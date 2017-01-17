UP Election 2017: Akhilesh Yadav confirms Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has confirmed that there will be an alliance between Samajwadi Party and the Congress for the upcoming Assembly election.

According to NDTV, Akhilesh confirmed he is closing a deal with Congress and a number of smaller regional parties, like Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). The report mentions Akhilesh had tried convincing his father to agree to an alliance with Congress, claiming that the deal could get them 300 out of the 403 seats in UP.

On the other hand, Sheila Dikshit has withdrawn as Congress' chief ministerial candidate, saying she would support the candidature of Akhilesh.

I would like to gracefully withdraw, as we cannot have 2 CM candidates for the elections: Sheila Dikshit, Congress #UPpolls pic.twitter.com/MxIDeaW61L — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 17, 2017

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also confirmed the alliance, and said details about it will be announced in the the days to come.

This is good news for both parties, as by coming together, they can increase their chances of winning.

News of this alliance comes a day after the Election Commission on Monday allotted the Samajwadi Party's official electoral symbol of 'cycle' to the faction led by Akhilesh Yadav.

"...A mere look at the figures...will evidently demonstrate that Akhilesh Yadav enjoys overwhelming majority support, both among the legislative and organisational wing of the party."

"As a logical consequence of the above finding and applying the test of majority support approved by the Supreme Court in the case of Sadiq Ali and consistently applied by the Commission thereafter in all cases of disputes in recognised political parties arising before it from time to time...the group led by Akhilesh Yadav is the Samajwadi Party and is entitled to use its name and its reserved symbol Bicycle..," the 42-page order of the Election Commission had said.

Rejecting the stand of the Mulayam Singh Yadav camp, the Commission had said there is a clear split in the party.

"...The Commission is satisfied that a split has arisen in the Samajwadi Party resulting in the formation of two rival groups — one, led by Akhilesh Yadav and the, other, led by Mulayam Singh Yadav, each claiming to be that party, and, therefore, the matter needed to be determined by the Commission under para 15 of the Symbols Order," the poll panel had said.

It had said 205 of the 228 MLAs, 56 of the 68 MLCs, 15 of the 24 MPs and 28 of the 46 National Executive members have sided with Akhilesh. Also, 4,400 of the 5,731 National Convention delegates have signed in favour of the chief minister, the order had said.

With inputs from PTI