UP election 2017: Akhilesh to kick off SP poll campaign on Tuesday from Sultanpur

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in his new role as Samajwadi Party national President will kick off his party's election campaign from Sultanpur on Tuesday, enthused after his victory in the power game within the Yadav clan.

"Akhileshji will address a rally in Sultanpur tomorrow," SP Spokesperson Rajendra Choudhury said.

This will be the Chief Minister's first election rally in the state after he was coroneted as the head of the ruling party, replacing father Mulayam Singh Yadav, who has been made SP patron.

As Sultanpur figures in the fifth phase of polling on 27 February, Akhilesh's decision to start the campaign from there left party workers wondering as to why he ignored the places going to polls in the first or second phase.

Senior party leaders also did not say anything on this.

Choudhury said Akhilesh will address another rally in Lakhimpur on 25 January and added that detailed tour programmes of the CM would be announced very soon.

Five constituencies in Sultanpur district will go to polls in the fifth phase on 27 February.

Akhilesh released the "please all" SP manifesto on Sunday with focus on women and youth empowerment and has been busy finalising list of candidates after forging an alliance with Congress "to keep communal forces at bay".