Yadav, recognising it as the Samajwadi Party, which came as a major boost to the Chief Minister ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.