UP civic polls: Yogi Adityanath asks newly elected mayors to fulfil promises outlined in BJP manifesto

PoliticsPTIDec, 04 2017 12:09:13 IST

UP Civic Poll 2017 Winners List

Leads + Wins
*Final result awaited 		MAYORBJP2012INC2012SP2012BSP2012OTH2012
Kanpur110/110 wardsBJP58271820120301963
Lucknow100/110 wardsBJP5344611260211354
Ghaziabad100/100 wardsBJP5714159501301057
Agra100/100 wardsBJP533724512701348
Varanasi89/90 wardsBJP39272119140201344
Meerut90/90 wardsBSP364325402802032
Allahabad80/80 wardsBJP22141110240302056
Bareilly80/80 wardsBJP372310280101347
Aligarh80/70 wardsBSP353224180210434
Moradabad70/70 wardsBJP352310816040539
Saharanpur70/70 wardsBJP28-2-4-9-27-
Gorakhpur70/70 wardsBJP271923180501848
Firozabad70/70 wardsBJP197111101002934
Mathura70/70 wardsBJP411581040601120
Jhansi60/60 wardsBJP211666301101938
Ayodhya60/60 wardsBJP487069000312

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked BJP's newly elected mayors of the
different municipal corporations of the state to work with full commitment to fulfil promises made to the people.

BJP had earlier swept the mayoral polls winning 14 of the 16 seats on offer.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. PTI

The newly elected mayors met Adityanath and state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey at the party office on Sunday in Lucknow.

Speaking on the occasion Adityanath expressed satisfaction over the results and said, "It is indeed a moment of happiness for all of us that the party emerged victorious in the four newly-created municipal corporations."


He told the newly-elected mayors to implement the promises made in the Sankalp Patra (manifesto) "with full commitment", the statement issued by the UP BJP.


Published Date: Dec 04, 2017 12:09 pm | Updated Date: Dec 04, 2017 12:09 pm


