UP civic polls: Yogi Adityanath asks newly elected mayors to fulfil promises outlined in BJP manifesto

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked BJP's newly elected mayors of the

different municipal corporations of the state to work with full commitment to fulfil promises made to the people.

BJP had earlier swept the mayoral polls winning 14 of the 16 seats on offer.

The newly elected mayors met Adityanath and state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey at the party office on Sunday in Lucknow.

Speaking on the occasion Adityanath expressed satisfaction over the results and said, "It is indeed a moment of happiness for all of us that the party emerged victorious in the four newly-created municipal corporations."

He told the newly-elected mayors to implement the promises made in the Sankalp Patra (manifesto) "with full commitment", the statement issued by the UP BJP.